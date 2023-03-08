U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Sunrise Senior Living Earns WELL Health-Safety Rating Across Entire North American Portfolio, Validating Its Global Leadership in Health, Well-being, and Safety

·4 min read

Sunrise becomes the largest senior living provider to adopt the WELL rating across its portfolio of communities and the first senior living provider in the world to participate in WELL at scale, demonstrating its commitment to well-being for all residents, families, team members, and visitors

NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, is proud to advance a company-wide culture of health, well-being, and safety by achieving the prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management across its entire portfolio of 270-plus communities in the U.S. and Canada, spanning 21 million square feet. The healthy building designation was awarded by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations, and communities.

(PRNewsfoto/International WELL Building Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/International WELL Building Institute)

"Earning the prestigious, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating across our entire North American portfolio further strengthens the Sunrise brand and is another example of demonstrating our unwavering ESG commitment as a highly trusted and highly responsible care and wellness partner," said Sunrise Senior Living CEO Jack R. Callison Jr. "With our WELL achievement, residents, team members, and other stakeholders can feel an even higher level of confidence and safety at Sunrise, further supporting our vision of creating the preferred lifestyle for enjoying longer, healthier, and happier lives."

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for all new and existing buildings, Sunrise met rigorous requirements validating it prioritizes the wellness of those who live, work, and visit at each community. Specifically, criteria included demonstrating a proven and consistent commitment to cleaning and sanitation procedures, emergency preparedness, health service resources including mental health, innovation, and stakeholder engagement and communication.

According to IWBI, Sunrise is the largest provider in the senior living industry to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating across its entire organization and the first in the world in the sector to achieve this rating by participating in the WELL at scale pathway. In doing so, Sunrise is making a long-term commitment to ensuring the highest health and safety standards, leading to optimal environments promoting wellness, productivity, and higher team member and resident satisfaction.

"Innovators like Sunrise Senior Living are doubling down on health leadership by following the science and implementing the evidence-based solutions and strategies found in WELL," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "We congratulate Sunrise for becoming the largest senior living provider to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating at the enterprise level. This accomplishment is a testament to their longtime commitment to the health, well-being, and safety of all those who live, visit, and work at Sunrise communities."

By participating in WELL at scale, Sunrise also joins global brands and Fortune 500 firms across multiple industries including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and financial services that are leading the charge to prioritize, deliver, and benchmark health and well-being impacts across their entire organizations.

About Sunrise Senior Living
Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 270 communities in the United States and Canada serving nearly 30,000 residents. With more than 22,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

About International WELL Building Institute
The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Performance Rated, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrise-senior-living-earns-well-health-safety-rating-across-entire-north-american-portfolio-validating-its-global-leadership-in-health-well-being-and-safety-301766174.html

SOURCE International WELL Building Institute

