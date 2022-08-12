U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,193.19
    +53.09 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Sunrun Applauds House Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Most Consequential Legislation to Address Climate Change in U.S. History

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunrun Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RUN
    Watchlist
Sunrun Inc.
Sunrun Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, issued a statement on the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Inflation Reduction Act:

"What an historic moment for our country! Sunrun applauds everyone in Congress and the Biden Administration who helped accomplish this major step forward for humanity. The Inflation Reduction Act will combat inflation, lower energy prices and help our country meet its climate goals. It will boost U.S. manufacturing, create millions of good-paying jobs, expand access and equity for those who need it most, and improve grid stability and resilience. The need for families to take control of their energy and for broader U.S. energy independence has never been clearer. All of us at Sunrun are focused on scaling as fast as humanly possible to provide customers with a more affordable, clean and resilient way to power their homes and lives.” – Mary Powell, CEO, Sunrun

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Senior Manager, Public Relations
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
Senior Vice President, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, Ford attract new investments from Soros’s fund

    Billionaire investor George Soros’s investment fund has bought stakes in Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. and added to existing stakes in Lucid Group Inc. and Nio Inc., according to a filing late Friday.

  • SNDL Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. All results for the second quarter of 2021 exclude the subsequent acquisitions of Inner Spirit Holdings ("Spiritleaf") and Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna"), which closed on July 20, 2021, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • The market rally could be 'just enthusiasm' as inflation continues hitting consumers: Strategist

    Julie Biel, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about inflation's impact on consumers, market rally trends, the outlook of the travel industry, and defensive sectors.

  • 10 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV stocks that will benefit from the Climate Change Bill 2022. If you want to skip reading about the details of the bill, go directly to 5 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022. On August 7, the U.S. Senate approved a comprehensive $430 billion […]

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • 11 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we talk about 11 best falling stocks to buy now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now. After a brutal 2022 which saw the S&P500 shed more than 21% in the first half of the year, Q2 […]

  • Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions. Open finance is a central bank project that has been implemented in phases since 2021. Speaking at an event about cryptocurrencies, Campos Neto projected that, through the system, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one "integrator" on their mobile, rather than having many apps from different banks.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Three Chinese corporate giants are leaving the New York Stock Exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why

    Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response. Whether this

  • ‘The economy is very weak’: Here's why Cathie Wood believes the Fed will actually cut rates in 2023 — plus 3 stocks she likes right now to capitalize

    The super investor sees softness. But is sticking to her guns.

  • You'll Almost Have to Buy an Electric Vehicle if Climate Bill Passes

    The attractions of electric vehicles have been magnetic in 2022. Now, there is legislation headed toward the home stretch that will give EVs not only new legitimacy in the eyes of the auto market, but potentially lucrative perks to automakers and consumers who decide to bet on electric vehicles as their chosen mode of transportation -- and investment. "This climate spending includes $60 billion for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing (and $30 billion in credits for new projects), $60 billion for disadvantaged communities that bear the brunt of climate impacts, $27 billion for clean tech R&D, $20 billion to reduce agricultural emissions, $5 billion for forest conservation, $4 billion for drought funding in Western states, new battery manufacturing credits and many more climate-related priorities," EV site Elektrek reports.

  • Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act

    It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. Called the “Amazon Tax,” it is expected to raise  $222 billion over 10 years and $35 billion in 2023, Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research, said in a Thursday research note. The tax, set to take effect in 2023, imposes a 15% minimum tax rate on income as reported in GAAP financial statements.

  • Apple expects strong iPhone demand, tells suppliers to produce at 2021 levels

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has asked suppliers to produce as many iPhones as they did in 2021, citing no slow down in consumer demand amid inflation.

  • Billionaire Robert Brockman, Accused of Biggest Tax Fraud in U.S. History, Dies at 81

    The software executive, whose penny pinching was integral to his success in the auto industry, was awaiting trial on charges of concealing more than $2 billion in income from the IRS.

  • Rivian stock wavers amid $1.7 billion loss and EV delivery figures

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Rivian shares being volatile after its disappointing second-quarter earnings results.