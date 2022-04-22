U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,636.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,768.25
    +40.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.59
    -1.20 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -14.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +2.75 (+13.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2892
    -0.0142 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3520
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,508.05
    -1,970.00 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.05
    -27.87 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.76
    -60.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Sunrun Releases 2021 Impact Report, Accelerates ESG Progress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunrun Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RUN
    Watchlist
Sunrun Inc.
Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun, one of the largest solar companies in the world with over 4.7 gigawatts of Networked Solar Energy Capacity, provides increased reporting transparency aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in company’s fifth annual Impact Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today released its 2021 Impact Report, accelerating progress and setting ambitious goals for leading on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Notable achievements include providing over $800 million in energy cost savings to customers; increasing gender and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) representation throughout the company; and Sunrun solar systems generating 20 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since 2007, helping avoid approximately 11.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)the equivalent of taking 2.4 million cars off the road for a year.

“Inspired by our mission to provide customers with more affordable and reliable clean energy, we are delivering meaningful impact while doing business responsibly and sustainably,” said Mary Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrun. “We have made significant progress toward our goals and initiatives, and we are focused on how to have an even greater positive impact every single day cultivating a more inclusive workplace and delivering a more resilient, affordable and clean energy future to millions of homes across the country.”

The 2021 Impact Report details Sunrun’s recent efforts in priority areas such as talent attraction, retention, development, advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives, employee safety, as well as ways the company is delivering value to its customers through the electrification of homes and transportation. Furthermore, the Report spotlights Sunrun’s commitment to adopt science-based emissions reduction targets.

Additional highlights from Sunrun’s 2021 Impact Report include:

Updated Sustainability Goals for 2022 and Beyond
In the company’s 2020 Impact Report, Sunrun unveiled its initial corporate sustainability goals focused on mitigating the impacts of anthropogenic climate change; building a diverse, fair and equitable workforce; and improving environmental equity and justice. As part of its commitment to annual reporting, the 2021 Impact Report highlights Sunrun’s progress towards those goals as well as ESG updates to improve outcomes. Updated goals include:

  • Decrease transportation emissions by transitioning half of the company’s vehicle fleet to either electric or hybrid by the end of 2025.

  • Achieve 100% equipment recycling at each operating facility by the end of 2023.

  • Foster a diverse workforce that represents the customers and communities in which the company’s employees live and work by:

    • Increasing the representation of employees who identify as women in Director and above roles by 50% and increasing the representation of BIPOC leaders in Manager roles by 25% by the end of 2025.

    • Reaching gender parity in Director and above roles and BIPOC representation parity in Manager roles by the end of 2030.

Environmental Impact
Sunrun is committed to comprehensive environmental stewardship, including supplier responsibility, resource efficiency, performance evaluation and reporting, pollution prevention, and employee awareness. In 2021:

  • Sunrun deployed 792 megawatts of solar power. These systems can generate more than 31 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy during the next 30 years, an equivalent of more than 17 million metric tons of CO2e avoided.

  • More than 55 billion gallons of water were conserved based on the electricity generated by Sunrun’s solar systems, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates for thermoelectric power generation.

  • Sunrun redeployed or recycled more than 2.6 megawatts of solar panels.

  • Sunrun became a signatory to the United Nations’ Global Compact and The Climate Pledge.

Social Impact
Sunrun is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce. It provides career opportunities in the growing clean energy space and transforms the way people power their lives by expanding access to affordable, reliable energy through its innovative solar-as­-a­-service model.

  • Through its completed and contracted multifamily work, Sunrun anticipates $13.5 million of annual solar savings directly to more than 115,000 low-and-moderate income residents in approximately 38,500 affordable housing units. Sunrun has also supported more than 5,700 hours of job training for residents in disadvantaged communities.

  • Women make up 56% of the company’s Board of Directors, 50% of the executive management team, and one quarter of all Sunrun Director and above roles. Manager roles are approximately 35% BIPOC, and nearly half of the company’s workforce self-identifies as BIPOC.

  • Sunrun had six Employee Resource Groups: Asian+, Black+, Latinx+, Pride+, Veterans+ and Women’s+. These groups have grown to include approximately 1,200 employees, a 40% increase over the prior year. In March 2022, Sunrun proudly launched its seventh Employee Resource Group, the Disability+ ERG.

Corporate Governance
Sunrun’s priority is to operate its business with integrity, responsibility, and accountability. Sunrun works to continually enhance the structures, policies, and internal controls that support and promote accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior. During 2021, Sunrun made further improvements to its corporate governance, including:

  • Increasing the diversity of Sunrun’s Board of Directors, which now has a majority of female members, including CEO Mary Powell, as well as increasing the racial diversity of the Board.

  • Adopting stock ownership guidelines for the company’s directors and executive officers.

  • Introducing performance-based equity awards for its executive team.

Energy Independence & Resilience
Sunrun has installed more than 32,000 solar and battery systems nationwide, increasing installations by more than 100% in 2021 compared to the prior year. Home solar and battery systems give homeowners peace of mind and comfort with the ability to power through multi-day outages and protect against peak utility rates.

  • In 2021 alone, Sunrun’s home solar and battery storage systems provided thousands of customers across the nation with more than 234,000 hours (~9,750 days) of backup energy, helping them power through 38,652 power outage events.

  • Since the first quarter of 2019, Sunrun battery systems have dispatched more than 516,000 hours (~21,500 days) of backup energy during nearly 81,000 outage events.

Sunrun’s 2021 Impact Report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. For more information, including metrics related to additional financial, social and environmental sustainability, and an appendix that provides ESG-related disclosures, please see Sunrun’s 2021 Impact Report.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Senior Manager, Public Relations
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
Senior Vice President, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com


Recommended Stories

  • NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the U.S., which is impressive considering that it's the largest one by customer count and market cap. NextEra Energy generated nearly $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per share, of adjusted earnings in the first quarter. The company benefited from strong results at its Florida-based electric utility (FPL) and solid performance from its energy resources segment.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • BofA Strategists See U.S. Equity Outflows Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Massive outflows from U.S. equity funds are just getting started as the Federal Reserve ramps up its hawkish rhetoric, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Hel

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The rise of extended reality -- the intersection of real and virtual environments incorporating human and machine interactions using technology and wearables -- is better known as the metaverse. Grand View Research expects the metaverse to become a $679 billion market by 2030, giving it a compound annual growth rate of 30%. Numerous tech companies have rushed to provide the hardware and software to build and interact with these virtual worlds.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Schlumberger Stock Is Climbing as Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Increased

    Schlumberger stock was rising after the oil-services company reported consensus-topping first-quarter earnings and raised its dividend. For the March quarter, Schlumberger delivered adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of 33 cents, according to a survey of analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue of $5.96 billion was more than the $5.91 billion analysts had expected.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Is This Major Pharmacy Retailer in Danger of Going Out of Business?

    This month, George Hill of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) downgraded pharmacy retailer Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), suggesting that the company could go out of business. Is Rite Aid in real trouble? Rite Aid released its fourth-quarter numbers last week after Deutsche's scathing downgrade.

  • Why Upstart's High Profitability Is Highly Unusual

    With the stock down by more than 75% over the past six months, this fintech looks like an excellent buy-and-hold investment.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $60,300 in These High-Yield Stocks

    Although there are a lot of ways to make money in the stock market, few investing strategies have delivered the same level of long-term success as buying dividend stocks. The report showed that dividend stocks averaged an annual return of 9.5%, which equates to investors doubling their money every 7.6 years. Meanwhile, the non-dividend stocks scraped their way to an average annual return of just 1.6% over 40 years.

  • Why Shopify Stock Crashed 17.2% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) crashed 17.2% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline had multiple causes, including Wall Street analysts lowering their price targets, an acquisition rumor, and a new product announcement from competitor Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). There were several reasons for Shopify's stock drop this week.