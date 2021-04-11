U.S. markets closed

Sunrun Solar to Help Small Businesses Benefit From Solar Rebate

·2 min read

Solar power has proven itself as a reliable way to reduce energy bills for businesses. But if the price of solar panel installation has been putting businesses off from switching to solar just yet, a newly announced government rebate is likely to change the game.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sunrun Solar, installers of commercial solar panels in Melbourne, the biggest hurdle for most businesses looking to switch to solar is the out-of-pocket costs. Fortunately, a new rebate has been announced to reduce the up-front costs associated with solar power systems.

From May 2021, eligible small businesses in Victoria will be able to apply for the Solar for Business Program rebate. The rebate offer includes up to 50% or $3,500 (whichever is less) on eligible solar power systems.

The Small Business Energy Saver Program will also provide bonuses of up to $2,000 for upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment, such as air-conditioning, refrigeration, and heating pumps.

Over the next three years, 15,000 solar rebates will be available under the program. There are also some other subsidies to make installing solar power in Melbourne much more affordable. Australia has a national solar rebate subsidy, which can help slash small commercial solar systems' up-front cost.

These subsidies will go a long way to ensuring you can make your business as energy efficient as possible without costing the earth. Keep in mind, there will be eligibility criteria, and if you install a system before the programs are in place, you will not be eligible for the rebate.

If you're planning to take advantage of these new rebates, make sure you do your homework and talk to a reputable installer of solar panels in Melbourne, such as Sunrun Solar. They've helped many small businesses to make the switch to solar power with a range of incentive programs, and they will ensure you have the right solar power products to meet your business needs.

Sunrun Solar is just one of many installation companies that understands the importance of these government subsidy programs. As a renewable energy source, solar is a strong investment for jobs. It's vital for the future of the environment and can help businesses become more profitable by driving down electricity costs.

More information on these subsidies will be made available soon.

Solar Panels Melbourne
Solar Panels Melbourne

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrun-solar-to-help-small-businesses-benefit-from-solar-rebate-301266202.html

SOURCE Sunrun Solar

  • Bond Market’s Stalled-Out Reflation Trade Needs Actual Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The reflation trade that dominated the start of 2021 in the bond market has taken a breather, leaving investors bracing for a key set of data in the week ahead that has the potential to reaffirm expectations that price pressures will build as the economy rebounds.All eyes will be on Tuesday’s release of the U.S. consumer price index for March, which is expected to show a significant jump. The number will likely be distorted by the huge slump in year-earlier figures at the outbreak of the pandemic. But traders may be reluctant to dismiss an acceleration -- as they did to some extent with Friday’s stronger-than-projected producer price data -- if there’s a growing sense that it marks the beginning of a trend.The statistics come at a crucial time for bond bears betting on reflation. Market measures of inflation expectations, fueled by ultraloose Federal Reserve policy and immense amounts of fiscal stimulus, have stalled near multiyear highs and have yet to be backed consistently by actual data. The same goes with gauges of the yield curve, which have retreated from recent peaks. It’s not just bond positions at stake: Without follow-through from data, bets on Fed tightening as soon as late 2022 may fade, potentially sapping demand for the surprisingly resilient dollar.“We don’t have strong reflation-trade momentum at the moment because people are waiting for more data,” said Daniel Tenengauzer, head of markets strategy at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “As the data comes in, we are probably going to see the reflation trade play out again more strongly” toward the middle of the year.Tenengauzer says every inflation reading counts from this point because “the longer inflation stays at 2.5%,” an annual CPI reading last seen before the pandemic took hold, “the more underwater you are from holding fixed income.”Ten-year Treasury yields rose Friday, while finishing below the day’s high, after the PPI report showed a 4.2% increase from March 2020. Although it was relative to a period when the pandemic caused price pressures to crash, it was the biggest annual gain since 2011. The benchmark yield has retreated since approaching 1.8% last month, the highest since January 2020.There are strong arguments on both sides of the inflation debate as the market moves from a phase where it was driven by rising expectations for price pressures, to one where investors are seeking backup from the data. There’s also a view that expectations for growth, not inflation, may end up dominating the narrative for Treasuries later this year, through higher real yields.Inflation ‘Psychosis’Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who’s scheduled to appear on “60 Minutes” Sunday and will also speak Wednesday, has said any pickup in inflation will likely be temporary. Hoisington Investment Management Co., meanwhile, said in its latest quarterly report that inflation fears are a “psychosis” that will fade.But that doesn’t mean that a jump in the consumer price index won’t spook bond investors at least briefly. The March figure is forecast to show a year-over-year increase of 2.5%, which would be the highest since January 2020 and above every point on the yield curve. It’s a development that may also undermine stocks.“The market’s been pricing in a reflation theme already since the second half of 2020, but strong, realized prints would almost add fuel to the fire,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA.That, in turn, would produce upside risk to yields on intermediate maturities because of the possibility that the Fed might have to tighten sooner than expected, he says.Investors are also tasked with absorbing a combined $120 billion of coupon auctions next week, including 30-year debt, as they ponder the inflation question. While expectations for an elevated CPI reading may be a concern, the past month has shown that there’s sufficient demand for Treasuries, which should help “grease future bond auctions,” Tenengauzer said.What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 12: Monthly budget statementApril 13: NFIB small business optimism; CPI; average earningsApril 14: MBA mortgage applications; import/export prices; Fed’s Beige BookApril 15: Jobless claims; retail sales; Empire manufacturing; Philadelphia Fed business outlook; industrial production; Langer consumer comfort; business inventories; NAHB housing index; TIC flowsApril 16: Building permits; housing starts; University of Michigan sentimentFed calendar:April 12: Boston Fed’s Eric RosengrenApril 13: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester and Rosengren at event on racism and the economyApril 14: Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan; Powell speaks to the Economic Club of Washington; Beige Book; New York Fed’s John Williams; Vice Chair Richard Clarida discusses new policy framework; BosticApril 15: Bostic; Daly; New York Fed Executive Vice President Lorie Logan; Clarida; MesterApril 16: Kaplan in two appearancesAuction schedule:April 12: 13-, 26-week bills; 3-, 10-year notesApril 13: 30-year bondsApril 15: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • Microsoft in talks to buy Nuance Communications for around $16 billion: reports

    If successful, the acquisition would be Microsoft's second-largest ever, behind 2016's $24 billion purchase of LinkedIn.

  • Stimulus check update: When will ‘plus-up’ payments arrive? Answers to your COVID relief questions

    Americans have tons of questions about their stimulus checks and 2020 taxes. Here’s what you need to know about 2021 COVID-relief payments and more.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and finding deals

    Millions are newly eligible for policies at less than $50 a month, federal data shows.

  • Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

    Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law. Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong, said investors had turned their attention to stock markets and other cryptocurrencies in the past couple of weeks, leaving Bitcoin idling in the upper 50-thousand dollar levels.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    SPDR S&P500 (NYSE: SPY) hit a new all-time high of $411.67 Friday following a ramp-up into earnings season and rotation back into tech stocks. Following multi-week consolidation periods, these three stocks look bullish going into the week. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) looks to be completing a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $22.58 on the daily chart. On March 18 American Airlines’ stock rejected and wicked off the bottom of a gap left from its Feb. 24, 2020, gap down caused by the pandemic news. Bulls want to see the stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and break up above the descending trendline. If American Airlines’ stock can break above the descending trendline, it has room to fill the gap and trade in the $27 range, which is in line with its pre-pandemic share prices. Royal Caribbean Group’s (NYSE: RCL) stock, like American Airlines, looks to be completing an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $85.07 and is also trading above the descending trendline, which had been holding it down since Feb. 23. Bulls want to see Royal Caribbean’s stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and jump up to fill the overhead gap around $105. This would bring its share price back to pre-pandemic levels. Bears want to see it trend down and follow the descending trendline until it loses support at the $85 mark. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock had been trending downward since making a new all-time high of $62.80 on Feb. 4. On March 25, Virgin Galactic stock reversed trend, however, and put in a daily higher low but has since settled into a bearish descending triangle with an apex of April 21. Virgin Galactic’s stock has been repeatedly testing the descending trendline holding it down, and bulls want to see the stock break up over it. If the stock can break through the descending trendline, it has room to move up to its next resistance at $34.60. If it busts through that, Virgin Galactic’s stock can move up further to fill the gap in the $39 to $41 range. With Virgin Galactic’s next test flight expected in May, positive sentiment may help the stock make a bullish move up. Bears want to see Virgin Galactic stock trade in the descending triangle until it loses support at $27.55. AAL, RCL and SPCE Price Action: Shares of American Airlines closed flat at $23.54 Friday. Royal Caribbean shares closed flat at $89.88, and Virgin Galactic shares closed flat at $29.28. Photo courtesy American Airlines. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Unveils Its Imagine SpaceshipThese Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • JPMorgan Chase Could Hit New Highs After Earnings

    Many U.S. banks have broken out above 2018 resistance in reaction to rising interest rates.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Consumer Brands Are Getting Squeezed by China Tensions. Here Are 14 to Watch.

    A handful of retailers and apparel makers have encountered a backlash in China in recent weeks, and more could soon be in the same boat.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.

  • BlackRock Has Launched Two Behemoth Sustainable ETFs. What to Know.

    (BLK)’s plan to double the number of sustainable exchange-traded funds it offers to 150 by the end of this year is on track, thanks in part to two new mammoth ETFs. BlackRock (ticker: BLK) on Thursday launched the (LCTU) and the (LCTD), which are benchmarked to the Russell 1000 index and the MSCI World ex-USA index, respectively. The launches, after a record number of billion-dollar disasters in 2020, show that sustainable investing is “mainstream,” particularly as countries and companies adopt net-zero carbon emissions targets in concordance with the Paris agreement on climate change, says Carolyn Weinberg, BlackRock’s head of product for its ETF operation, iShares.

  • XPeng to Produce Its Own Chips; Analyst Weighs In

    The latest noises coming out from China suggest XPeng (XPEV) is keen to produce its own chips in-house. According to Chinese news outlet 36kr, using a small team of less than 10 engineers, the Chinese EV maker is developing its own autonomous driving chip. The production started a few months ago and is taking place in both the US and China. Xia Heng, XPeng’s Co-President and Chief Technology & Operation Advisor Benny Katibian, whose prior jobs include leading the tech dept at Qualcomm's ADAS team, are at the helm of the new project. “Industry sources indicate XPeng is actively recruiting chip engineers,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, who believes this suggests “there are plans to grow this effort moving forward.” “In our view,” Yu further noted, “We do not expect any near-term changes as both XPILOT 3.5 and 4.0 will use Nvidia chips (Xavier and Orin), but believe similar to Tesla/NIO, XPeng wants to ultimately use a custom designed chip purpose built to train its neural net (to use in XPILOT 5.0) rather than a general purpose chip, in order to maximize performance/ efficiency and lower cost.” Yu thinks local rival Nio, is “likely” fast at work on a similar project after poaching Xiaomi's chip division manager. Looking at the wider picture, Yu believes it is all part of an effort by the industry/government to lower the dependence on foreign chips. Earlier this year, backed by BYD and Great Wall Motor, Horizon Robotics raised $900 million in a Series C round. The 5-year-old, local start-up was recently selected by SAIC (GM and VW’s main JV Chinese partner) to supply its ADAS/AD chipset. Horizon is targeting the shipment of 1 million chips this year and Yu believes it is a good example of the local industry’s chip manufacturing ambitions. To this end, Yu rates XPEV shares a Buy along with a $48 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 39%. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) XPEV stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. 6 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. At $49.50, the average price target implies upside potential of 43.5%. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record $2.87 Billion Fine In China

    The regulatory troubles that have beset Jack Ma since November may be nearing their end, culminating in a hefty fine slapped on the Chinese tech entrepreneur's biggest brand. What Happened: China fined Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) a record $2.8 billion after a monopoly probe found that the company had abused its dominant market position, Reuters reported. The regulator also ordered Alibaba to make "thorough rectifications" to strengthen internal compliance and protect consumer rights. The Chinese government said that Alibaba had used anti-competitive practices in its online retail market. According to state-run Xinhua news agency, the penalty came from the State Administration for Market Regulation, which had been investigating it since December. The size of the penalty was determined after regulators decided to fine Alibaba 4% of its 2019 sales of 455.7 billion yuan. The fine is more than double the $975 million fine that China issued to QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) in 2015 for anticompetitive practices. In a press statement, Alibaba said, "Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination." "To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation," the company added. Alibaba will hold a conference call on Monday to discuss the penalty. Why It Matters: The outspoken Ma has long been the most visible figure of China's economic rise and stands out in a culture where getting attention at high levels is perilous. Alibaba, in particular, has been under scrutiny since last October when Ma criticized China's banking sector as operating with a “pawnshop mentality." The government scuttled the planned blockbuster Ant Group IPO shortly after Ma made the comments. Chinese regulators are increasing their pressure on Ma and his powerhouse companies, Ant Group Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Alibaba's media holdings. Last year, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, instructed Ant Group to "rectify" how it does business. Ma's Alibaba Group and other leading tech companies in China have been scrutinized by regulators over their growing influence in the country. Technology firms in China have been hiring legal experts and setting aside funds for potential fines amid the antitrust and data privacy crackdown by regulators. Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Authorities Are Putting The Brakes on Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine In Several States'Godzilla vs. Kong' Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With .5 Million Debut© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.