Sunrun Takes $1.2 Billion Charge After Solar Stocks Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Sunrun Inc. recorded a $1.2 billion charge in the third quarter to write down the value of Vivint Solar, the rival it bought about three years ago, as a slump in rooftop-solar stocks and a short-seller campaign weighs on its share price.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sunrun’s goodwill — which was reduced from $4.3 billion to $3.1 billion — primarily arose from the all-stock acquisition of Vivint in October 2020, with the majority based on the market capitalizations at the time of the purchase, the San Francisco-based company said Wednesday.

Sunrun’s shares took a hit earlier this week when short-seller Muddy Waters Research reiterated its bet against the stock, accusing the company of inflating its subscription numbers. Sunrun has pushed back, saying it stands by its figures and calling the Muddy Waters report deceptive.

Sunrun’s shares have slumped about 64% since it announced the agreement to buy Vivint in a deal with a $3.2 billion enterprise value in July 2020.

More broadly, solar installers have been struggling as higher interest rates make consumers less willing to finance rooftop systems. Sunrun on Wednesday also lowered its projection for 2023 installed capacity to grow 2% to 5%, compared to an earlier range of 10% to 15%.

(Updates with share slump in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.