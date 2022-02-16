U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.23
    -19.84 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.07
    -184.77 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.18
    -123.58 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.35
    -15.11 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    +1.72 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0590
    +0.0140 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3890
    -0.2070 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,039.76
    -48.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.33
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR 2023 OPENING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALGT

Florida's Newest Premier Gulf Coast Oasis Launches Booking Engine

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announces today that the property is officially accepting guest reservations for stays beginning May 2023.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

The independently flagged property – which will be the first completely new-build resort with more than 300 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over thirteen years – features 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury suites. When finished, the resort will offer guests 60,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 19 total dining options and bars, two pools, and retail outlets situated along a scenic harbor walk. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located on the third floor of the resort's main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will feature a world class 18-hole golf course exclusive to hotel guests.

"We could not be more excited to open up reservations for our future guests," said Sunseeker Resort Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. "This project is the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning, and constructing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality. With dynamic culinary offerings, well-curated guest activities, and a world-class golf course we look forward to welcoming the world to our destination resort."

Guests staying at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be able to pick from a signature list of guestrooms and suites. The resort's accommodations range from coastal-inspired premium rooms to the luxurious Sunsuites™, a hotel-within-a-hotel concept that will include lavish one-to-three bedroom layouts. Guests staying in Sunsuites will have their choice of 189 well-appointed one, two, and three-bedroom suites ranging from 875 to 1,700-square-feet. Each will include a chef-level kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an entertaining area and private spacious outdoor balcony. Guests will also have access to special services including a separate check-in experience and private lounge access that offers amenities such as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, small bites throughout the day and a pre-arrival concierge.

This new resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. These include: A state-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon as well as two pools including a 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience and an adults-only rooftop retreat. The resort will also boast 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space with top-of-the-line features, including two ballrooms fully equipped with A/V systems. The convention center encompasses the main ballroom, junior ballroom, two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms, and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms. Guests will also have access to an exclusive (and resort-only) 18-hole golf experience. The golf course, designed by Kip Schulties, will be home to high-end practice facilities and additional culinary offerings. In addition to event spaces, fitness areas and lifestyle offerings, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will offer foodies a plethora of options for dining, boasting a variety of global cuisines and robust wine program intended to satisfy any and every craving with 19 dining outlets – including 11 bar areas.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is Allegiant Travel Company's first full resort experience. The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests will enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. PGD services more than 50 Allegiant destinations throughout the United States. In addition to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year.

In celebration of its website launch, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is extending a special "Intro to Paradise" offer for two-night stays or longer that will include a complimentary view upgrade, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), free airport shuttle transportation to and from Punta Gorda Airport & Sarasota Airport, a VIP welcome gift and the chance to win a trip to attend Sunseeker's Grand Opening weekend event. This offer is available to book on sunseekerresorts.com until May 1, 2022.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR
Opening in 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 19 original dining and bar concepts; including six stand-alone restaurants and a multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront boardwalk, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT AIRLINES
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact: Carma Connected/ sunseeker@carmaconnected.com/ (305) 438-9200

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunseeker-resort-charlotte-harbor-now-accepting-reservations-for-2023-opening-301484006.html

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaB

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • 3 Poor-Performing Nasdaq Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

    If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.

  • Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

    Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Oil price surge: 'There is something different going on here than 2007,' expert says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices and the various factors driving the recent surge.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Star saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.