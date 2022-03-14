U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.16
    -0.85 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.30
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2550
    +0.9750 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,674.71
    +1,862.75 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBFM
  • SBFMW
Sunshine Biopharma Inc.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

MONTREAL, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM” and “SBFMW”) (the “Company” or “Sunshine Biopharma”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today closed its previously announced private placement pursuant to a securities purchase agreement entered into on March 10, 2022 with certain institutional and accredited investors.

In connection with the private placement, the Company issued (i) 2,301,353 shares of its Common Stock together with investor warrants (“Investor Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,301,353 shares of Common Stock, and (ii) 1,302,251 pre-funded warrants (“Pre-Funded Warrants”) with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one share of Common Stock, together with Investor Warrants to purchase up to 1,302,251 shares of Common Stock. Each share of Common Stock and accompanying Investor Warrant were sold together at a combined offering price of $2.22, and each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying Investor Warrant were sold together at a combined offering price of $2.219, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable, at a nominal exercise price of $0.001, and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Investor Warrants have an exercise price of $2.22 per share (subject to adjustment as set forth in the warrant), are exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $8 million before deducting transaction related expenses payable by the Company.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the Exclusive Placement Agent in connection with the offering.

Additional details regarding the offering will be available in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The shares of common stock and warrants described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 6 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. Sunshine Biopharma is working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19 and has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. The Company is currently advancing the development of SBFM-PL4 in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy. In addition, the Company recently signed a collaboration with the University of Arizona aimed at assessing the efficacy of three University of Arizona PLpro inhibitors in mice.

In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For Additional Information:

Sunshine Biopharma Media Contacts:
TraDigital IR
Direct Line: 917-633-8980
investors@sunshinebiopharma.com

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. Contacts:
Camille Sebaaly, CFO
Direct Line: 514-814-0464
camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com
www.sunshinebiopharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB)?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...