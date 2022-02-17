U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.75
    -20.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,740.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.50
    -82.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.80
    -13.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.09
    -1.57 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.40
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2290
    -0.2230 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,603.83
    -458.59 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.48
    -12.90 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,253.95
    -206.45 (-0.75%)
     

Sunshine Care Announces Final Advisory Board and General Counsel, Sets Franchising Milestones

Sunshine Care Partners
·2 min read

Sunshine Care

Sunshine Care
Sunshine Care

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Care is proud to announce its Advisory Board membership and responsibilities for each member. Sunshine Care national franchises will be available within 90 days. Sunshine Care will give medical doctors, nursing home owners, assisted living owners, home healthcare/hospice owners, and others the ability to participate in the expansion of technology, virtual health, the new value-based reimbursement model, and improve the quality of life for their residents and patients in an easy-to-implement franchise model.

"Since nothing like this exists currently, I can't compare what we offer to any other company," says Sunshine Care CEO Rusty McMurray. "Sunshine Care will reinvent the healthcare model to serve not only those who have insurance but those who are underinsured or have no coverage at all. We have the ability to scale quickly to serve millions of patients immediately."

Sunshine Care Advisory Board Team

Mike Mathews, VP Technology and Innovation, Oral Roberts University. Sunshine Care Advisory Board Chairman. Mike brings insight on innovation in industry and technology experience, including AI, Metaverse, and MQ Mirror technology, to make sure Sunshine Care is always innovating in the healthcare space.

Dr. Peter Armstrong MD, FRCSC, FAOA, FACS, FAAP, President and Chairman of the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopedics. Sunshine Care Advisory Board Member. Dr. Armstrong and the Foundation are building a visionary AI platform for training residents and providers to advance pediatric orthopedics. Sunshine Care intends on helping create this platform for not only pediatric providers but all providers and their patients in the Metaverse.

David Bullard MHA, CMPE. David brings decades of experience in the ACO/Value-Based Healthcare system as CEO of several large medical groups. David has participated as an early investor and/or advisor in multiple healthcare technology-driven companies, including SnapNURSE, Infina Connect, and many others.

Ellsworth Harris. Ellsworth brings extensive experience in growing long-term care medical practices and healthcare technology companies. Plus, his most recent experience as CEO of AMS Infection Prevention Partners will bring value during the new COVID normal.

John Carson, USMC LT COL RET. John will bring decades of military and civilian technology experience to Sunshine Care. Lt. Col. Carson has been responsible for large-scale technology implementation in several countries and will be responsible for expansion, support, training, distribution, and manufacture of Sunshine Care proprietary technologies.

Alex King, JD, Sunshine Care General Counsel and Advisory Board Member. Counselor King has served for almost three decades representing the corporate interests of companies. Alex brings unique skills to the Sunshine Care international franchising model with in-house experience developing and implementing U.S. and international franchising expansion for publicly traded car rental companies.

For more information on franchising, email ellsworth.harris@sunshinecp.com.

Press Release Contact: rusty.mcmurray@sunshinecp.com

Related Images






Image 1: Sunshine Care



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Why A Biogen-Sage Drug Flopped — And Could Still Be Approved

    Investors questioned the durability of Sage's depression treatment on Wednesday, and Sage stock collapsed to a nearly two-year low.

  • Linda Evangelista Shared Photos to Show How CoolSculpting Left Her 'Disfigured'

    The model previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia after trying the fat-freezing treatment.

  • Lawsuit over Pfizer's disclosures before Chantix recall is dismissed

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by consumers who accused Pfizer Inc of failing to disclose the presence of cancer-causing agents in Chantix before recalling the anti-smoking drug. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan found no plausible allegations that Pfizer had a duty to disclose that Chantix was contaminated by a type of carcinogen known as a nitrosamine, or was unfit to help consumers quit smoking. Plaintiffs Roslyn Harris, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Mary Allen, of Warrensburg, New York, claimed that Chantix was "worthless" because of the contamination, and that they would not have bought the drug had they known about it.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Valieva clearance a 'slap in the face' -Rippon

    The doping scandal surrounding 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has rocked the Beijing Olympics.And agency officials and veterans of the sport were grappling Wednesday with revelations from the New York Times that the skater had not one but three drugs that could be used to treat heart conditions in the sample she provided last December - drugs that could've given her an edge in competition. While two of the drugs are legal, all three taken together should raise suspicions, says Travis Tygart, head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency."So all three of these are used in order to enhance performance. To eliminate hypoxia, shortness of breath, tiredness, to reduce stamina, to help recovery." And so you know, it is unusual, and I think it raises again alarm bells to who was advising this young athlete.”"It's a complete slap in the face to every single athlete who comes here and competes clean."Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon told Reuters the decision by sport's highest court to allow her to compete after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned angina drug, was unfair to other competitors."This situation is super unfortunate and it's also unprecedented that someone with a failed doping test is allowed to compete in the Games."An Olympic official said on Tuesday that Valieva argued her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.U.S .Anti-Doping head Tygart says that explanation doesn't add up."If he had this drug, that doesn't mean it's going to jump from a closed container medicine cabinet into someone's urine at a level of 2.1 nanogram. So it raises serious questions and alarm bells to the legitimacy of the story, and it can't be one is simply accepted."RIPPON:"A child did not get those drugs on her own. And I think that's something we need to remember. [flash] And there are going to be these fairy tales about her grandfather did it or whatever. You know what, that didn't happen."The teenager tested positive at her national championships on Dec. 25 but the result was not revealed until Feb. 8, after she had already competed at the Beijing Games in the team event.While the Russian teenager was cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to compete in the women's single event, CAS did not address the merits of her drug case, which now awaits a Russian Anti-Doping Agency hearing that is not expected until well after the Winter Games end.Despite the scandal, Valieva dominated Tuesday's women's competition with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal - even as Olympic officials said they would not award medals until the doping case is resolved.

  • AEMD: Positive Takeaways from Plan to Expand Clinical Efforts

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:AEMD READ THE FULL AEMD RESEARCH REPORT Several medical centers actively screening patients for enrollment Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) hosted a call and provided a business update yesterday. The company’s lead product is the Hemopurifier®, an extracorporeal (i.e. outside of the body) blood filtration device that is designed to selectively remove harmful particles from the

  • Don't ditch your mask yet, California. You still need it in lots of places

    There are lots of places where you still need to wear a mask in California, even if you're fully vaccinated.

  • Statins cause far fewer side-effects than people believe

    Statins cause far fewer side-effects than people believe, the world's largest study has found.

  • COVID could launch an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, doctors warn

    Seeing parallels between long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome, experts say the pandemic could end up a "mass-disabling event."

  • Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban

    Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives early Thursday approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, moving to tighten access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit abortion rights in America. The GOP-controlled House passed the 15-week abortion ban after several hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn. “This is the right to life and to give up life is unconscionable to me," said Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy, who disclosed that she previously had an abortion but has “regretted it everyday since.”

  • More than 104,000 Americans died from drug overdoses within 12-month period

    Two-thirds of overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl

  • What is trimetazidine, the heart drug at the center of Russia's doping scandal?

    Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva was temporarily suspended after she tested positive for trimetazidine. But what is TMZ and why is it banned?

  • Should you really be taking melatonin to help you sleep? Experts weigh in on potential risks

    A new study revealed more people are taking higher than the recommended does of melatonin. Is it actually helpful?

  • Analyst Report: Merck & Co Inc

    Merck & Co. is a worldwide pharmaceutical company. Its major drugs include treatments in oncology and diabetes. The company also has a leading vaccine business and an animal health division. MRK shares are included in the S&P 500.

  • 'The American healthcare system is broken': How experts are addressing racial disparities

    This discussion is nothing new for many medical experts. The problem, experts say, is action isn’t being taken quickly or extensively enough.

  • As Alabama COVID numbers fall, ICUs across the state remained slammed

    The number of patients in Alabama hospitals with COVID dropped below 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 11 last week.

  • 'Opioids appear to know no bounds': Lakeview reports sharp increase in abuse, overdoses

    The pandemic and proliferation of fentanyl-laced drugs are responsible for more opioid overdose deaths in Escambia County, Florida.

  • Los Angeles to lift outdoor mask mandate as Covid cases continue to fall

    New rules will go into place at 12.01am on Wednesday say health officials