U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.43
    -9.71 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.00
    +1.90 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    +31.80 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.51 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5550
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,226.90
    -205.34 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.94
    +6.73 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Its New Website

Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service
·4 min read

Little Mountain, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Mountain, Queensland -

Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service of Little Mountain, Queensland is one of the most reputable professional tree service providers in its area. Much of this is due not only to the quality of the work that the company’s techs perform but also because it excels at customer service. An example of how committed this company is to provide its customers with a pleasant experience when working for them is that it has just recently launched a new and improved website; one that will make it much easier for their customers to get the important information on the arborist-led tree services that the company offers and make these services easier to schedule.

A representative for Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service, Dean Laidley, says, “We at our tree service are always looking for ways to better serve our customers. That’s why when it was brought to our attention that our website had some shortcomings, the staff here at Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service decided to do something about that. In a collaborative effort between us and our IT services provider, we were able to combine their technical expertise with our many years of professional tree service to come up with a much-improved website version. One that we are sure will provide those that visit our website with a much more pleasant customer experience.”

sunshine coast tree lopping
sunshine coast tree lopping

Laidley went on to talk about the changes to the website which should help their customers enjoy using it more. It all starts with a layout that is less cluttered with text and photos and has a catchy and eye-pleasing selection of background colors. The text on the page is also presented in a much more concise manner. He emphasized that another goal with the new website was to significantly improve the site’s drop-down menu. Customers that have used the old website will find the new drop-down menu version to be simplified and that it gets them to the information they seek on the company’s reputable tree removal, lopping, and stump grinding services much faster. It also offers more ways to contact the company to schedule services and ask important tree questions and advice than ever before. This includes the company’s contact number on every page, the company email, and even a new ‘Get A Free Quote Now’ form.

The company representative says that this improved website version also has a map of the company’s service territory and talks about why they make an excellent choice when it comes to professional tree services in and around the Little Mountain area. Included in this information is the fact that all of their tree crews are led by experienced arborists that use cutting-edge technologies and always practice the safest and most effective tree lopping, removal, and stump grinding methods. The company’s latest website version also goes over how they at Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service offer the most comprehensive tree services in their area and have been known to find creative ways to save their customers some money on the essential tree services that they need. Included in the new website’s information sections are how their tree pruning & maintenance work helps to keep trees looking better and healthier and it also provides such helpful information as to what situations stump removal or stump grinding is the preferred choice. The new Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service even goes into detail about some of the company’s specialty tree services such as its highly regarded palm tree removal & cleaning services. This latest website version also talks about why tree removal is such a dangerous undertaking that should never be performed by those without the necessary equipment and know-how. Another detailed webpage goes over how the company responds very quickly to emergency tree situations and how they are available after big storms to help with the cleanup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6VDbH2j8nM

Laidley mentioned that their new website can be seen at https://sunshinecoasttreeloppers.com.au/ and they will continue to do whatever it takes to give their clients an exceptional customer experience when working for them.

###

For more information about Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service, contact the company here:

Sunshine Coast Arborist Tree Service
Dean Laidley
1800 951 221
info@sunshinecoasttreeloppers.com.au
89 Little Mountain Dr
Little Mountain
Queensland 4551

CONTACT: Dean Laidley


Recommended Stories

  • Texas attorney general files lawsuit against Meta over Facebook's facial recognition technology

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Meta over Facebook's facial recognition practices, his office announced on Monday. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which notes that the lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The lawsuit alleges that the company's use of facial recognition technology, which it has now discontinued, violated the state's privacy protections regarding biometric data.

  • How toxic superusers determine what everyone else sees on Facebook

    How toxic superusers determine what everyone else sees on Facebook

  • Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from photos and videos that users uploaded without consent, disclosing the information to others and failing to destroy it within a reasonable time. Asked about the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson said: "These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

  • Here are the best and worst 2022 Super Bowl tech ads

    What's more illustrative of American capitalism than that day-after water cooler chat about the advertisements we saw during the Super Bowl? From food delivery apps to phones that were shockingly not made by Apple, tech companies commanded our attention last night, forcing us to explain to our friends that NFTs aren't the same thing as cryptocurrency. On scales of cringe and effectiveness, here are the Super Bowl's best (and worst) tech ads.

  • Catfished: Here's one woman's story, how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim

    Myriah Johnson's social media account was used as part of a "catfishing" ruse. Here's how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim.

  • Proxi is making digital maps cooler

    Depending on your age, getting from point A to point B might have involved paper maps — what we called an “atlas,” the giant book that lived in the pocket behind the passenger seat of the car. Whichever one of those camps you fall into, Proxi wants to give you all the feels when it comes to map-making for 2022. The Seattle-based startup is developing geospatial software aimed at taking on the likes of Google Maps and Yelp by enabling users to create personal navigation maps.

  • Sometimes Super Bowl ads show someone has too much money to burn

    Don’t feel FOMO for not putting all your wealth into Bitcoin.

  • Texas alleges Facebook's facial recognition practices violated privacy protections

    Texas is suing Facebook over allegations that the social media giant violated Texans' privacy through the company's previous use of facial recognition technology, according to a complaint filed Monday. "Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said in a statement. "This is yet another example of Big...

  • Eileen Gu Boasts How Easy It Is To Dodge China Social Media Censors; Post Vanishes

    A Taiwan newspaper wrote that the gold medalist skier had a "Marie Antoinette moment," revealing her special-status cluelessness about Chinese censorship.

  • Office visits spike in last week of January

    The company’s research shows that staff are four times more likely to choose and office close to home than in a city centre.

  • Why Bing Dwen Dwen, that adorable Olympics mascot, isn't allowed to speak

    Why Bing Dwen Dwen, that adorable Olympics mascot, isn't allowed to speak

  • Coinbase popularity soars following mysterious advert during Super Bowl

    Following the hotly-contested battle of the exchanges at yesterday’s Super Bowl, Coinbase came out on top after their mysterious QR-code advert proved to be a winner with viewers.

  • Exclusive: Grindr to appeal Norwegian fine for privacy violations

    Gay dating service Grindr plans to file an appeal of a fine from Norwegian regulators later Monday.Why it matters: Norway found that Grindr illegally disclosed user data to advertisers, but the company says it is being singled out for widely used practices.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Norway said in December that it would fine Grindr 65 million Norwegian crowns (around $7 million) for violating data protection laws.That was reduced fr

  • Letters to the editor

    St. Augustine Record letters to the editor for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

  • The early bird has landed — buy your in-person pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 today and save

    Your all-access pass includes breakout sessions, networking, access to our expo area and videos on-demand following the live event. Whether you’re an early- or late-stage founder, an investor, engineer or builder, or you’re focused on the policies and ethics of rolling out new mobility technologies across cities and towns, this event is meant for you. During panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and smaller, more intimate breakout sessions and topic-driven roundtable discussions, you’ll hear from and engage with top mobility leaders, experienced VCs, government regulators and subject-matter experts.

  • Oscars: Twitter Users Can Vote on Favorite 2021 Film, Winner to Be Revealed at Awards Show

    Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” mount an Oscars comeback after being left out of the best picture race? A new, fan-voted category at the 2022 Academy Awards may help pave the way for the Tom Holland-led blockbuster, Twitter and the Academy have announced. Starting on Monday, Twitter users can vote on their favorite film of […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘I was treated unfairly by everyone’: Student loan lawsuit claims government and collectors cost borrowers tax refunds and Social Security checks

    By pushing borrowers into a process known as rehabilitation, borrowers were put in a precarious financial situation that could have easily been avoided, suit says.

  • Noom diet app reaches $62 million settlement over automatic subscription renewals

    Noom Inc reached a $62 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the weight loss app provider of tricking customers into signing up for "risk-free" trial periods only to force them into automatic, costly renewals that were difficult to cancel. The preliminary settlement filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court calls for Noom to pay $56 million in cash and offer $6 million of subscription credits. Noon was accused of extracting up to eight months of nonrefundable payments totaling as much as $199 once its trial periods expired, saddling some customers with weight-loss services they never intended to buy.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?