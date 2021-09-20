Sunshine Health Donates Internet Devices to Florida Foster Care Agencies

Initiative with AT&T, Connected Nation, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Sunshine Health helps ensure foster youth have access to the resources for remote learning and critical services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health and its parent company, Centene Corporation, teamed up with AT&T, Connected Nation, Dell Technologies, and Intel to bridge the Digital Divide for youth in foster care by enabling greater internet access. Sunshine Health deployed the K-12 Digital Divide Program in Florida by donating technology to foster care agencies to distribute to youth in need.

Through the K-12 Digital Divide Program, Sunshine Health donated 500 laptops and 1,700 Wi-Fi hotspots to foster care agencies across Florida to distribute to youth in need. These packages will help connect youth with the hardware to access the internet for schoolwork, job searches, telehealth, online tutoring, behavioral health services, and other daily activities – helping to bridge the Digital Divide. The following foster care agencies received devices:

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed challenges amongst vulnerable populations, like children in foster care facing issues with access to internet and computer equipment," said Liz Miller, President and CEO, Sunshine Health. "By providing these devices to foster youth, Sunshine Health is ensuring that the needs of young children are being met, so that they can further grow and advance."

The Digital Divide refers to the economic, educational, and social inequalities between those with internet access and those without. For children in foster care who may experience additional challenges in education, researchers suggest that online technology can be a tremendous advantage in this area. This Digital Divide has been especially prevalent and impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic, as computers and internet access have been required for everyday tasks from attending school to visiting the doctor, which could ultimately impact the youth's overall health and wellness.

"On behalf of all of us at Brevard Family Partnership we wish to extend a heartfelt appreciation for the donation of so many computers and hotspots for our children in foster care throughout Brevard County," said Phil Scarpelli, CEO of the Brevard Family Partnership. "On a personal note, working with our partners at Sunshine Health has been an absolute blessing as they selflessly contribute to the success of our mission as we serve at-risk children who are so deserving."

"I am so thankful for the partnership with Sunshine Health that allowed us to provide high-speed internet and laptops for our children in out-of-home care," said Shawna A. Novak, Director of Health and Human Services for the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. "High speed internet has shifted from being a luxury to being a necessity, especially during the past year. Being able to ensure all our children, including those in rural and underserved areas, have access to reliable internet and capable computers is truly a blessing."

Sunshine Health has been supporting Florida residents since 2007 across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Their efforts to address the social determinants of health reinforce their long-standing commitment to supporting the whole health of their communities, one person at a time.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. Additionally, WellCare operates Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, serving children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

