SunSmart Solar Power Technology Inc. wins Asia's Most Promising SMEs honour at ACES Awards 2021

·2 min read

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSmart Solar Power Technology Inc., an all renewable energy company based in the Philippines, was named one of Asia's Most Promising SMEs at the 2021 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards. The prestigious event is held annually to honour inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across Asia. The Most Promising SME category recognises aspiring small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia that demonstrate a clear business direction with initiatives that drive growth and hold immense potential for future development.

SunSmart Integrated Solar Power System and Solution
SunSmart Integrated Solar Power System and Solution

SunSmart sets itself apart from other players within the renewable energy industry by developing state-of-the-art products and features. The company specialises in integrated solar power systems, where the controller, inverter and battery are intelligently designed and fully integrated as a solar photovoltaic panel. It is also hybrid in nature, supporting both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), and can co-generate with any renewable or existing energy sources. Apart from being mobile, portable and multifunctional, their system is also scalable and decentralized, with the ability to service a broad range of clients, from residential, commercial and industrial segments, to renewal of rural electrification.

"As an organization, SUNSMART ticks all the right boxes. Its unique product offers accessible energy to off-grid areas, while its distribution network helps upskill and develop livelihoods. Its commitment to bring power to the impoverished via environmentally sound technology is also laudable", said Shanggari B, CEO MORS Group.

Incorporated in 2016, SunSmart has risen quickly to meet the challenge of electricity scarcity in the country's rural and off-grid areas. The ACES Award win is the latest feather in SunSmart's cap, having achieved several firsts in the Philippine renewable energy industry. Aside from being the first to introduce integrated solar power energy, SunSmart has also produced the first and only solar hybrid system that is readily integrated with smart Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) features. SunSmart is also the first to introduce a specialised distributorship model for its mobile and user-friendly solar power devices, and the first to viably prove that it is possible to live off the grid.

SOURCE SunSmart Solar Power Technology Inc.

