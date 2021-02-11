U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.38
    +6.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,430.70
    -7.10 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,025.77
    +53.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.32
    +2.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.89
    -0.79 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -17.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    -0.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2136
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1580
    +0.0250 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7220
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,940.61
    +2,320.41 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.88
    +39.34 (+4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,528.72
    +4.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

To Reposition and Rebrand the Renaissance Washington DC to The Westin Washington DC

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational Results (as compared to Fourth Quarter 2019):

  • Resumption of Hotel Operations: 15 of the Company's 17 hotels were in operation as of December 31, 2020 (see details below), and 13 of the Company's 17 hotels were in operation for the entirety of the fourth quarter 2020.

  • Net (Loss) Income: Net loss was $39.4 million as compared to net income of $45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • 17 Hotel Portfolio RevPAR: 17 Hotel Portfolio RevPAR decreased 86.9% to $25.36.

  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest decreased 125.3% to $(19.1) million.

  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share decreased 161.5% to $(0.16).

Full Year 2020 Operational Results (as compared to Full Year 2019):

  • Net (Loss) Income: Net loss was $410.5 million as compared to net income of $142.8 million in 2019.

  • 17 Hotel Portfolio RevPAR: 17 Hotel Portfolio RevPAR decreased 77.2% to $46.02.

  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest decreased 127.5% to $(88.1) million.

  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share decreased 165.2% to $(0.73).

Information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release is provided below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for each of the periods presented are included later in this release.

John Arabia, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite 2020 being the most difficult year the lodging industry has ever faced, we were able to navigate the challenges, reduce our debt levels, improve the quality of our portfolio and opportunistically invest capital to better position Sunstone as our industry recovers. Our low levered balance sheet has protected the Company during this downturn, and will provide us with capacity to expand the portfolio as we enter the next growth cycle."

Mr. Arabia continued, "We expect 2021 to be a transition year with industry demand in the first quarter resembling the fourth quarter of 2020. That said, as the vaccine rollout has gained steam and stay-at-home restrictions have eased across the country, our portfolio has recently witnessed a measurable and encouraging increase in near-term reservations and group booking activity. More specifically, our portfolio has seen a sizable acceleration in near-term leisure reservations, the early recovery of commercial transient reservations and confirmation from many of our groups already on the books that they intend to hold their scheduled events in the third and fourth quarters. Should these positive trends continue, we would expect sequential quarter-over-quarter growth as the year progresses, and a return to hotel profitability by the second half of 2021."

Unaudited Selected Statistical and Financial Data ($ in millions, except RevPAR, ADR and per share amounts)



Quarter Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


Change



2020


2019


Change




















Net (Loss) Income

$

(39.4)


$

45.4


(186.7)

%


$

(410.5)


$

142.8


(387.5)

%

(Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$

(0.19)


$

0.18


(205.6)

%


$

(1.93)


$

0.54


(457.4)

%



















17 Hotel Portfolio RevPAR (1)

$

25.36


$

193.52


(86.9)

%


$

46.02


$

201.79


(77.2)

%



















17 Hotel Portfolio Occupancy (1)


16.0

%


82.4

%

(6,640)

bps



22.5

%


83.9

%

(6,140)

bps

17 Hotel Portfolio ADR (1)

$

158.52


$

234.86


(32.5)

%


$

204.52


$

240.51


(15.0)

%



















17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre Margin (1) (2)


(54.6)

%


30.1

%

(8,470)

bps



(27.3)

%


31.7

%

(5,900)

bps



















Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest

$

(19.1)


$

75.5


(125.3)

%


$

(88.1)


$

320.2


(127.5)

%

Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(34.9)


$

59.0


(159.2)

%


$

(156.6)


$

254.0


(161.7)

%

Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$

(0.16)


$

0.26


(161.5)

%


$

(0.73)


$

1.12


(165.2)

%



(1)

The 17 Hotel Portfolio (the "17 Hotels") includes all hotels owned by the Company as of December 31, 2020.

(2)

The 17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre Margins exclude prior year property tax adjustments, net.

Recent Developments

COVID-19: Due to the government mandated restrictions on travel and public gatherings since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company temporarily suspended operations at 14 of the 17 Hotels during the first half of 2020. In response to this challenging environment, the Company, working with its operators, has developed and implemented protocols to safely and responsibly resume operations at its hotels, including frequent and enhanced cleaning and sanitation, contactless check in and increased physical distancing throughout the hotels. As of the date of this release, the Company has resumed operations at all but two of its previously suspended hotels (see table below).

The Company experienced slow but steady improvements in hotel demand during October and November 2020; however, these improving demand trends moderated in December 2020 when several states reimplemented travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders. Of the group business that has cancelled to date, approximately 25% has rebooked into future periods. The Company believes that a significant portion of the group business booked through the first half of 2021 has cancelled or will eventually cancel. The Company recorded total group and transient cancellation and attrition revenue of $1.7 million and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively. The extent of the effects of the pandemic on the Company's business and the hotel industry at large, however, will ultimately depend on future developments, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, how quickly and successfully effective vaccines and therapies are distributed and administered, as well as the length of time it takes for demand and pricing to return and normal economic and operating conditions to resume.

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company incurred $0.2 million and $29.1 million, respectively, of additional expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic related to wages and benefits for furloughed or laid off hotel employees, net of $5.1 million and $5.2 million, respectively, in employee retention tax credits and various industry grants received by the hotels. These additional COVID-19-related expenses included severance of $3.1 million and $11.0 million incurred in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Due to the temporary suspension of operations at certain hotels in the portfolio and the incurrence of various extraordinary and non-recurring items, comparisons between the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 to the same periods in 2019 are not meaningful.

Capital Investments: The Company invested $7.4 million and $51.4 million into its portfolio during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. In 2021, the Company expects to invest approximately $70 million to $80 million of capital, including approximately $30 million to reposition and rebrand the Renaissance Washington DC to The Westin Washington DC. The total cost of repositioning is expected to be approximately $70 million and will be incurred in 2021 and 2022. Upon substantial completion of the repositioning, the hotel will be rebranded The Westin Washington DC. Additional capital projects in 2021 include approximately $9 million at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront to convert a previously leased restaurant space to meeting space and re-concept the ground floor hotel restaurant, approximately $3 million to add an adult pool at the Wailea Beach Resort and approximately $2 million to convert a vacant retail space to meeting space at the Boston Park Plaza.

Hotel Rebranding: On February 3, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with affiliates of Marriott International to rebrand the Renaissance Washington DC to The Westin Washington DC, upon substantial completion of a renovation of the hotel.

Mr. Arabia continued, "Building on our previous success repositioning hotels in our portfolio to maximize value, we are very excited about the pending conversion of the Renaissance Washington DC to The Westin Washington DC. Over the past several years, the hotel's immediate surroundings have improved significantly with the addition of the neighboring City Center, Anthem Row, Apple's flagship store in the beautifully renovated Carnegie Library and countless high-end restaurants and amenities. Our incremental repositioning investment of roughly $30 million above a cyclical renovation is expected to deliver attractive returns, and position the hotel as a flagship convention hotel in Washington DC."

Debt: In December 2020, the Company completed second amendments to the agreements governing its unsecured debt, consisting of its revolving credit facility, term loans and senior notes, extending financial covenant relief from June 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with quarterly testing resuming for the period ending March 31, 2022. Additionally, the amendments extend the modification of the required quarterly-tested financial covenants to ease compliance for four quarters following the end of the covenant relief period. At December 31, 2020, the Company had no amount outstanding on the revolving portion of its amended credit facility, with $500.0 million of capacity available for additional borrowing under the agreement.

As part of the second amendments to the agreements governing the Company's unsecured debt, the Company was granted the ability to apply the net proceeds received from the completed sale of the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport to repay the $107.9 million mortgage loan secured by the Renaissance Washington DC. The loan was scheduled to mature on May 1, 2021, and was repaid without penalty on December 29, 2020.

Additionally, in December 2020, the Company executed an assignment-in-lieu agreement with the holder of the $77.2 million mortgage secured by the Hilton Times Square. As stipulated in the agreement, the Company satisfied all outstanding debt obligations, including regular and default interest or late charges that were assessed, in exchange for a $20.0 million payment, the credit of $3.2 million of restricted cash held by the mortgage holder, the assignment of the Company's leasehold interest in the Hilton Times Square and the retention of $11.6 million in certain potential employee-related obligations, which is currently held in escrow until those obligations are resolved. In conjunction with this agreement, the Company wrote-off approximately $22.2 million of various accrued expenses related to the hotel's operating lease and sublease, including, but not limited to, accrued property taxes, recapture of deferred taxes due from a prior deferral period, accrued ground rent and accrued easement payments. The Company removed the net assets and liabilities related to the hotel from its December 31, 2020 balance sheet, and recorded a $6.4 million gain on extinguishment of debt as a result of this transaction.

Finally, in December 2020, the Company exercised its first one-year option to extend the maturity date of the mortgage loan secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2020 to December 2021. The Company expects to exercise its two remaining one-year options to further extend the loan's maturity to December 2023.

After the repayment of the mortgage loan secured by the Renaissance Washington DC and the resolution of the mortgage loan secured by the Hilton Times Square, only three of the 17 Hotels are secured by mortgage loans. Assuming the Company is successful in extending the maturity of the mortgage secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2021 to December 2023, the Company's first debt maturity will be for the $85.0 million unsecured term loan due in September 2022.

Stock Repurchase and At the Market Stock Offering Programs: On February 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors reauthorized the existing stock repurchase program, allowing the Company to acquire up to $500.0 million of the Company's common and preferred stock. The authorization has no stated expiration date. Future repurchases will depend on various factors, including the Company's capital needs, restrictions under its various financing agreements, as well as the price of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors reviewed and maintained the existing "At the Market" stock offering program, allowing the Company to issue common stock up to an aggregate offering amount of $300.0 million. The existing authorization has no stated expiration date.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $416.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $47.7 million, total assets of $3.0 billion, including $2.5 billion of net investments in hotel properties, total consolidated debt of $747.9 million and stockholders' equity of $2.0 billion.

Operations Update

As of December 31, 2020 and through the date of this release, the status of the Company's 17 Hotels is as follows:










Hotel


Number of Rooms


% of Total Rooms


Suspension Date


Resumption Date

Boston Park Plaza (1)


1,060


11.8%


N/A


N/A

Embassy Suites La Jolla (1)


340


3.8%


N/A


N/A

Renaissance Long Beach (1)


374


4.1%


N/A


N/A

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina


175


1.9%


March 22, 2020


June 4, 2020

Embassy Suites Chicago


368


4.1%


April 1, 2020


July 1, 2020

Marriott Boston Long Wharf


415


4.6%


March 12, 2020


July 7, 2020

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles


252


2.8%


March 28, 2020


July 13, 2020

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile


419


4.6%


April 6, 2020


July 13, 2020

JW Marriott New Orleans


501


5.6%


March 28, 2020


July 14, 2020

Hilton San Diego Bayfront


1,190


13.2%


March 23, 2020


August 11, 2020

Renaissance Washington DC


807


8.9%


March 26, 2020


August 24, 2020

Hyatt Regency San Francisco


821


9.1%


March 22, 2020


October 1, 2020

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®


781


8.7%


March 20, 2020


October 1, 2020

The Bidwell Marriott Portland


258


2.9%


March 27, 2020


October 5, 2020

Wailea Beach Resort


547


6.1%


March 25, 2020


November 1, 2020

Total of Fifteen Open Hotels


8,308


92.1%














Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile


361


4.0%


March 27, 2020



Renaissance Westchester


348


3.9%


April 4, 2020



Total of Two Hotels with Suspended Operations


709


7.9%







(1)

The Boston Park Plaza, Embassy Suites La Jolla and Renaissance Long Beach remained in operation throughout 2020.

Operating statistics for the hotels that were open all or part of the fourth quarter of 2020 are as follows:




















October


November


December


Fourth Quarter



2020


2020


2020


2020

13 Hotels Open the Entire Fourth Quarter of 2020

















Number of Hotels (1)



13




13




13




13


Number of Rooms



7,503




7,503




7,503




7,503


RevPAR


$

28.98



$

27.48



$

19.30



$

25.28


Occupancy



19.5

%



21.4

%



13.4

%



18.1

%

Average Daily Rate


$

148.63



$

128.40



$

144.00



$

139.66



















1 Hotel That Resumed Operations in October 2020 (The Bidwell Marriott Portland)

















Number of Hotels (1)



1




1




1




1


Number of Rooms



258




258




258




258


RevPAR


$

3.79



$

3.63



$

6.24



$

4.55


Occupancy



2.7

%



2.7

%



5.1

%



3.5

%

Average Daily Rate


$

140.31



$

134.27



$

122.40



$

129.96



















1 Hotel That Resumed Operations in November 2020 (Wailea Beach Resort)

















Number of Hotels






1




1




1


Number of Rooms






547




547




547


RevPAR


$



$

92.27



$

117.22

...

$

69.53


Occupancy



%



19.1

%



23.4

%



14.1

%

Average Daily Rate


$



$

483.10



$

500.96



$

493.09



















15 Hotels Open All or Part of the Fourth Quarter of 2020

















Number of Hotels



14




15




15




15


Number of Rooms



7,761




8,308




8,308




8,308


RevPAR


$

28.23



$

31.05



$

25.35



$

27.58


Occupancy



19.0

%



20.7

%



13.8

%



17.4

%

Average Daily Rate


$

148.59



$

149.99



$

183.71



$

158.53




(1)

Hyatt Regency San Francisco and Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® resumed operations on October 1, 2020. Since the hotels were operating for the full fourth quarter of 2020, they are included with the 13 Hotels Open the Entire Fourth Quarter of 2020 rather than included as a Hotel that Resumed Operations in October 2020.

Preliminary January 2021 results for the 15 hotels open during the entire month include the following ($ in millions, except RevPAR and ADR):












January


2021 (1)


2020


Change

15 Open Hotels Room Revenue

$

7.0


$

43.8



(84.1)

%











15 Open Hotels RevPAR

$

27.03


$

170.39



(84.1)

%

15 Open Hotels Occupancy


14.4

%


73.4

%


(5,900)

bps

15 Open Hotels ADR

$

187.72


$

232.14



(19.1)

%













(1)

January 2021 results are preliminary and may be adjusted during the Company's month-end close process.

Due to continued uncertainty regarding the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot provide further assurances regarding the pandemic's effect on the Company's results, and the Company does not intend to provide further updates unless deemed appropriate.

Dividend Update

On February 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.434375 per share payable to its Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders and $0.403125 per share payable to its Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders. The dividends will be paid on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

The Company has suspended its quarterly common stock cash dividends. The resumption in quarterly common dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering the Company's obligations under its various financing agreements, projected taxable income, compliance with its debt covenants, long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements and risks affecting the Company's business.

Supplemental Disclosures

Contemporaneous with this release, the Company has furnished a Form 8-K with unaudited financial information. This additional information is being provided as a supplement to the information in this release and other filings with the SEC. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in the Company's portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on February 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-289-6576 and reference confirmation code 1183215 to listen to the live call. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact on the Company's business of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and the Company to the outbreak; increased risks related to employee matters, including increased employment litigation and claims for severance or other benefits tied to termination or furloughs as a result of temporary hotel suspensions or reduced hotel operations due to COVID-19; the impact on our business of potential defaults by us on our debt agreements or leases; general economic and business conditions, including a U.S. recession; trade conflicts and tariffs between the U.S. and its trading partners; changes impacting global travel; regional or global economic slowdowns, which may diminish the desire for leisure travel or the need for business travel; any type of flu or disease-related pandemic that impacts travel or the ability to travel, including COVID-19; the adverse effects of climate change affecting the lodging and travel industry, internationally, nationally and locally; the Company's need to operate as a REIT and comply with other applicable laws and regulations, including new laws, interpretations or court decisions that may change the federal or state tax laws or the federal or state income tax consequences of the Company's qualification as a REIT; rising hotel operating costs due to labor costs, workers' compensation and health-care related costs, utility costs, insurance and unanticipated costs such as acts of nature and their consequences and other factors that may not be offset by increased room rates; relationships with, and the requirements and reputation of, the Company's franchisors and hotel brands; relationships with, and the requirements, performance and reputation of, the managers of the Company's hotels; the ground, building or airspace leases for three of the 17 Hotels the Company has interests in as of the date of this release; competition for the acquisition of hotels, and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; performance of hotels after they are acquired; new hotel supply, or alternative lodging options such as timeshare, vacation rentals or sharing services such as Airbnb, in the Company's markets, which could harm its occupancy levels and revenue at its hotels; competition from hotels not owned by the Company; the need for renovations, repositionings and other capital expenditures for the Company's hotels; the impact, including any delays, of renovations and repositionings on hotel operations; changes in the Company's business strategy or acquisition or disposition plans; the Company's level of debt, including secured, unsecured, fixed and variable rate debt; financial and other covenants in the Company's debt and preferred stock; the Company's hotels may become impaired, or its hotels which have previously become impaired may become further impaired in the future, which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations; volatility in the capital markets and the effect on lodging demand or the Company's ability to obtain capital on favorable terms or at all; potential adverse tax consequences in the event that the Company's operating leases with its taxable REIT subsidiaries are not held to have been made on an arm's-length basis; system security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, including those impacting the Company's hotel managers or other third parties, and systems integration issues; other events beyond the Company's control, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This release should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre; Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest (as defined below); funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or FFO attributable to common stockholders; Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders (as defined below); hotel Adjusted EBITDAre; and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly the same as the Company. These non-GAAP measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period in comparison to our peers. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance, and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, we use both EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

We believe that the presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance because it is a measure of our operations without regard to specified noncash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, any real estate impairment loss and any gain or loss on sale of real estate assets, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and may be of lesser significance in evaluating our current performance. Our presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders conforms to NAREIT's definition of "FFO applicable to common shares." Our presentation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the terms in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We also present Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders when evaluating our operating performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance, and may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and our peer companies.

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO attributable to common stockholders for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to these measures as either Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest or Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders:

  • Amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts: we exclude the noncash amortization of the favorable management contract asset recorded in conjunction with our acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, along with the favorable and unfavorable tenant lease contracts, as applicable, recorded in conjunction with our acquisitions of the Boston Park Plaza, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco and the Wailea Beach Resort. We exclude the noncash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period.

  • Gains or losses from debt transactions: we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure.

  • Acquisition costs: under GAAP, costs associated with acquisitions that meet the definition of a business are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

  • Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle: from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period.

  • Other adjustments: we exclude other adjustments that we believe are outside the ordinary course of business because we do not believe these costs reflect our actual performance for the period and/or the ongoing operations of our hotels. Such items may include: lawsuit settlement costs; prior year property tax assessments or credits; the write-off of development costs associated with abandoned projects; property-level restructuring, severance and management transition costs; debt resolution costs; lease terminations; and property insurance proceeds or uninsured losses.

In addition, to derive Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of the net (income) loss allocated to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership, as well as the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre components. We also exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude the amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. Additionally, we include an adjustment for the cash finance lease expenses recorded on the ground lease at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles (prior to the hotel's sale in October 2019) and the building lease at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile. We determined that both of these leases are finance leases, and, therefore, we include a portion of the lease payments each month in interest expense. We adjust EBITDAre for these two finance leases in order to more accurately reflect the actual rent due to both hotels' lessors in the current period, as well as the operating performance of both hotels. We also exclude the effect of gains and losses on the disposition of undepreciated assets because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets.

To derive Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, we also exclude the noncash interest on our derivatives and finance lease obligations, as we believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs. Additionally, we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any FFO adjustments related to our consolidated Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership. We also exclude the real estate amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities, which includes the amortization of both our finance and operating lease intangibles (with the exception of our corporate operating lease), as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude changes to deferred tax assets, liabilities or valuation allowances, and income tax benefits or provisions associated with the application of net operating loss carryforwards, uncertain tax positions or with the sale of assets other than real estate investments.

In presenting hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins, miscellaneous non-hotel items have been excluded. We believe the calculation of hotel Adjusted EBITDAre results in a more accurate presentation of the hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins for our hotels, and that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our property-level operating performance.

Reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, FFO attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins are set forth in the following pages of this release.

For Additional Information:
Bryan Giglia
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)










December 31,


December 31,



2020


2019






Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

368,406


$

816,857

Restricted cash



47,733



48,116

Accounts receivable, net



8,566



35,209

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,440



13,550

Total current assets



435,145



913,732








Investment in hotel properties, net



2,461,498



2,872,353

Finance lease right-of-use asset, net



46,182



47,652

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



26,093



60,629

Deferred financing costs, net



4,354



2,718

Other assets, net



12,445



21,890








Total assets


$

2,985,717


$

3,918,974








Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

37,326


$

35,614

Accrued payroll and employee benefits



15,392



25,002

Dividends and distributions payable



3,208



135,872

Other current liabilities



32,606



46,955

Current portion of notes payable, net



2,261



82,109

Total current liabilities



90,793



325,552








Notes payable, less current portion, net



742,528



888,954

Finance lease obligation, less current portion



15,569



15,570

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



29,954



49,691

Other liabilities



17,494



18,136

Total liabilities



896,338



1,297,903








Commitments and contingencies














Equity:







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:







6.95% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



115,000



115,000

6.45% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 3,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



75,000



75,000

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 215,593,401 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 224,855,351 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019



2,156



2,249

Additional paid in capital



2,586,108



2,683,913

Retained earnings



913,766



1,318,455

Cumulative dividends and distributions



(1,643,386)



(1,619,779)

Total stockholders' equity



2,048,644



2,574,838

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture



40,735



46,233

Total equity



2,089,379



2,621,071








Total liabilities and equity


$

2,985,717


$

3,918,974

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)
















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019



(unaudited)



Revenues













Room


$

21,987


$

186,557


$

169,522


$

767,392

Food and beverage



4,588



66,686



54,900



272,869

Other operating



10,785



19,709



43,484



74,906

Total revenues



37,360



272,952



267,906



1,115,167

Operating expenses













Room



11,940



50,283



76,977



202,889

Food and beverage



8,607



46,287



63,140



186,436

Other operating



1,353



4,100



7,636



16,594

Advertising and promotion



3,294



13,371



23,741



54,369

Repairs and maintenance



5,585



10,512



27,084



41,619

Utilities



4,073



6,655



17,311



27,311

Franchise costs



723



8,241



7,060



32,265

Property tax, ground lease and insurance



16,873



20,423



76,848



83,265

Other property-level expenses



2,745



32,553



49,854



130,321

Corporate overhead



5,735



7,275



28,149



30,264

Depreciation and amortization



32,761



37,264



137,051



147,748

Impairment losses



13,478



24,713



146,944



24,713

Total operating expenses



107,167



261,677



661,795



977,794

Interest and other income



85



3,060



2,836



16,557

Interest expense



(10,108)



(10,822)



(53,307)



(54,223)

Gain on sale of assets



34,109



42,935



34,298



42,935

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net



6,356





6,146



(Loss) income before income taxes



(39,365)



46,448



(403,916)



142,642

Income tax (provision) benefit, net



(15)



(1,034)



(6,590)



151

Net (loss) income



(39,380)



45,414



(410,506)



142,793

Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,381



(998)



5,817



(7,060)

Preferred stock dividends



(3,208)



(3,208)



(12,830)



(12,830)

(Loss) income attributable to common stockholders


$

(41,207)


$

41,208


$

(417,519)


$

122,903














Basic and diluted per share amounts:













Basic and diluted (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per common share


$

(0.19)


$

0.18


$

(1.93)


$

0.54














Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



214,257



223,638



215,934



225,681














Distributions declared per common share


$


$

0.59


$

0.05


$

0.74

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands)


Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest
















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


2020



2019














Net (loss) income


$

(39,380)


$

45,414


$

(410,506)


$

142,793

Operations held for investment:













Depreciation and amortization



32,761



37,264



137,051



147,748

Interest expense



10,108



10,822



53,307



54,223

Income tax provision (benefit), net



15



1,034



6,590



(151)

Gain on sale of assets



(34,109)



(42,935)



(34,298)



(42,935)

Impairment losses - hotel properties



13,478



24,713



144,642



24,713

EBITDAre



(17,127)



76,312



(103,214)



326,391














Operations held for investment:













Amortization of deferred stock compensation



2,067



2,145



9,576



9,313

Amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities



(337)



(259)



(1,260)



(782)

Finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent



(351)



(407)



(1,404)



(2,175)

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net



(6,356)





(6,146)



Property-level severance



3,081





11,038



Prior year property tax adjustments, net



(490)



(121)



(276)



168

Prior owner contingency funding









(900)

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs







2,302



Noncontrolling interest:













Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,381



(998)



5,817



(7,060)

Depreciation and amortization



(810)



(803)



(3,228)



(2,875)

Interest expense



(224)



(476)



(1,194)



(2,126)

Amortization of right-of-use asset and liability



73



73



290



290

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs







(449)



Adjustments to EBITDAre, net



(1,966)



(846)



15,066



(6,147)














Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest


$

(19,093)


$

75,466


$

(88,148)


$

320,244

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)


Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and

Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders
















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


2020



2019














Net (loss) income


$

(39,380)


$

45,414


$

(410,506)


$

142,793

Preferred stock dividends



(3,208)



(3,208)



(12,830)



(12,830)

Operations held for investment:













Real estate depreciation and amortization



32,133



36,639



134,555



145,260

Gain on sale of assets



(34,109)



(42,935)



(34,298)



(42,935)

Impairment losses - hotel properties



13,478



24,713



144,642



24,713

Noncontrolling interest:













Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,381



(998)



5,817



(7,060)

Real estate depreciation and amortization



(810)



(803)



(3,228)



(2,875)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



(30,515)



58,822



(175,848)



247,066














Operations held for investment:













Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities



78



147



376



590

Noncash interest on derivatives and finance lease obligations, net



(794)



(857)



4,740



6,051

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net



(6,356)





(6,146)



Property-level severance



3,081





11,038



Prior year property tax adjustments, net



(490)



(121)



(276)



168

Prior owner contingency funding









(900)

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs







2,302



Noncash income tax provision, net





934



7,415



688

Noncontrolling interest:













Real estate amortization of right-of-use asset and liability



73



73



290



290

Noncash interest on derivatives, net







(27)



Impairment loss - abandoned development costs







(449)



Adjustments to FFO attributable to common stockholders, net



(4,408)



176



19,263



6,887














Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders


$

(34,923)


$

58,998


$

(156,585)


$

253,953














FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share


$

(0.14)


$

0.26


$

(0.81)


$

1.09














Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share


$

(0.16)


$

0.26


$

(0.73)


$

1.12














Basic weighted average shares outstanding



214,257



223,638



215,934



225,681

Shares associated with unvested restricted stock awards



185



448





276

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



214,442



224,086



215,934



225,957

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Margins

(Unaudited and in thousands)

















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2020


2019


2020


2019
















17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre Margin, excluding prior year property tax adjustments, net (1)



(54.6)%



30.1%



(27.3)%



31.7%






























Total revenues


$

37,360


$

272,952


$

267,906


$

1,115,167


Non-hotel revenues (2)



(23)



(22)



(91)



(92)


Reimbursements to offset net losses (3)



(3,760)





(10,725)




Total Actual Hotel Revenues



33,577



272,930



257,090



1,115,075


Sold/Disposed hotel revenues (4)



(1,249)



(34,624)



(24,096)



(135,688)


Total 17 Hotel Portfolio Revenues


$

32,328


$

238,306


$

232,994


$

979,387






























Net (loss) income


$

(39,380)


$

45,414


$

(410,506)


$

142,793


Non-hotel revenues (2)



(23)



(22)



(91)



(92)


Reimbursements to offset net losses (3)



(3,760)





(10,725)




Non-hotel operating expenses, net (5)



(614)



(591)



(2,347)



(2,906)


Property-level severance (6)



3,081





11,038




Hotel union labor dispute (7)



(1,347)








Property-level credit card merchant class action settlement and legal fees (8)



(935)





(995)




Prior year property tax adjustments, net (9)



(490)



(121)



(276)



168


Taxes assessed on commercial rents (10)





370



10



1,383


Corporate overhead



5,735



7,275



28,149



30,264


Depreciation and amortization



32,761



37,264



137,051



147,748


Impairment losses



13,478



24,713



146,944



24,713


Interest and other income



(85)



(3,060)



(2,836)



(16,557)


Interest expense



10,108



10,822



53,307



54,223


Gain on sale of assets



(34,109)



(42,935)



(34,298)



(42,935)


Gain on extinguishment of debt, net



(6,356)





(6,146)




Income tax provision (benefit), net



15



1,034



6,590



(151)


Actual Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



(21,921)



80,163



(85,131)



338,651


Sold/Disposed hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (4)



4,272



(8,498)



21,550



(28,350)


17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding prior year property tax adjustments, net


$

(17,649)


$

71,665


$

(63,581)


$

310,301



*Footnotes on following page



(1)

17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre Margin, excluding prior year property tax adjustments, net is calculated as 17 Hotel Portfolio Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding prior year property tax adjustments, net divided by Total 17 Hotel Portfolio Revenues.



(2)

Non-hotel revenues include the amortization of favorable and unfavorable tenant lease contracts recorded in conjunction with the Company's acquisitions of the Boston Park Plaza, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco and the Wailea Beach Resort.



(3)

Reimbursements to offset net losses include $3.8 million and $10.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco as stipulated by the hotel's operating lease agreement.



(4)

Sold/Disposed hotel includes hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre generated during the Company's ownership period for the Renaissance Harborplace, the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport and the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in July 2020, December 2020 and October 2019, respectively, along with the Hilton Times Square, which was assigned to the hotel's mortgage holder in December 2020.



(5)

Non-hotel operating expenses, net include the following: the amortization of hotel real estate-related right-of-use assets; the amortization of a favorable management agreement; and finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent.



(6)

Property-level severance includes a total of $3.1 million and $11.0 million in COVID-19-related severance recorded at a majority of the Company's hotels during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.



(7)

Hotel union labor dispute includes the reclass of a $1.3 million labor dispute expense at the Hilton Times Square recorded in the second quarter of 2020 to gain on extinguishment of debt, net in conjunction with the hotel's assignment to its mortgage holder in December 2020.



(8)

Property-level credit card merchant class action settlement and legal fees include total settlements of $1.0 million received by a majority of the Company's hotels in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by $0.1 million in legal fees at the Renaissance Westchester. For the year ended December 31, 2020, property-level credit card merchant class action settlement and legal fees include total settlements of $1.6 million received by a majority of the Company's hotels, partially offset by $0.6 million in legal fees at the Renaissance Westchester.



(9)

Prior year property tax adjustments, net for the fourth quarter of 2020 include total credits of $0.5 million received by the Renaissance Long Beach and the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport. Prior year property tax adjustments, net for the year ended December 31, 2020 also include total net assessments of $0.2 million received by the Embassy Suites Chicago, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, the Renaissance Harborplace and the Renaissance Long Beach. Prior year property tax adjustments, net for the fourth quarter of 2019 include total credits of $0.1 million received by the Embassy Suites Chicago, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile. Prior year property tax adjustments, net for the year ended December 31, 2019 also include total net assessments of $0.3 million received by the Embassy Suites Chicago, the Embassy Suites La Jolla, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina and the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport.



(10)

Taxes assessed on commercial rents for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include zero and $0.4 million, respectively, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, taxes assessed on commercial rents include $10,000 and $1.4 million, respectively, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-301227262.html

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Disney earnings top expectations, Disney+ subscribers soar to 94.9 million

    Disney reported fiscal first-quarter results Thursday after market close.

  • Aurora Cannabis Earnings Spur Marijuana Stocks Rebound After Big Flameout

    Marijuana stocks rose a bit after hours on the Aurora Cannabis earnings report, after Tilray led a sell-off following a huge run on U.S. legalization hopes.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow 7 rules if they want to make money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Cannabis stocks nosedive as rally driven by hopes for U.S. legal reforms comes to a screeching halt

    Cannabis stocks took a nosedive on Thursday with many of the sector's best performers a day earlier surrendering those gains, as the relentless buying in recent weeks amid growing hopes for reforms of strict U.S. laws came to a screeching halt.

  • Tilray Plunges Most on Record as Cannabis Stocks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. fell 50% Thursday, the most ever, halting a record three-day rally as another Reddit-inspired push into cannabis stocks quickly unraveled.The loss helped push the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, down 25% in its biggest ever drop as other pot stocks also see-sawed from gains to losses. Canopy Growth Corp., the biggest cannabis company by market value, also took a sharp drop ending 22% lower.“The market has a pretty bad case of ADHD these days, and the latest shiny object for what has been a rabid retail crowd is cannabis stocks,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “The all-important question is whether all of those fundamentals, all of that enthusiasm is priced into the shares or not.”The week’s earlier rally was reminiscent of late 2018, when Canada was about to become the first large economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, sending cannabis stocks surging. Tilray’s three-day gain to start the week was its biggest ever, although it’s still well below the intraday high of $300 it hit in September 2018.Short sellers have been paring back bets against the pot sector since the start of the year amid organized short squeezes on Reddit, according to a report from S3 Partners. Short interest across the sector as a percentage of float has decreased to 15% from 24% on Jan. 1.However, Tilray has been a major outlier after merger arbitrage traders began building up short positions following its announced merger with Aphria Inc. in December, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analyticsTilray has seen over $1 billion of new short selling, bringing its short interest to 23% of available shares, according to S3. That has made it a ripe target on Reddit as users have also touted possible regulatory reforms in the U.S.Gains in Tilray led the sector’s rise earlier. However, Anson Funds Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam said that could be because it’s one of few cannabis stocks easily available to Robinhood or day traders in the U.S.Canadian-listed firms with U.S. operations may be better poised to benefit from U.S. legalization and retail investors may be ignoring stocks like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., making it an ironic trade, Kassam said.(Updates closing market prices. A previous verion corrected the scope of a Canopy loss.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expedia CEO says travel remains ‘unpredictable’ as results miss estimates

    Expedia Group Inc. on Thursday reported results that reflected the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry, with gross bookings and revenue each plunging 67% in the fourth quarter.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Affirm forecasts weaker sales volume, shares drop

    The company said it expects third-quarter gross merchandise volume between $1.80 billion and $1.85 billion, lower than the $2.1 billion it reported for the previous three months, sending its shares down 8.6% after the bell. Affirm was founded in 2012 by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin to offer small loans to people without credit histories or savings accounts for items ranging from a new mattress to an outfit for a job interview.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rack up Triple-Digit Gains, Say Analysts

    Is a pause to the stock market’s continued surge finally in the cards? The talk has turned to rising interest rates and the specter of inflation against the backdrop of growth powered by Covid fiscal stimulus. However, strategists say there’s no need to get alarmist just yet. According to Goldman Sachs equity strategist, Ryan Hammond, the stock market bull may stick with us for a while. Hammond notes that interest rates remain low, and sees this as the key factor. “Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a ‘tipping point’ for equities,” Hammond opined. Casting his gaze at the broader markets, Hammond points out that since 2012, the S&P 500 performance has consistently been positively correlated with inflation bets. “Improving growth expectations often correspond with higher breakeven inflation, rising earnings expectations, and improving investor sentiment, which more than offset the higher discount rate,” Hammond wrote, backing his belief that inflation fears should remain low. With rates and inflation low, this makes the stock market the go-to place for investors seeking higher returns. And within the stock market, penny stocks are sure to attract attention. These names trading for under $5 per share are considered to be some of the most controversial on the Street, and divide market watchers into two factions: critics and fans. The former brings a valid argument to the table. Stocks don’t just end up trading at such low levels; typically, there’s a very real reason for their bargain price tags. As for the latter, the potential for an investment worth only pocket change to appreciate even a seemingly insignificant amount, the result of which could be massive percentage gains, is too enticing to ignore. The implication for investors? Due diligence is essential, as some penny stocks might not have what it takes to climb their way back up. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) We will start with Checkpoint Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that works in the oncology field. Checkpoint acquires, develops, and commercializes immune-enhanced combination treatments for solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has two leading drug candidates, CK-101 and CK-301. CK-101, known as cosibelimab, is a small-molecule targeted anti-cancer agent, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of specific non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug candidate targets cancers susceptible to the EGFR mutation, making it applicable to approximately 20% of NSCLC patients. The drug has shown promise compared to traditional chemotherapy treatments. Further studies will test CK-101 against tumor progression due to resistance mutations. The second candidate, CK-301, is an antibody drug currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. The selected cancers include NSCLC, as well as metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. All of these cancers are responsive to the therapeutic action of CK-301, an anti-tumor response due to blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. CK-301 has shown a 44% objective response rate in treated patients during the Phase 1 study, along with a 10.3-month median progression-free survival rate, when compared to currently available approved treatments. Based on these results, the company is continuing its clinical phase program, including an early registration of patients for a Phase 3 study. Among the fans is Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim who writes, “We think the risk-reward is favorable heading into the full, reg-enabling Phase 1 readout for cosibelimab in metastatic CSCC in 2H21. We view this as the key near term focus for CKPT. We expect a positive readout based on what we have viewed as strong interim data that have recently been presented for cosibelimab (SITC 2020, ESMO 2020).” The analyst added “The potential peak sales opportunity for cosibelimab is underappreciated, in our view, and we expect upwards earnings estimate revisions to drive CKPT shares higher.” In line with her upbeat outlook on the cosibelimab potential, Kim rates CKPT shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), and her $16 price target indicates confidence in a 331% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With only Buys assigned in the last three months, 3 to be exact, the word on the Street is that CKPT is a Strong Buy. Additionally, the $17.67 average price target brings the upside potential to 365%. (See CKPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Next up we have Galmed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech specializing in liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is aramchol, a liver targeted SCD‑1 modulator, designated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which aramchol has been given Fast Track Designation status by the FDA. NASH is a fatty liver disease, closely correlated to obesity, for which there are currently no targeted drugs available. Due to the growing obesity rates, the market for NASH medications is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with some estimating it could be worth $35 billion. Whoever brings a solution into play stands to cash in handsomely. Aramchol has completed Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials and is currently in Phase 3. However, the enrollment for the study was recently temporarily halted; Aramchol meglumine - an NCE (new chemical entity) with extended IP compared to aramchol, and which the company is switching to - is earmarked to take aramchol’s place in the ongoing Phase 3 ARMOR study. In Q2, Galmed expects to sit down with the FDA to discuss substituting aramchol meglumine for aramchol, and file the IND in 1H21. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse thinks the company has been playing its cards right. “Of course, delaying Phase 3 by one year in a competitive NASH field is suboptimal but given all NASH trials are being delayed by COVID anyway, we think Galmed made the right decision to transition to aramchol meglumine now. At this point, FDA go-ahead remains the most important catalyst in 2021, followed by 24- week open label data from the first cohort,” the 5-star analyst opined. Galmed has also recently added a new candidate to the pipeline called Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid peptide that inhibits Serum Amyloid A (SAA) polymerization and aggregation. The company believes that Amilo-5MER could potentially play a role in numerous indications, such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and COVID-19. “Preclinical data presented by Galmed show good activity in IBD and RA mouse models… This adds an interesting new value driver for Galmed beyond NASH, which is ongoing,” Seedhouse added. To this end, Seedhouse rates GLMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $17 price target. Should his thesis play out, a twelve-month gain of 270% could potentially be in the cards. (To watch Seedhouse’ track record, click here) Wall Street analysts are firmly on Galmed’s side; The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only - 4, in total. Like Seedhouse, other analysts are anticipating big returns; At $19, the average price target implies gains of 314% in the year ahead. (See GLMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Why stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ according to CNBC’s Cramer

    Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's “Mad Money,” on his show on Wednesday described markets as on uncertain footing to say the least.

  • Virgin Galactic Is About To Put Spaceplane — And Huge SPCE Stock Rally — To The Test

    Virgin Galactic could redo a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo as early as Saturday, a key step needed before commercial flights can start.

  • Robinhood shares are soaring just like the stocks that trade on Robinhood

    Shares of Robinhood jumped 50% in January despite the GameStop controversy, as investors scramble to get a piece of the brokerage before a much anticipated IPO this year. The fintech’s growing valuation is another sign that investors think the trading app is bulletproof to everything from handwringing over its business model to technology outages and fines. The latest bids in the secondary market for Robinhood shares equate to a valuation of around $40 billion, according to data from Rainmaker Securities.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pot Stocks Are Getting Crushed. What You Need to Know.

    Canadian marijuana stocks that posted staggering gains on Wednesday were falling just as fast Thursday.

  • Bumble CEO says 'passion, purpose, and profit can coexist' on IPO day

    Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd speaks to Yahoo Finance on the day of its IPO.

  • Planning 500,000 charging points for EVs by 2025, Shell becomes the latest company swept up in EV charging boom

    Shell's plan to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom that has prompted investors to pour cash into the industry and inspired a few companies to become public companies in search of the capital needed to meet demand. Since the beginning of the year, three companies have been acquired by special purpose acquisition vehicles and are on a path to go public, while a third has raised tens of millions from some of the biggest names in private equity investing for its own path to commercial viability. The SPAC attack began in September when an electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint struck a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, with a market valuation of $2.4 billion.

  • US suspends trading in penny stock as regulator sharpens gaze

    US securities regulators on Thursday suspended trading in a seemingly defunct company whose shares had attracted the attention of investors over the past two months. The decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission to bar trading in SpectraScience, a Minnesota healthcare company, comes as new and inexperienced retail traders have flooded into the country’s $45tn stock market, drawing scrutiny from policymakers in Washington. The SEC said social media accounts may have been used in a co-ordinated attempt to “artificially influence” the share price of the company, which does not have a working phone line or website and has not filed quarterly financial results since 2017.