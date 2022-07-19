U.S. markets closed

Sunstone Hotel Investors Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·2 min read
In this article:
  • VG
  • SHO
  • SHO-PH
  • SHO-PI
  • ERIC
  • ERIXF
  • SPGI

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will replace Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASD:VG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC B/NASD: ERIC) is acquiring Vonage Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO

Real Estate

July 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vonage Holdings

VG

Information Technology

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301588631.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

