SUNSTONE OPPORTUNITY (2007) REALTY TRUST - SUNSTONE OPPORTUNITY (2007) MORTGAGE FUND - ANNOUNCEMENT OF RETURN OF CAPITAL TO UNITHOLDERS AND TERMINATION OF TRUST AND MORTGAGE FUND

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Sunstone Opportunity (2007) Realty Trust (the "Trust") and Sunstone Opportunity (2007) Mortgage Fund (the "Mortgage Fund") announce the sale of the last remaining property in their initial portfolio with the sale of Health Plus Professional building, located in Calgary, AB. The sale was completed on October 6, 2021.

As a result of the disposition, the Mortgage Fund paid a return of capital and final distribution in the amount of $266,200 ($6.05 per unit) to unitholders of record as of December 15, 2021 with a payable date of December 23, 2021.

The Trust and the Mortgage Fund had provided notice of their intention to terminate and dissolve to The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS") and expected to complete the dissolution on December 31, 2021. The notice shall, among other things, further specify the termination date and the location at which CDS is to surrender the certificates representing the units for cancellation.

Additional information about the Trust and the Mortgage Fund is available at www.sunstoneadvisors.com or www.sedar.com.

