Suntree financial planner Moisand named to 2023 Hot List by Investment News

Suntree financial planner Moisand honored by Investment News

Suntree certified financial planner Dan Moisand has been named to the 2023 Hot List by Investment News, which honors “the top movers and shakers in wealth management."

Dan Moisand

The winners were nominated by wealth professionals across the country, and narrowed down to the top 100, based on their contributions that have helped shape the industry.

Moisand, a FLORIDA TODAY columnist, served as 2023 chairman of the board of directors of CFP Board, the body that confers and administers the Certified Financial Planner and CFP credentials for the more than 98,000 CFP professionals in the United States.

During his tenure, CFP Board reorganized its corporate structure; instituted a formal call for planners to provide pro-bono service; and began a comprehensive review of both the credential’s competency standards and disciplinary processes.

He spoke at events throughout country and as far away as Singapore.

His three decades of advocacy for stronger investor protections resulted to an invitation to the White House for an announcement by the president of new investor protection rules.

In addition, Forbes named Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC to its 2023 list of the 250 Top Registered Investment Advisor firms in America.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo serves financial planning and wealth management clients as a Registered Investment Advisor that works only for clients directly, never sells products, and is 100 percent locally owned and independent.

Rockledge Regional Medical Center maternity care program recognized

Rockledge Regional Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a high-performing hospital for maternity care. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions Ratings.

Dr. Jamie Burrows

The annual Procedures & Conditions Ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“We are honored to receive this distinction,” said Dr. Jamie Burrows, chair of the Obstetrics-Gynecology Department. “Our team works incredibly hard to provide high-quality health care to our community, and we are proud to be recognized for that hard work.”

U.S. News evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services, and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. There were 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participating in this year’s U.S. News survey.

“Hospitals that receive a high-performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News. “These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals that participated in the survey. Parents-to-be can research their local hospitals’ performance metrics for free at health.usnews.com to help them choose where to have their baby.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among other measures.

Edwards named sector human resources director at L3Harris

Erica Edwards recently was named human resources director at L3Harris Technologies’ Space & Airborne Systems Mission Networks sector.

Erica Edwards

Edwards joined the company in 2014 as a human resources business partner, then moved into labor relations.

She is a graduate of Florida State University, with a bachelor’s in English literature and and political science; and the Florida Institute of Technology, where she received her master’s degree in management - human resources.

