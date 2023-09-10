Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Sunway Berhad's (KLSE:SUNWAY) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.02 per share on 12th of October. This means the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Sunway Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Sunway Berhad was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 41.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0257 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Sunway Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Sunway Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Sunway Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Sunway Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think Sunway Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Sunway Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

