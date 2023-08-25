Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.03

Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 per share on the 27th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.0%.

View our latest analysis for Sunway Construction Group Berhad

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Sunway Construction Group Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was MYR0.04 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sunway Construction Group Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sunway Construction Group Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.