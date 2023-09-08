Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 per share on the 27th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is around the industry average.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.04 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sunway Construction Group Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Sunway Construction Group Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Sunway Construction Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

