Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.03 per share on 9th of April. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Sunway Construction Group Berhad's stock price has increased by 40% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 55.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from MYR0.04 total annually to MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Sunway Construction Group Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Sunway Construction Group Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.1% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sunway Construction Group Berhad will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Sunway Construction Group Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

