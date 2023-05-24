Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sunway Construction Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM181m ÷ (RM2.3b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Sunway Construction Group Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.5% generated by the Construction industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sunway Construction Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sunway Construction Group Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sunway Construction Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Sunway Construction Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 49% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 49% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Sunway Construction Group Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sunway Construction Group Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

