Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To RM2.85

A week ago, Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.5% to hit RM2.7b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at RM0.11, some 5.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Sunway Construction Group Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM3.05b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a notable 14% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 23% to RM0.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM2.98b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.13 in 2024. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 23% to RM2.85per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Sunway Construction Group Berhad analyst has a price target of RM3.59 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM2.26. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Sunway Construction Group Berhad shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sunway Construction Group Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Sunway Construction Group Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Sunway Construction Group Berhad's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Sunway Construction Group Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

