Sunway Construction Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNCON) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 68% Above Its Share Price

Sunway Construction Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM4.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM2.61 suggests Sunway Construction Group Berhad is potentially 41% undervalued

The RM2.36 analyst price target for SUNCON is 46% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM103.5m RM91.2m RM234.4m RM312.1m RM387.7m RM457.7m RM520.3m RM575.7m RM624.7m RM668.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 33.13% Est @ 24.25% Est @ 18.04% Est @ 13.69% Est @ 10.64% Est @ 8.51% Est @ 7.02% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM93.6 RM74.6 RM173 RM209 RM235 RM251 RM258 RM258 RM253 RM245

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM669m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM9.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM9.9b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM3.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM5.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.6, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sunway Construction Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.105. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sunway Construction Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

