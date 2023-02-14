Sunway launches first-of-its-kind super app in Malaysia at Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow

Sunway Super App is Sunway's brand-new one-stop lifestyle super app that offers users products and services across Sunway's businesses divisions; gives access to more than 1,500 of Sunway's business partners and retail merchants.

Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow featuring myriad promotions and packages in collaboration with Sunway partners and local brands will be held across several locations throughout the nation from 9 February to 5 March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway today launched its brand-new one-stop lifestyle app, the Sunway Super App at the second edition of Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow featuring a host of exciting promotions and packages in collaboration with Sunway partners and local brands.

Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow 2023 powered by Sunway Super App, featuring a host of exciting promotions and packages in collaboration with Sunway partners and local brands. In collaboration with 50 authorized travel agents.

The Sunway Super App is the first of its kind in Malaysia, offering its users products and services across Sunway's businesses divisions including Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Malls, Sunway Property, Sunway Hotels & Resorts and Sunway Healthcare. The app also provides access to more than 1,500 of Sunway's business partners and retail merchants such as foodpanda, Grabmaid, The Lorry and many more.

Designed with user-centric features offering a seamless experience throughout each touchpoint, the super app is also a digital wallet for easy cashless transactions and quick smart parking payments across Sunway malls and buildings. On top of app exclusive super deals as well as exciting programmes and endless rewards, users will be able to enjoy the benefits of Sunway's flagship integrated loyalty programme Sunway Pals to redeem reward points in-app or with participating merchants in-store.

"Sunway Super App is the first of its kind one-stop lifestyle Super App in Malaysia. It connects users to the products and services offered by Sunway's expansive and extensive ecosystem – our Sunway's business divisions and more than 1,500 of our existing retailers and business partners.

This is a significant milestone for Sunway on our continuous journey of digital transformation. It has always been one of our goals to provide a platform that offers users easy and seamless access to the benefits of our wide, extensive ecosystem," said Kevin Khoo, Sunway Group Chief Information Officer.

At the Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow, Sunway Super App users will be able to access exclusive deals from Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway eMall, Sunway Multicare Pharmacy and many more, available at the event only. The showcase will be held across several locations at different dates throughout Malaysia from 9 February to 5 March 2023.

Awesome packages for Sunway Theme Parks' highlight attractions such as the "Sunway Lagoon's Night Park: The Good, The Bad and The Wild", "Camp Out!" and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun's glamping experience awaits visitors of the showcase.

"In partnership with more than 50 brands to energize social commerce through a Malaysian owned Super App. Sunway Theme Parks for the past few decades have been offering world-class entertainment and being key landmarks for the tourism destination in this region."

"Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow aims to engage the local travel market together with our travel agent partners as the market seeks reasonable holiday packages and high-quality destinations. Our parks will continue to be the top tourist hub right within Sunway's integrated cities." said Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks.

Sunway Theme Parks Mega Roadshow Dates

Sunway Pyramid Mall, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

9 February 2023 until 12 February 2023

AEON Mall Tebrau, Tebrau City Johor

14 February 2023 until 19 February 2023

Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor

23 February 2023 until 26 February 2023

Sunway Carnival Mall, Penang

2 March 2023 until 5 March 2023

SOURCE Sunway Theme Parks