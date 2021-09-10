Sunway University Now Has 10 Scientists Listed In World's Top 2%

More career researchers listed in Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientists than any other private institution in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ever-growing reputation of research originating from Malaysia continues to project our country as a forward thinking, problem solving nation of talented scientists. Over the past few years, the number of research papers published by Malaysian researchers has increased impressively, along with the volume of publications included in highly-cited lists.

First row (L-R) Prof Chia, Prof Teo, Prof Poppema, Prof Agamutu, Prof Dr Adarsh; Second row (L-R) Prof Edward, Prof Pervaiz, Prof Kheireddine, Prof Saidur, Prof Yau

A perfect 10 accurately describes the number of scientists from Sunway University who are listed in the top 2% of the most-cited scientists and academics in various disciplines from around the world by United States based Stanford University.

With the latest addition of Professor Agamutu Pariatamby, Professor Chia Yook Chin, Professor Pervaiz K Ahmed and Professor Teo Kok Lay, Sunway University now has more career researchers, listed in the World's Top 2% Scientist produced by Stanford University, than any other private institution in Malaysia.

"With more research pioneers joining us, Sunway University hope to create positive research impacts in various sectors such as engineering and technology, medical and health sciences, computing and information systems, business and management," said Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University.

"The Stanford list comprises the top 2% of scientists and is based on the number of citations their publications have achieved in their specific field of research, either over their entire career or in recent years. The presence of such successful researchers in our institution serves as an inspiration for young scientists."

One of the key reasons for Sunway University's continuous rise towards the pinnacle of research within Malaysia is its international collaborations with colleagues in some of the world's leading international universities like the University of Cambridge, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Professor Pariatamby joined Sunway University for the Special Studies Division of the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia. Professor Chia Yook Chin is currently the Associate Dean for Sunway University's School of Department of Medical Sciences. Professor Teo Kok Lay is currently the Associate Dean (Research and Postgraduate Studies) for School of Mathematical Sciences while Professor Pervaiz K Ahmed joined recently as the Director of Institute of Global Strategy and Competitiveness & Professor of Management.

Sunway University's other researchers listed in the Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientist list are: Sunway University President Professor Sibrandes Poppema; Distinguished Professor and Head of Research Centre for Crystalline Materials Edward Tiekink; Distinguished Research Professor & Head of Research Centre for Nano-Materials and Energy Technology Professor Saidur Rahman; Associate Den (Research) and Head for Carbon Dioside Capture and Utilisation Professor Mohamed Kheireddine; Associate Dean (Education) and Head of the Department of Computing and Information Systems Professor Yau Kok Lim and Associate Professor Dr Adarsh Kumar Pandey.

SOURCE Sunway Education Group