Sunwing announces the return of another weekly direct flight from Halifax to Varadero

Sunwing announces another weekly direct flight from Halifax to Varadero

Atlantic Canadians can return to Cuba with more flight options this winter

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Canadians now have more opportunities to escape to paradise this winter with Sunwing. Amid easing border measures beginning on February 28, 2022, the tour operator has moved quickly to meet the demand of customers in the Maritimes and expanded its flight service from Halifax to the popular vacation destination of Varadero. Beginning in March, Sunwing will be offering East Coast residents with another convenient weekly flight on Thursdays starting on March 10, 2022 until April 28, 2022.



“As the only Atlantic Canada gateway offering flights to Cuba this winter, we’re thrilled to be introducing another flight from Halifax to Varadero for our customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island to enjoy,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “As a Canadian favourite and easy entry destination, we’re seeing pent-up customer demand for vacations to Varadero with increasingly limited availability for the duration of winter, so now is the time to book. With flexible change policies, medical coverage and this new convenient flight option from Halifax, we’re excited to help our Maritimes customers make the most of this season and enjoy a seamless vacation experience under our wing.”

In addition to weekly flights on Thursdays, Maritimes customers can benefit from existing flight service to Varadero on Saturdays until April 30, 2022.

The return of Thursday’s weekly direct flight is another step forward for the tour operator’s excited return to Cuba and a positive sign of Canadians’ growing eagerness to travel. With easing travel restrictions, now is a prime opportunity for Atlantic Canada residents to take advantage of expanded flight service from Halifax and plan their dream winter vacation from the gateway at a great price.

With a wide range of vacation packages designed for every travel style and budget and the flexibility to change their plans anytime with no fees* up to seven days before departure, customers can return to this Canadian favourite with confidence. Comprehensive travel insurance options, including emergency COVID-19 medical coverage and quarantine expenses are also available for as little as $4 a day.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

