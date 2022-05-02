Sunwing’s Celebrate Good Times Sale is on now, proving there’s no better time to plan for paradise

Sunwing Vacations Inc.

The tour operator is offering great savings on celebratory vacations in popular sun destinations

Celebrate life’s special moments in style

Sunwing offers great savings on celebratory vacations with family and friends in popular sun destinations

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so many occasions to look forward to this summer, the right time to plan for paradise is now. Sunwing customers can celebrate life’s special moments in popular sun destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Eastern Caribbean hot spots and more with savings of up to $1,400 per couple on all inclusive vacation packages during its Celebrate Good Times Sale, on now. With a range of modern resorts designed with celebrations in mind, customers can take advantage of great deals when they book by May 8, 2022.



“With so much to be excited about, we’re thrilled to offer our customers more opportunities to head to paradise and celebrate big moments in style at the price that’s right for them,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With inbound restrictions lifted, now is the time for customers to book their all inclusive vacation packages and take their celebrations to the tropics. Offering a range of destinations and competitive pricing on top-rated hotels, Sunwing customers can continue spending quality time with those they love most, under our wing.”

With something for everyone to enjoy, customers can switch up their holiday traditions and celebrate upcoming occasions with loved ones at Iberostar Selection Playa Mita in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Guests can enjoy the resort’s infinity pool, kids pool and water park, luxurious sun deck, on-site spa facilities, kids and teens clubs and open-air dining venues with showstopping views. Those who favour activities over rest and relaxation will love playing 18-holes at the on-site championship golf course designed by professional golfer Greg Norman or surfing the waves at Sayulita Beach nearby. Customers can also upgrade to Star Prestige room categories for private check-in and check-out, concierge service and more.

Story continues

The ultimate destination for social vacations, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino Adults Only in the Dominican Republic is perfectly suited for celebrating graduates or bachelor and bachelorette parties. Vacationers have their pick of things to see and do, from a mermaid pool and outdoor DJ booth to themed pool and beach parties, multiple à la carte restaurants and an on-site nightclub and casino. For more elevated celebrations, the CHIC Mansion offers a private, 11,500-square-foot home with six luxurious guestrooms, a private pool and a host of lavish amenities with Diamond Club™ inclusions, a personal Chef’s Table dinner experience and more.

Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos, Mexico offers partners celebrating new love the ultimate honeymoon bliss. Steps from Cabo San Lucas, couples can indulge at the adults only pool, the on-site spa with couple’s menu items and romantic dining experiences designed for two. With plenty of stunning restaurant venues to choose from, guests will enjoy panoramic views of the marina, Sea of Cortez and Land’s End, and exceptional whale watching opportunities at the aptly named Whale Watchers Bar located on the resort grounds. Couples who extend their stay after tying the knot on property will receive special honeymoon luxuries including breakfast in bed, a romantic dinner and more.

Whether a new job, promotion or personal accomplishment, Riu Palace Tropical Bay offers customers everything they need to celebrate their success in style. Nestled on the white-sand shores of Bloody Bay Beach in Negril, Jamaica, this resort boasts sparkling oceanfront pools with sun loungers and a swim-up bar, international dining options including a Jerk Hut, Japanese delicacies and a cappuccino lounge, a range of resort-offered water sports and activities, and an adults only sauna and whirlpool at the spa. Guests can also enjoy bonus inclusions such as lavish accommodations, daily champagne breakfast and exchange services with other nearby RIU Resorts.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of this incredible offer when they travel to a Sunwing-offered destination between May 15, 2022, and October 31, 2022. When they purchase travel insurance with Sunwing, customers can vacation with confidence with added coverage such as emergency medical, trip interruption and more.

Plus, customers looking to celebrate big occasions, whether a family member’s birthday, graduation or a special anniversary, can give the coveted gift of travel with a Sunwing Gift Card. Perfect for every occasion, Sunwing Gift Cards can be redeemed for flights on board Sunwing Airlines, excursions with Sunwing Experiences, room upgrades, private transfers and more.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

