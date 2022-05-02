U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.39
    +4.46 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,962.39
    -14.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,460.78
    +126.14 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.82
    +5.72 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    +0.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.70
    -50.00 (-2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1540
    +0.3240 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.53
    +549.93 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.74
    -4.91 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Sunwing’s Celebrate Good Times Sale is on now, proving there’s no better time to plan for paradise

Sunwing Vacations Inc.
·5 min read
Sunwing Vacations Inc.
Sunwing Vacations Inc.

The tour operator is offering great savings on celebratory vacations in popular sun destinations

Celebrate life’s special moments in style

Sunwing offers great savings on celebratory vacations with family and friends in popular sun destinations
Sunwing offers great savings on celebratory vacations with family and friends in popular sun destinations

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so many occasions to look forward to this summer, the right time to plan for paradise is now. Sunwing customers can celebrate life’s special moments in popular sun destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Eastern Caribbean hot spots and more with savings of up to $1,400 per couple on all inclusive vacation packages during its Celebrate Good Times Sale, on now. With a range of modern resorts designed with celebrations in mind, customers can take advantage of great deals when they book by May 8, 2022.

“With so much to be excited about, we’re thrilled to offer our customers more opportunities to head to paradise and celebrate big moments in style at the price that’s right for them,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With inbound restrictions lifted, now is the time for customers to book their all inclusive vacation packages and take their celebrations to the tropics. Offering a range of destinations and competitive pricing on top-rated hotels, Sunwing customers can continue spending quality time with those they love most, under our wing.”

With something for everyone to enjoy, customers can switch up their holiday traditions and celebrate upcoming occasions with loved ones at Iberostar Selection Playa Mita in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Guests can enjoy the resort’s infinity pool, kids pool and water park, luxurious sun deck, on-site spa facilities, kids and teens clubs and open-air dining venues with showstopping views. Those who favour activities over rest and relaxation will love playing 18-holes at the on-site championship golf course designed by professional golfer Greg Norman or surfing the waves at Sayulita Beach nearby. Customers can also upgrade to Star Prestige room categories for private check-in and check-out, concierge service and more.

The ultimate destination for social vacations, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino Adults Only in the Dominican Republic is perfectly suited for celebrating graduates or bachelor and bachelorette parties. Vacationers have their pick of things to see and do, from a mermaid pool and outdoor DJ booth to themed pool and beach parties, multiple à la carte restaurants and an on-site nightclub and casino. For more elevated celebrations, the CHIC Mansion offers a private, 11,500-square-foot home with six luxurious guestrooms, a private pool and a host of lavish amenities with Diamond Club™ inclusions, a personal Chef’s Table dinner experience and more.

Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos, Mexico offers partners celebrating new love the ultimate honeymoon bliss. Steps from Cabo San Lucas, couples can indulge at the adults only pool, the on-site spa with couple’s menu items and romantic dining experiences designed for two. With plenty of stunning restaurant venues to choose from, guests will enjoy panoramic views of the marina, Sea of Cortez and Land’s End, and exceptional whale watching opportunities at the aptly named Whale Watchers Bar located on the resort grounds. Couples who extend their stay after tying the knot on property will receive special honeymoon luxuries including breakfast in bed, a romantic dinner and more.

Whether a new job, promotion or personal accomplishment, Riu Palace Tropical Bay offers customers everything they need to celebrate their success in style. Nestled on the white-sand shores of Bloody Bay Beach in Negril, Jamaica, this resort boasts sparkling oceanfront pools with sun loungers and a swim-up bar, international dining options including a Jerk Hut, Japanese delicacies and a cappuccino lounge, a range of resort-offered water sports and activities, and an adults only sauna and whirlpool at the spa. Guests can also enjoy bonus inclusions such as lavish accommodations, daily champagne breakfast and exchange services with other nearby RIU Resorts.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of this incredible offer when they travel to a Sunwing-offered destination between May 15, 2022, and October 31, 2022. When they purchase travel insurance with Sunwing, customers can vacation with confidence with added coverage such as emergency medical, trip interruption and more.

Plus, customers looking to celebrate big occasions, whether a family member’s birthday, graduation or a special anniversary, can give the coveted gift of travel with a Sunwing Gift Card. Perfect for every occasion, Sunwing Gift Cards can be redeemed for flights on board Sunwing Airlines, excursions with Sunwing Experiences, room upgrades, private transfers and more.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7357b9b7-8163-4fd7-9feb-311a741c6b76


Recommended Stories

  • These airports are back to their pre-Covid-19 flight totals

    As demand for air travel surges, 24 of the nation's 100 busiest airports are back to their pre-Covid-19 flight totals. Here are the top performers.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • The New Jet Set: How the COVID-driven boom in private jets is still flying high

    Flying is a way of life for Stockbridge and others at his company, Elite Team Offices, based in Clovis. For years they flew both privately and on commercial flights out of Fresno, roughly 10 miles from Clovis. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and private jet ownership became more and more attractive.

  • How to save money on summer vacation amid soaring inflation

    An expert from Bankrate says travelers can still find ways to save money on travel even in an inflationary environment.

  • Megayachts and oligarchs: ‘We’re scared of getting close to wrong money’

    As the West goes after the assets of Russian oligarchs, the ripples are being felt across the industry.

  • Qantas Orders 12 A350-1000s From Airbus To Revive Longest Direct Flight: Bloomberg

    Qantas Airways Limited (OTC: QUBSF) said it plans to start direct flights connecting Australia’s east coast with New York and London. It has ordered Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) jets for the ultra-long services, reported Bloomberg. The airline announced Monday that it is buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly nonstop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will begin from Sydney in late 2025, mentioned Qantas. “We’re finally seeing a sustained recovery in travel demand,” Chief Executiv

  • Spirit Airlines Rejects Improved JetBlue Bid in Favor of Frontier Merger

    Spirit Airlines said Monday it will continue to pursue a $2.9 billion merger with Frontier Airlines, turning down the surprise bid from JetBlue Airways because it largely believes the risk to complete that deal was too high. JetBlue made a $3.6 billion counter-offer on April 5 for Spirit that raised eyebrows in in some aviation […]

  • The market for travel subscriptions is expanding— here’s how they work

    Is a travel subscription right for you? These new services are providing niche offerings to specific demographics.

  • Salt River Tubing summer 2022 guide: Hours, prices and pro tips for floating the river

    Salt River Tubing will reopen for summer 2022. Here are the location, hours, prices and everything else you need to know to spend a lazy day floating.

  • Tears and chocolate as New Zealand opens its borders to 60 more countries

    New Zealand welcomed thousands of travellers from around the globe on Monday as the country opened its borders to visitors from around 60 nations including the United States, Britain and Singapore for the first time since COVID-19 hit in early 2020. Maori cultural performers sang songs at the arrivals gate in Auckland and travellers were handed popular locally made chocolate bars as the first flights came in from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Garth Halliday, who was waiting at the airport for his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to land from London, told local media it made him happy and emotional to see so many families reunited.

  • Universal Orlando Resort underway on pool, water amenity work for future Epic Universe hotel

    Universal Orlando Resort's work at the future 800-acre Epic Universe theme park property appears to include preparing future amenities — notably, a hotel. The theme park giant's latest permit activity describes a "pool building/pool bar, pool, spa, splash pad and associated hardscape" at its Project 912, which is expected to be a hotel, said Orlando Park Stop, a theme park insider site. The land for the rumored hotel is on the southern portion of the Epic Universe property, sitting along Universal Boulevard and across from the Orange County Convention Center.

  • In it for the long haul: Qantas bets on Sydney-London non-stop with Airbus order

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways will fly non-stop from Sydney to London after ordering a dozen special Airbus jets, charging higher fares in a multi-billion dollar bet that fliers will pay a premium to save four hours on the popular route. The long-discussed breakthrough will give Qantas a marketing boost on what has long been called the "kangaroo route" - because all flights had to hop, stopping somewhere for fuel. Rivals offering one-stop services will include Singapore Airlines Ltd , Emirates and Qatar Airways.

  • A Third Hospitality Model That Big Brands Have Essentially Ignored

    Hotel owners have long faced two choices: run independently or become franchisees. But a third path is emerging for owners of smaller, urban properties, thanks to startups such as Numa. On April 27, Numa received a vote of confidence in its plan to build a third hospitality model. LaSalle, a real estate investment manager that’s […]

  • Greece lifts COVID curbs for travellers ahead of key summer season

    Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test. From May 1, passengers and crew will need only to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.

  • Qantas to launch London-Sydney nonstops in 2025

    Australian airline will use specially configured Airbus A350 jets for 19-hour flight

  • Qantas gears up for world's longest non-stop flight

    STORY: Qantas Airways is launching the world's longest nonstop commercial flight from Sydney to London, and it's picked up a dozen Airbus jets for the ride.CEO Alan Joyce announced the multibillion-dollar deal Monday, with flights set to kick off in late 2025."This is a big day for Qantas, it's a big day for Australian aviation, I think it's a big day for world aviation. Today, Qantas is making the biggest aircraft order in its history."Qantas shares surged to their highest in months on the news, which comes as the Australian airline predicted a strong recovery in the domestic market -- amid signs of a bounceback in international travel.Joyce says those signals gave the airline the confidence it needed to make the big bet on its future."We always said that Qantas needed to transform to survive, we were 11 weeks from going bankrupt in 2020 but we also had to do this to make sure that we took the opportunities when the market recovered and we could grab those opportunities. And today, we also made a market announcement of how Qantas is performing and we've seen unbelievable demand coming back, both domestically and internationally."The Qantas order marks the culmination of its "Project Sunrise" challenge between Airbus and rival Boeing to create aircraft capable of the record-breaking flights, which Airbus won in late 2019.The Qantas planes will have around 100 fewer seats than rivals British Airways and Cathay Pacific, but will be specially configured to carry extra premium seating.

  • Qantas promises direct flights from Sydney to London and New York

    Australia's carrier says its new fleet will be capable of direct flights to any city in the world.

  • What You Don't Know About The Lives of Flight Attendants

    Throughout your entire life when you've boarded an airplane, you've been greeted by a flight attendant. Typically, they are smiling, doing their utmost to make you feel welcome as you board the plane.

  • Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

    For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe's peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports.

  • Venezuelan immigrants bring flavors from home to new lands

    The eyes of Fabiana Marquez brightened after she took the first bite of a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham and cheese. The Venezuelan immigrant hadn’t eaten a “cachito” in almost five years until she stumbled across a vendor outside her country's embassy in Mexico. Marquez left her South American homeland in 2017 amid a social, political and humanitarian crisis that has now driven more than 6 million to migrate across the continent and beyond.