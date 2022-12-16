U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Sunwing celebrates its inaugural winter flight between Québec City and the exotic destination of Panama

Sunwing Vacations Inc.
·4 min read
Sunwing Vacations Inc.
Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Sunwing takes off for its first winter flight between Québec City and Panama

Plus, residents can explore more shores in Roatán and Cayo Largo this winter
Plus, residents can explore more shores in Roatán and Cayo Largo this winter

Sunwing takes off for its first winter flight between Québec City and Panama

Plus, residents can explore more shores in Roatán and Cayo Largo this winter
Plus, residents can explore more shores in Roatán and Cayo Largo this winter

Residents can explore more of paradise with direct flights to Panama, Roatán and Cayo Largo, the newest destinations to Sunwing's winter lineup from Québec City

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing's inaugural flight to Panama from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) took off today, marking the start of the winter season for Québec City residents and helping them get more out of their all inclusive getaways. A new destination available to this region, the first Panama flight follows the tour operator's winter schedule announcement this fall, seeing increased capacity for the 2022-2023 winter season amid continued demand for travel to sun destinations. Also new for local residents, Québécois can now book their well-deserved vacations in RoatánHonduras and get that summertime feeling year-round in Cayo Largo in January, Sunwing's latest destination offering in Cuba.

"We're thrilled to officially kick off the winter season in Québec City following today's first official flight to Panama, followed by flights to the beautiful Caribbean destinations of Roatán and Cayo Largo in the weeks to come," said Lyne Chayer, General Manager, Sunwing Vacations Québec. "Our customers are looking for more value and experiences this winter, and with our expansive range of vacation packages with savings on boutique and all inclusive resorts in these popular destinations, we're making travel more accessible to Québécois customers eager to explore, celebrate and do more this winter."

''The fantastic array of destinations offered by Sunwing in Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic and now Panama and Honduras are sure to please the sun-seekers of Québec City and Eastern Québec," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "We welcome Sunwing's commitment to expand its offering from Québec City with the addition of three new vacation destinations; these additions respond to public demand and are perfectly aligned with our goal of providing more options for travellers in the region."

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Québec City to Panama on Fridays starting on December 16, 2022 until April 7, 2023, weekly flights to Roatán on Mondays that started on December 12, 2022 until April 3, 2023, and weekly flights to Cayo Largo on Thursdays starting on January 19, 2023 until April 6, 2023.

Customers can discover the biodiverse ecosystems of Anton Valley or visit the iconic Panama Canal when visiting Panama, or swap above-land adventures for underwater exploration when snorkelling and diving some of the best spots in the Caribbean. Vacationers with a hunger for spontaneity can also take advantage of great last-minute deals to Cuba's sunshine coast and soak up more sunshine on Cayo Largo's pristine beaches.

Residents exploring the edge of paradise this winter will find the best travel companion in one of Sunwing's comprehensive travel insurance options. Offering change and cancellation protection, emergency medical, trip interruption coverage and more, customers can travel with confidence and get more peace of mind on their vacations.

Customers can book their winter getaways to Panama, Roatán and Cayo Largo from Québec City this winter season by contacting their local travel agent or securing their spot in paradise by booking on Sunwing.ca.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company's own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27ab846-a761-49fd-a7f6-c4b43e58585f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec0be4d-69df-405b-afe1-8791f22a2c2c


