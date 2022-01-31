Sunwing launches The Great Escape Sale with limited time savings on tropical getaways

Canadians can look forward to a much-needed break from the snow this winter season

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping customers head to paradise this winter with the launch of The Great Escape Sale, on now. Offering luxury, romance, adventure and family-friendly escapes in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations across the Caribbean, customers can make a break for warmer weather and take advantage of incredible deals to paradise until February 28, 2022.



“After two long years, more Canadians are in need of a much-deserved break and the benefits that a tropical vacation provides,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “Sunwing is offering fantastic winter savings to a variety of sun destinations that offer something for every travel style. Plus, customers can book with confidence thanks to our flexible change policy, cost-effective emergency medical coverage and trip interruption benefits for a seamless travel experience under our wing.”

Travellers looking for an adventure-filled getaway will love Riu Guanacaste in Costa Rica. Tucked between the Guanacaste mountains and Matapolo Beach, customers can stay active with watersports activities like windsurfing and body boarding, observe sea turtles hatching on the beach, or explore international cuisine at the resort’s five restaurants. Horseback riding and scuba diving are also available for an added cost.

Friends, couples and singles interested in an adults only vacation can escape to Varadero and stay at Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa on Cuba’s northwest coast. This resort is an ideal destination for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway for two or an escape with friends, and features a freshwater pool and swim-up bar, Bali beds by the beach, watersport activities, plus a blend of nightlife options including a jazz bar and nightclub.

For a luxurious retreat, Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino in Cancun is home to a range of luxury amenities suited to any type of traveller. The resort boasts lavish suites, multiple pools with poolside service, unlimited reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants and a signature wellness and fitness program. Customers can also upgrade to Diamond Club™ for butler service, personalized check-in, a private lounge and exclusive access to restaurants, pools and beach areas.

Family-friendly resorts like Riu Bambu in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic also offer a range of amenities both parents and kids can enjoy. Adults can unwind on the beach or try out a variety of watersports while mini vacationers enjoy activities at the RiuLand kids club, along with dedicated kids pools and a playground. Customers also have complimentary access to Splash Water World Water Park at the Riu Punta Cana Complex and can enjoy the facilities at Riu Naiboa.

Customers can book with confidence knowing they have the flexibility to change plans anytime with no fees* up to seven days before departure. Sunwing also offers a range of comprehensive travel insurance options, including emergency COVID-19 medical coverage and quarantine expenses for as low as $4 per day. The Great Escape Sale is available now through February 28, 2022 on applicable vacation packages with flights onboard Sunwing Airlines, for departures between February 2, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.



About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

