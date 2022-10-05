Sunwing marks its return to Atlantic Canada with winter schedule announcement for six airports

Sunwing Vacations Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the Canadian government’s removal of all border and travel measures, Sunwing is pleased to announce its return to Atlantic Canada this winter season, with convenient weekly flights from six airports beginning in January until May. Sunwing’s resumption of winter flights from airports in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland comes after a difficult two years brought on by the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, and is a signal of the tour operator’s ongoing commitment to eastern Canada and offering its residents seamless travel options from their local airport of choice.



“It’s been a difficult few years for the entire travel industry, particularly in New Brunswick and Newfoundland where long-lasting travel restrictions have unfortunately prevented us from offering our winter flight program since March 2020, much to our disappointment,” said Deana Murphy, Vice President of Retail Sales for Sunwing. “Now that all travel measures have been lifted as of October 1, 2022, we are excited to be back and doubling down on our commitment to the regions with weekly winter flights to a variety of popular sun destinations.”



Sunwing’s winter schedule announcement for Halifax in Nova Scotia, Moncton and Fredericton in New Brunswick, and St. John’s, Deer Lake and Gander in Newfoundland comes on the heels of the tour operator’s recent winter schedule announcement for four larger airports across the country, and amid increasing customer demand for winter travel that is seeing capacity growing by more than 140% over last year.



“We are thrilled to return to Atlantic Canada and share our winter flight lineup, which will help make it easier for our customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland to head to the tropics this winter season,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We have a longstanding commitment in eastern Canada and are proud of being able to connect residents across the region with flights to a wide selection of destinations, including customer favourites such as Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero, plus newer destinations being offered out of Halifax this year, including Cayo Largo, Cuba and Melbourne, Florida. With travel rebounding and demand for all inclusive travel continuing to rise, we encourage our customers to book early to save more under our wing during the peak winter travel months.”

Halifax, NS flight schedule Destination Peak Frequency From To Cayo Coco 1x weekly 11-Jan-2023 26-Apr-2023 Cancun 1x weekly 08-Jan-2023 30-Apr-2023 Cayo Largo 1x weekly 10-Jan-2023 25-Apr-2023 Holguin 1x weekly 08-Jan-2023 30-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 09-Jan-2023 01-May-2023 Melbourne 1x weekly 10-Feb-2023 28-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 1x weekly 10-Jan-2023 25-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 2x weekly 06-Jan-2023 29-Apr-2023 Santa Clara 1x weekly 05-Jan-2023 27-Apr-2023 Varadero 2x weekly 05-Jan-2023 29-Apr-2023 Moncton, NB flight schedule Destination Peak Frequency From To Cayo Coco 1x weekly 11-Feb-2023 29-Apr-2023 Cancun 1x weekly 09-Feb-2023 27-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 12-Feb-2023 30-Apr-2023 Puerto Plata 1x weekly 10-Feb-2023 28-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 11-Feb-2023 29-Apr-2023 Varadero 2x weekly 10-Feb-2023 28-Apr-2023 Fredericton, NB flight schedule Destination Peak Frequency From To Cayo Coco 1x weekly 14-Feb-2023 02-May-2023 Cancun 1x weekly 13-Feb-2023 01-May-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 08-Feb-2023 26-Apr-2023 Santa Clara 1x weekly 14-Feb-2023 02-May-2023 St. John's, NL flight schedule Destination Day From To Cayo Coco 1x weekly 16-Mar-2023 04-May-2023 Cancun 1x weekly 17-Mar-2023 05-May-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 19-Mar-2023 07-May-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 20-Mar-2023 08-May-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 18-Mar-2023 06-May-2023 Deer Lake and Gander, NL flight schedule Destination Peak Frequency From To Punta Cana 1x weekly 22-Mar-2023 03-May-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 21-Mar-2023 02-May-2023

Residents of Atlantic Canada can take advantage of limited-time savings of up to 40% on select all inclusive vacation packages during Sunwing’s Save More Event, on now. For a reimagined boutique vacation experience, Halifax customers can visit Memories Cayo Largo, a new family-friendly resort in Cayo Largo nestled along Cuba’s southern coast and known for warmer temperatures year-round. Atlantic Canada customers planning a couples retreat or adults only escape will enjoy visiting Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort Adults Only. Located on a pristine beach on the shores of Costa Mujeres in Mexico, the resort offers plenty of opportunities to lounge in the sun and savour the international cuisine at the a la carte restaurants, before enjoying the star-worthy entertainment in the evenings. Meanwhile, for a sun and sand getaway the whole family will love, Be Live Collection Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers plenty of water activities, amenities including an on-site kids club and butler service, and spacious accommodations including swim-out suites.

Savings apply to select vacation packages when booked by November 6, 2022 for travel between November 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023*. For even more value, customers can purchase one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance plans and enjoy added peace of mind on their next getaway to the tropics.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

