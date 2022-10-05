U.S. markets closed

Sunwing marks its return to Atlantic Canada with winter schedule announcement for six airports

Sunwing Vacations Inc.
·6 min read
Sunwing Vacations Inc.
Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Tour operator offering convenient weekly flights from Halifax, Moncton, Fredericton, St. John's, Deer Lake and Gander starting in January

Sunwing marks its return to Atlantic Canada with winter schedule announcement for six airports

Tour operator offering convenient weekly flights starting in January
Tour operator offering convenient weekly flights starting in January

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the Canadian government’s removal of all border and travel measures, Sunwing is pleased to announce its return to Atlantic Canada this winter season, with convenient weekly flights from six airports beginning in January until May. Sunwing’s resumption of winter flights from airports in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland comes after a difficult two years brought on by the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, and is a signal of the tour operator’s ongoing commitment to eastern Canada and offering its residents seamless travel options from their local airport of choice.

“It’s been a difficult few years for the entire travel industry, particularly in New Brunswick and Newfoundland where long-lasting travel restrictions have unfortunately prevented us from offering our winter flight program since March 2020, much to our disappointment,” said Deana Murphy, Vice President of Retail Sales for Sunwing. “Now that all travel measures have been lifted as of October 1, 2022, we are excited to be back and doubling down on our commitment to the regions with weekly winter flights to a variety of popular sun destinations.”

Sunwing’s winter schedule announcement for Halifax in Nova Scotia, Moncton and Fredericton in New Brunswick, and St. John’s, Deer Lake and Gander in Newfoundland comes on the heels of the tour operator’s recent winter schedule announcement for four larger airports across the country, and amid increasing customer demand for winter travel that is seeing capacity growing by more than 140% over last year.
 
“We are thrilled to return to Atlantic Canada and share our winter flight lineup, which will help make it easier for our customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland to head to the tropics this winter season,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We have a longstanding commitment in eastern Canada and are proud of being able to connect residents across the region with flights to a wide selection of destinations, including customer favourites such as Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero, plus newer destinations being offered out of Halifax this year, including Cayo Largo, Cuba and Melbourne, Florida. With travel rebounding and demand for all inclusive travel continuing to rise, we encourage our customers to book early to save more under our wing during the peak winter travel months.”

Halifax, NS flight schedule

Destination

Peak Frequency

From

To

Cayo Coco

1x weekly

11-Jan-2023

26-Apr-2023

Cancun

1x weekly

08-Jan-2023

30-Apr-2023

Cayo Largo

1x weekly

10-Jan-2023

25-Apr-2023

Holguin

1x weekly

08-Jan-2023

30-Apr-2023

Montego Bay

1x weekly

09-Jan-2023

01-May-2023

Melbourne

1x weekly

10-Feb-2023

28-Apr-2023

Puerto Plata

1x weekly

10-Jan-2023

25-Apr-2023

Punta Cana

2x weekly

06-Jan-2023

29-Apr-2023

Santa Clara

1x weekly

05-Jan-2023

27-Apr-2023

Varadero

2x weekly

05-Jan-2023

29-Apr-2023

 

 

 

 

Moncton, NB flight schedule

Destination

Peak Frequency

From

To

Cayo Coco

1x weekly

11-Feb-2023

29-Apr-2023

Cancun

1x weekly

09-Feb-2023

27-Apr-2023

Montego Bay

1x weekly

12-Feb-2023

30-Apr-2023

Puerto Plata

1x weekly

10-Feb-2023

28-Apr-2023

Punta Cana

1x weekly

11-Feb-2023

29-Apr-2023

Varadero

2x weekly

10-Feb-2023

28-Apr-2023

 

 

 

 

Fredericton, NB flight schedule

Destination

Peak Frequency

From

To

Cayo Coco

1x weekly

14-Feb-2023

02-May-2023

Cancun

1x weekly

13-Feb-2023

01-May-2023

Punta Cana

1x weekly

08-Feb-2023

26-Apr-2023

Santa Clara

1x weekly

14-Feb-2023

02-May-2023

 

 

 

 

St. John's, NL flight schedule

Destination

Day

From

To

Cayo Coco

1x weekly

16-Mar-2023

04-May-2023

Cancun

1x weekly

17-Mar-2023

05-May-2023

Montego Bay

1x weekly

19-Mar-2023

07-May-2023

Punta Cana

1x weekly

20-Mar-2023

08-May-2023

Varadero

1x weekly

18-Mar-2023

06-May-2023

 

 

 

 

Deer Lake and Gander, NL flight schedule

Destination

Peak Frequency

From

To

Punta Cana

1x weekly

22-Mar-2023

03-May-2023

Varadero

1x weekly

21-Mar-2023

02-May-2023

 

 

 

 

Residents of Atlantic Canada can take advantage of limited-time savings of up to 40% on select all inclusive vacation packages during Sunwing’s Save More Event, on now. For a reimagined boutique vacation experience, Halifax customers can visit Memories Cayo Largo, a new family-friendly resort in Cayo Largo nestled along Cuba’s southern coast and known for warmer temperatures year-round. Atlantic Canada customers planning a couples retreat or adults only escape will enjoy visiting Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort Adults Only. Located on a pristine beach on the shores of Costa Mujeres in Mexico, the resort offers plenty of opportunities to lounge in the sun and savour the international cuisine at the a la carte restaurants, before enjoying the star-worthy entertainment in the evenings. Meanwhile, for a sun and sand getaway the whole family will love, Be Live Collection Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers plenty of water activities, amenities including an on-site kids club and butler service, and spacious accommodations including swim-out suites.

Savings apply to select vacation packages when booked by November 6, 2022 for travel between November 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023*. For even more value, customers can purchase one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance plans and enjoy added peace of mind on their next getaway to the tropics.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing
The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:        
Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ae1242e-fb5f-4b0a-906e-c704cf27e809



