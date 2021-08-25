Sunwing returns to Ottawa International Airport this winter with flights to 11 vacation destinations

Sunwing returns to Ottawa

Sunwing offers convenient flights to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of the nation’s capital will have plenty of options to choose from for their tropical getaway this year, as Sunwing has announced it will be returning to Ottawa International Airport for the 2021-2022 winter season. Sun-seekers from the Ottawa-Gatineau region can return to paradise with ease with 11 different destinations being offered across the Caribbean and Mexico. Flights will begin in November 2021 and run weekly until April 2022.



“After a trying year, we’re looking forward to bringing residents of the capital back to the tropics under our wing,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With 11 different destinations to choose from, we’ll be offering more routes to the south than any other tour operator from the gateway. Whether travellers want to explore the exotic coast of Los Cabos or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there’s something for every travel style.”

The flight schedule from Ottawa will be as follows:

Between Ottawa and Montego Bay, Sundays from December 12, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Between Ottawa and Puerto Plata, Tuesdays from December 7, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Ottawa and Punta Cana, Saturdays and Wednesdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Between Ottawa and Cancun, Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays and Fridays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Between Ottawa and Puerto Vallarta, Sundays from December 19, 2021 until March 27, 2022

Between Ottawa and Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until March 31, 2022

Between Ottawa and Mazatlán, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Ottawa and Cayo Santa Maria, Fridays from November 12, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Between Ottawa and Varadero, Sundays and Thursdays from November 14, 2021 until April 7, 2022

Between Ottawa and Cayo Coco, Tuesdays from November 16, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Ottawa and Holguin, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022



“Sunwing has always been popular with Ottawa-Gatineau vacationers,” said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. “With pent-up travel demand growing and travel restrictions easing, Sunwing’s wide variety of destinations and all-inclusive packages will be well-received by travellers who are anxious to escape on a long-awaited winter vacation.”

Vacationers can choose from a range of resorts for every travel style and budget from Ottawa. Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya is a perennial favourite, featuring sprawling pools and a range of dining options. Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort Spa and Casino is another popular choice for sun-seekers, located on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana with endless entertainment options along The Boulevard, the resort’s recreation complex. Vacationers can take their budget further at the newly renovated Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica, with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests like unlimited reservation-free dining and complimentary Wi-Fi.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

