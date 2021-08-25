U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.38
    +12.15 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.26
    +64.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,050.45
    +30.65 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.09
    +18.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +0.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -14.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9710
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,987.36
    +783.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.61
    +21.08 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Sunwing returns to Ottawa International Airport this winter with flights to 11 vacation destinations

Sunwing Vacations Inc.
·3 min read

Sunwing returns to Ottawa

Sunwing offers convenient flights to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba
Sunwing offers convenient flights to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba
Sunwing offers convenient flights to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of the nation’s capital will have plenty of options to choose from for their tropical getaway this year, as Sunwing has announced it will be returning to Ottawa International Airport for the 2021-2022 winter season. Sun-seekers from the Ottawa-Gatineau region can return to paradise with ease with 11 different destinations being offered across the Caribbean and Mexico. Flights will begin in November 2021 and run weekly until April 2022.

“After a trying year, we’re looking forward to bringing residents of the capital back to the tropics under our wing,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With 11 different destinations to choose from, we’ll be offering more routes to the south than any other tour operator from the gateway. Whether travellers want to explore the exotic coast of Los Cabos or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there’s something for every travel style.”

The flight schedule from Ottawa will be as follows:

  • Between Ottawa and Montego Bay, Sundays from December 12, 2021 until April 10, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Puerto Plata, Tuesdays from December 7, 2021 until April 12, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Punta Cana, Saturdays and Wednesdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Cancun, Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays and Fridays from December 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Puerto Vallarta, Sundays from December 19, 2021 until March 27, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until March 31, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Mazatlán, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Cayo Santa Maria, Fridays from November 12, 2021 until April 8, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Varadero, Sundays and Thursdays from November 14, 2021 until April 7, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Cayo Coco, Tuesdays from November 16, 2021 until April 12, 2022

  • Between Ottawa and Holguin, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

“Sunwing has always been popular with Ottawa-Gatineau vacationers,” said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. “With pent-up travel demand growing and travel restrictions easing, Sunwing’s wide variety of destinations and all-inclusive packages will be well-received by travellers who are anxious to escape on a long-awaited winter vacation.”

Vacationers can choose from a range of resorts for every travel style and budget from Ottawa. Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya is a perennial favourite, featuring sprawling pools and a range of dining options. Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort Spa and Casino is another popular choice for sun-seekers, located on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana with endless entertainment options along The Boulevard, the resort’s recreation complex. Vacationers can take their budget further at the newly renovated Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica, with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests like unlimited reservation-free dining and complimentary Wi-Fi.

About Sunwing
The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:
Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations
https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay
https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0cc7e36-7ad7-46f0-95d3-ee044ea04d18


Recommended Stories

  • E-commerce Chewy Stock Flashes Renewed Technical Strength

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Chewy stock, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 83 Wednesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

  • 1 More Curve for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Disney

    The historically potent summer season has been a wash, as false starts, the surge of the delta variant, and political wrangling have kept sailings in check for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for cruise passengers late last week.

  • Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship delays return to sailing to spring

    Carnival Corp-owned Princess Cruises said it had canceled the ship's planned fall cruise in South America that was meant to mark its return to service. Carnival did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay in the resumption of cruises by Diamond Princess. A passenger on one of the company's cruise ships, the Carnival Vista, died earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Why Melco Resorts & Entertainment Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) were soaring 11% higher in afternoon trading Tuesday after Macao's Public Security Police announced travel restrictions between the gambling mecca and Guangdong province were easing. Visitors from the nearby province on mainland China must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last seven days, a relaxation from the previous 48-hour window that had been imposed on Aug. 9. A 12-hour threshold was initiated on Aug. 4 after a Macao family became infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Why Travel Stocks Are Higher Today

    Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares rallied 6% higher, and among airline stocks shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) each climbed 5%. Airline stocks and other travel companies have been stuck in a holding pattern of late. The sector was hit hard last year when the pandemic brought travel demand to a halt, but had rallied in early 2021 on increasing demand thanks to vaccines.

  • The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations Right Now

    The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St.

  • The US is randomly rejecting travelers from Europe with valid visas

    Europeans trying to board flights in Dubrovnik to bypass the US travel ban are having trouble getting approval from US customs to board.

  • The Woodward Dream Cruise Has Something for Everyone

    Michigan’s car-week crescendo might be the most diverse car event on earth.

  • County where Las Vegas Strip resides joins tax fight against online hotel booking services

    The county with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip has joined a legal fight to try to collect what attorneys maintain could be hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid hotel room taxes owed by more than 20 online travel companies.

  • Disney World's Controversial Move Will Win the Boo Birds Over

    Disney Genie+ isn't winning a lot of converts from theme park enthusiasts, but it's the right call at the right time.

  • 4 states added to Chicago travel advisory for unvaccinated; guidance now covers 43 states

    The city of Chicago added four states to its travel advisory for unvaccinated people on Tuesday, leaving just Michigan and parts of the East Coast without COVID-19 warnings for those who return to the city from there. Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and South Dakota joined the list that now stands at 43 states and two territories where the city is recommending a 10-day quarantine or negative ...

  • This Popular Summer Destination Has Become a Bed Bug Epicenter

    If you're someone who's hyper-concerned about cleanliness, you likely inspect the mattress for signs of bed bugs after checking into a hotel or rental house. But plenty of people simply trust the establishment that they're paying good money to stay in and plop down on the bed after a long day of traveling. While you're always at risk of bed bugs when you sleep somewhere unfamiliar, one popular summer destination has become a bed bug "epicenter," according to a lawyer who specializes in bed bug c

  • Normal rules do not apply at airports, so good for Rudy Giuliani – shaving in a restaurant is totally fine

    Things happen at airports that don’t happen anywhere else. Quit the policing, please

  • Dream of Living Abroad? These 13 Countries Make It Easy To Work Remote

    With many companies announcing that they will now be operating as "remote-first" businesses, it's more tempting than ever to pack your bags and relocate to another country -- especially after over a...

  • Airbnb, IBD Stock Of The Day, Maintains Cruise Control During Pandemic

    Airbnb stock soared through a buy zone on high volume as the company is performing well in a challenging pandemic environment.

  • Why Are Uber And Lyft So Expensive Right Now?

    In mid-June, I embarked on my first air travel since before the pandemic. I planned to just take an Uber to the airport, figuring it was worth it to spare my husband the stress of taking time off work...

  • Why Did It Take a Disney World Rival 2 Years to Open New Roller Coasters?

    SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) announced another delay to the opening of two roller coasters that it was scheduled to open in Florida last year. The more anticipated Iron Gwazi at sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open the following month. Delays are part of the art of introducing new attractions at a theme park.

  • Holland America Line Announces May 2022 Return-to-Service Dates for Volendam and Zaandam

    Travelers looking to get back to sea on their favorite Holland America Line ship can anticipate a restart date of May 2022 for Volendam and Zaandam. The ships will join Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, which have returned to service or are slated to restart cruising by November 2021.

  • Disney Reveals New Details, Concept For Splash Mountain Replacement Ride The Princess And The Frog At Disneyland, Disney World

    In June 2020 Disney announced that Splash Mountain, one of the mainstay rides at its U.S. parks whose theme was based on the Uncle Remus Br’er Rabbit story from the studio’s controversial 1946 film Song of the South, would be reimagined based on its more recent film The Princess and the Frog, which gave the […]

  • 'Nervous' travelers are paying up for flight disruption protection, expert says

    Americans are willing to spend a little extra on their travel plans just to have peace of mind as the Delta variant causes cases to swell again, one travel booking expert said.