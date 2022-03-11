U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Sunwing survey reveals that half of Canadians are looking to travel in the upcoming year with 60% interested in an all inclusive vacation

·4 min read
Canadians are ready to return to travel

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following eased border restrictions and reduced travel requirements last week, a new survey reveals a pent-up demand for travel, with half (51%) of Canadians intending to travel in the upcoming year, and of those, 41% plan to do so between this winter and summer.

Survey data shows that, if Canadians were to travel internationally in the upcoming year, 60% are considering the ease of an all inclusive vacation, including more than two-thirds (68%) of younger Canadians aged 18-34. In addition, 53% of respondents ranked overall atmosphere and location as key when searching for an all inclusive travel experience.

The survey was conducted by Sunwing, in both English and French, among members of the Angus Reid Forum from February 25-28, 2022 with a nationally representative sample of 1,518 Canadians.

“Our latest customer research shows that 51% of Canadians are ready to start planning their next vacation, with a significant portion of the population intending to do so before the summer season,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “With eased border measures, we’re seeing a steady increase in demand for all inclusive vacations that suit customers’ budgets and travel style, with location and overall atmosphere a top consideration for Canadians looking for an all inclusive escape.”

While more than half (57%) of respondents claim the price of all inclusive vacation packages as the most important factor when choosing a vacation provider, it’s the experiences those packages offer that draw them in. Romantic getaways are becoming increasingly sought after, with two-thirds of respondents across all household income brackets intending to escape with their significant other on their next all inclusive vacation. Research shows there is also an interest in family vacations, as 28% hope to travel with their children, while 27% of respondents would plan getaways with friends.

Additional survey insights include:

  • Of those who may travel in 2022, respondents aged 18-54 are nearly twice as likely as those 55+ to anticipate travelling in the summer (21% versus 11%, respectively).

  • 57% of respondents in Quebec, should they travel in the upcoming year, are interested in an all inclusive vacation.

  • 16% of respondents in Alberta ranked guided excursions as their primary deciding factor when looking for an all inclusive vacation experience.

  • Two-thirds (67%) of Quebec-based respondents would travel with their significant other on their next all inclusive vacation, compared to 25% who would plan a getaway with friends.

  • Women are more likely than men to list flexible change policies as key considerations when booking all inclusive travel.

“After two years of putting off travel plans, our customers can live out their vacation dreams and reconnect with friends and loved ones in paradise,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “Sunwing customers can travel seamlessly under our wing, with more flight options and limited time savings from regional gateways to popular sun destinations, flexible changes policies and a variety of medical coverage options. We’re meeting our customers exactly where they are and giving them their choice of vacation options to enjoy.”

According to survey data, while travellers are excited to return to travel, they are looking to book with a tour operator that offers flexible booking conditions. Sunwing offers customers the flexibility to change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days before departure with zero fees* and comprehensive COVID-19 emergency medical coverage, so they can book their long awaited vacation with peace of mind.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11e812c-525c-463e-8438-2a7803a1ed2d




