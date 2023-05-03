Sunworks Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW, "Sunworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023. An accompanying conference call and webcast will be held that same day at 1:00 p.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on May 15, 2023:

Domestic Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789

International Live Dial-In: 1-201-689-8562

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through May 29, 2023:

Domestic Live Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Live Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Access Code: 13738007

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

Story continues

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of an integrated ESG program, our ability to collaborate with third parties and our ability to meet stated sustainability goals. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Sunworks. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Sunworks' reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

IR CONTACT



720.778.2415

IR@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.











View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752791/Sunworks-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Date



