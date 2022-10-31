U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    -1.68 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    -8.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7530
    +1.3330 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,428.59
    -273.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.54
    -2.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Sunworks Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

Sunworks, Inc.
·3 min read
Sunworks, Inc.

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 1:00 P.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. Questions may be submitted in advance of the meeting beginning October 25, 2022 at https://app.saytechnologies.com/sunworks-inc-2022-q3

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on November 8, 2022:

Call Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789
Conference ID: 13733407

Questions can be submitted in advance through the portal https://app.saytechnologies.com/sunworks-inc-2022-q3

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through November 22, 2022:

Call Replay: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Passcode: 13733407

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of an integrated ESG program, our ability to collaborate with third parties and our ability to meet stated sustainability goals. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Sunworks. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Sunworks' reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415
IR@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722204/Sunworks-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Date

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) disappointed investors when it reported third-quarter earnings. The e-commerce giant turned everything store saw expenses rising faster than sales. This video will review Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Annaly (NLY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China. A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. After conducting its own investigation, which has been ongoing since July, TuSimple's board of directors took the drastic step of terminating the CEO and removing him from the board.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    These beaten-down former growth stocks have showed up in the portfolios of select billionaire money managers.

  • Four Days Left Until New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Trades Ex-Dividend

    It looks like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Crush the Market

    Especially when it comes to growth stocks. Let's look at three beaten-down growth stocks that actually could crush the market in the years to come. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have dropped more than 65% so far this year.

  • Elon Musk Ousts Twitter Board, Named Sole Director

    The board that oversaw Twitter during its sale to Elon Musk has been dissolved, with the Tesla chief now serving as the social-media company’s sole director.