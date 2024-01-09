SUNY Cannabis Conference returns this week at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, NCCC

Jan. 8—Niagara County Community College will be the site of the 2024 SUNY Cannabis Conference, which will take place today and Tuesday. This two-part event delves into the blossoming cannabis industry, providing attendees with valuable insights from industry leaders and networking opportunities.

"We're proud to announce the return of this event," said Brian Michel, NCCC's associate vice president of academic affairs/economic development. "Interest in the first SUNY Cannabis Conference earlier this year was so strong that we decided to grow the event from one day to two in 2024."

The conference will begin today with a half-day program dedicated to the culinary applications of cannabis. Held at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI), this event features a cannabidiol (CBD)-infused lunch and a light dinner. The day will also include the first-ever, nationally sanctioned, American Culinary Federation culinary cannabis competition, showcasing the creativity and skill of talented chefs and their use of culinary cannabis.

On Tuesday, the conference will shift to NCCC's Sanborn campus. That day's program will focus on the latest research, technology and opportunities within the New York state cannabis industry. Attendees can expect presentations from leading experts, including those from conference Gold Sponsor, the Dent Cannabis Research Center, across a variety of fields including:

—Medical applications

—Cannabis genetics

—Legends of legacy

—Processing technology

—Human resources

"We are thrilled to bring the SUNY Cannabis Conference back for its second year," said Melissa Moore, NCCC Horticulture Program Co-Coordinator. "It's a one-of-a-kind event for education, collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. We are excited to welcome participants from across the state and beyond to learn from leading experts and explore the exciting possibilities in this new and emerging field."

Registration for the full-day program at NCCC and half-day program at NFCI is open now. Visit the conference website at niagaracc.suny.edu/cannabisconference for more information and registration details.