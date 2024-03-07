SUNY Oneonta building project wins engineering award

Mar. 7—The renovation of SUNY Oneonta's Alumni Hall has won an award for an engineering firm that worked on the project.

Erdman Anthony, a Rochester-based, multidisciplinary firm specializing in infrastructure engineering and support services, received an American Council of Engineering Companies of New York 2024 Engineering Excellence Award for the Alumni Hall Rehabilitation. The project is being recognized with a Platinum award, according to a media release from the company.

Erdman Anthony provided SUNY Oneonta with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, energy modeling, and energy efficiency services for the project, the release said. The rehabilitation included complete replacement and reinstallation of the HVAC, electrical, plumbing and IT systems, and a new fire protection system, throughout the 60-year-old building. Each system uses electric for its power, including HVAC systems with electric ground-source heat pumps. "This approach has eliminated reliance on fossil fuels for this 47,600-gross-square-foot building, which also met LEED-Gold standards," the release said. The new space also contains state-of-the art technology, small group study areas, and specialty spaces with informal learning areas throughout.

"The goal of the project was to create a vibrant home for the School of Economics and Business and College Advancement," the release said. "SUNY Oneonta has achieved that by providing their building occupants with enhanced learning and working experiences, which also serves the school's recruitment goals. Erdman Anthony is proud to have helped SUNY Oneonta build their community at Alumni Hall."

Each year, more than 50 member firms submit public and private sector projects to the Engineering Excellence Awards that are judged on a rigorous set of criteria. The SUNY Oneonta project will be honored at the 57th annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala, which will take place in New York City next month, according to the release.