U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.00
    +56.20 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,805.71
    +427.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,762.86
    +191.22 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.04
    +29.07 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    -0.0230 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6230
    +0.3760 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.44
    +2,464.59 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,384.70
    +9.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.56
    +64.74 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Sunyard: The Future Payment Is Mobile and Contactless

·4 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, recently revealed that over 1.74 million POS terminals were shipped worldwide in 2020 by the company. With market share in the Middle East and Africa increased by 27%, Asia-Pacific by 14%, Sunyard retained its No.17 world ranking, according to Nilson Report. Considering a lot of investment and practice accumulation has been made in the direction of financial digitalization and intelligence with its strategic vision, its payment devices are constantly deployed with innovative technology as the future market is digital.

More concern under the epidemic backdrop

The pandemic helped make mobile payment become mainstream all over the world, of which over two-thirds of consumers globally (67%) now expect bricks-and-mortar retail stores to accept contactless payments. A very strong trend of change is that merchants, from small retailers to bars & restaurants, turn their gaze to a growing need to accept mobile digital payments.

Consumers' concern with touching cash and payment readers had seen a precipitous increase under the backdrop of pandemics and correspondingly increased the desire to tap and pay. Stores that don't accept contactless payments could run an increased risk of losing customers as a result.

The impact of chip shortage

Also, disruption in global chip supply is threatening the issuance of up to 1bn payment cards in the coming future, with 347m cards at risk of not being issued in the second half of 2021 and up to 740m in 2022 because of "significant chip shortages", according to an ABI Research forecast. Judging from this, the number of debit transactions using digital payments will keep rising, which is another example of how mobile payments are affecting payment habits globally.

The promotion of organizations

Bank card organizations always play a well-pivoted role in accelerating the change of consumers' payment behaviors. For instance, UnionPay International (UPI) has partnered with the International Bank of Tajikistan to launch the country's first contactless e-wallet, making UnionPay the first payment brand to offer mobile contactless payment services in the country.

Technology-driven forces

POS terminal technology is in line with the trends of the Times of gradual improvement and update. As one of the most important factors, payment security is conceived as a way to open consumer psychology and establish brand credibility. There is no payment without security, so sensitive payment card data never enters the merchant's downstream environments.

Merchants are receiving more and more mobile terminals with SIM cards, thanks to the rapid spread of smartphones and 4G networks in many countries. It seems the historical opportunities should be seized presented by the latest evolution of the Internet. Diversity in payment methods is just what consumers need.

With the transaction scale-up constantly, Sunyard is always dedicated to the innovation of a lineup of products of payment terminals and information encryption, to the ever-changing shifts in the payment industry. The Android-based terminal i80, i50, and i50-F are well-received worldwide, catering to the uptick in demands of consumers.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

Get in touch:
info@sunyard.com
www.sydtech.com.cn

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunyard-the-future-payment-is-mobile-and-contactless-301400054.html

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Elon Musk dogecoin tweet lifts bitcoin

    Bitcoin has set off to a flying start in October with gains of 31%, said one analyst.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • UnitedHealth Posts Upbeat Q3 Results; Shares Gain

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) gained 2.1% in Thursday’s pre-market trading session after reporting better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. The company offers healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. UnitedHealth’s adjusted earnings of $4.52 per share came in ahead of Street expectations of $4.40. The figure also compared favorably with the $3.51 per share reported in the year-