SUNZ Insurance Expands into 12 New States

·2 min read

BRADENTON, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNZ Insurance President Rick Leonard announced this week at NAPEO's Risk Management Workshop, the largest gathering of PEO risk management professionals, that SUNZ Insurance Company has confirmed expansion into 12 new states.

SUNZ Insurance expanded its licensing footprint into Alaska, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

With the addition of these new states, SUNZ is now licensed to offer workers' compensation policies on a direct basis in 41 states. Although SUNZ already offers customized workers' compensation insurance coverage nationwide through its fronting partnership, this latest expansion marks the next step in the organization's strategic growth.

"Our team is experienced, proactive, and predictive as we develop, implement, and manage personalized workers' compensation plans tailored to each client's unique needs and unique geographic requirements. We look forward to connecting with new businesses across these additional states to help make every workplace safer for employees," Leonard said.

Since 2005, SUNZ Insurance has provided nationwide 'A-rated' coverage to PEOs, staffing agencies, transportation companies, and large employers. SUNZ's foundation is providing high deductible workers' compensation coverage utilizing its proprietary technology-driven platform which, year over year, continues to generate significantly better results for its clientele. It is this simple combination of expertise plus technology that SUNZ's clients continue to see unprecedented growth year over year.

About SUNZ Insurance
SUNZ Insurance is a national workers' compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida. SUNZ develops customized workers' compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients' need for fluidity, offering workers' compensation insurance options tailored to each operation and the unique requirements of each workforce. SUNZ knows that providing a safe work environment and a healthy workforce are the foundation for a successful business.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunz-insurance-expands-into-12-new-states-301520923.html

SOURCE SUNZ Insurance

