Has Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) stock is up by a considerable 38% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Sunzen Biotech Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunzen Biotech Berhad is:

3.5% = RM4.6m ÷ RM132m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Sunzen Biotech Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Sunzen Biotech Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Sunzen Biotech Berhad saw an exceptional 30% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sunzen Biotech Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Sunzen Biotech Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sunzen Biotech Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sunzen Biotech Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Sunzen Biotech Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Sunzen Biotech Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

