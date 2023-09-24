Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sunzen Biotech Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM7.6m ÷ (RM149m - RM8.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Sunzen Biotech Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 9.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sunzen Biotech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Sunzen Biotech Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Sunzen Biotech Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 141% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.9%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Sunzen Biotech Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Sunzen Biotech Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 14% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Sunzen Biotech Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sunzen Biotech Berhad that you might be interested in.

