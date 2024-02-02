Do Sunzen Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:SUNZEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sunzen Biotech Berhad (KLSE:SUNZEN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Sunzen Biotech Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Sunzen Biotech Berhad

Sunzen Biotech Berhad's Improving Profits

Sunzen Biotech Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Sunzen Biotech Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.0047 to RM0.007; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 50%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Sunzen Biotech Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 3.2 percentage points in the last year, to reach 10%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 21%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Since Sunzen Biotech Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM204m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Sunzen Biotech Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Sunzen Biotech Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 66% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM135m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM946m, like Sunzen Biotech Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM499k.

The CEO of Sunzen Biotech Berhad was paid just RM214k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Sunzen Biotech Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Sunzen Biotech Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Sunzen Biotech Berhad has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sunzen Biotech Berhad that you should be aware of.

Although Sunzen Biotech Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.