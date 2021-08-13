U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2021: Solid profitability in Q2, short-term demand outlook challenging

Suominen Oyj
·53 min read
In this article:
Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report on August 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2021:
Solid profitability in Q2, short-term demand outlook challenging

KEY FIGURES

4-6/

4-6/

1-6/

1-6/

1-12/

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Net sales, EUR million

113.6

122.2

229.0

232.4

458.9

Comparable EBITDA

15.3

18.0

33.8

29.3

60.9

Comparable EBITDA, %

13.4

14.7

14.8

12.6

13.3

EBITDA

15.3

18.0

33.8

29.3

60.9

Operating profit, EUR million

10.3

12.4

23.9

18.1

39.5

Operating profit, %

9.1

10.1

10.4

7.8

8.6

Profit for the period, EUR million

6.1

8.4

19.9

11.9

30.1

Cash flow from operations, EUR million

1.2

9.6

17.1

19.0

57.0

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

0.02

0.17

0.30

0.33

0.99

Earnings per share, basic, EUR

0.11

0.15

0.35

0.21

0.52

Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, %

17.9

8.9

16.7

Gearing, %

22.4

40.9

25.4

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

April–June 2021 in brief:

- Net sales decreased by 7.0% and amounted to EUR 113.6 million (122.2)
- Comparable EBITDA decreased by 15.1% and amounted to EUR 15.3 million (18.0)
- Cash flow from operations was EUR 1.2 million (9.6)

January–June 2021 in brief:
- Net sales decreased by 1.5% and amounted to EUR 229.0 million (232.4)
- Comparable EBITDA increased by 15.5% and amounted to EUR 33.8 million (29.3)
- Cash flow from operations was EUR 17.1 million (19.0)

Outlook for 2021

As announced on August 12, 2021 Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will decrease from 2020 due to the slowdown in the demand for nonwovens in the second half of 2021 as well as some continuing volatility in the raw material and transportation markets. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO:

“In the second quarter our net sales decreased by 7.0% from the comparison period to EUR 113.6 million (122.2). Sales volumes decreased from the very high level of Q2/2020, but sales prices increased following higher raw material prices. Our comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was on a good level and reached EUR 15.3 million (18.0). The result was impacted negatively by the higher raw material and logistics costs as expected as well as by the lower sales and production volumes. These were partially compensated by the higher sales prices and improved raw material efficiency.

Going forward Suominen is in a strong position both strategically and financially. The global market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID levels. In Europe we see that the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) will benefit Suominen as we are well placed to respond to the growing demand for innovative and sustainable nonwovens with our pioneering fiber-based nonwovens know-how and spunlace technology. We are the leader in sustainable nonwovens and our target is to increase the share of sustainable products by 50% by 2025 compared to 2019 and to have at least ten sustainable product launches per year. By the end of June, we have launched nine sustainable products this year.

However, towards the end of the second quarter, especially our North American customers started to experience a sudden deceleration of demand, which in combination with extraordinary stockpiling throughout the entire supply chain has created an imbalance of inventories. This has impacted also Suominen’s orders, although in several cases we have been able to benefit from our position as the preferred supplier of our customers. We expect that the demand for our products will recover once this temporary imbalance is cleared. Our current view is that the recovery will start in the fourth quarter.

In Europe, another specific factor impacting demand has been the earlier uncertainty regarding the final formulation of the SUPD that postponed our customers’ development projects and now that the formulation is clear, our orders have been affected as converters and retailers seek to sell out their existing stocks.

The investment project to upgrade and restart one of our existing production lines in Cressa, Italy neared completion during the quarter and will be finalized during the third quarter, slightly ahead of the original plan. This investment strengthens our capabilities in Europe and is made in line with our strategy aiming for growth. The two other ongoing investment projects, one in Italy and another in the US, are proceeding as planned and will be finalized during the second half of the year.

In June Suominen issued a senior unsecured 6-year bond of EUR 50 million with a coupon rate of 1.50 percent. The net proceeds from the bond offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

In the first half of the year we were able to improve our financial performance versus H1/2020. In the second half the main uncertainty is related to the customer demand, and we also continue to experience some volatility in the raw material and logistics markets. It is now clear that at least the third quarter will be very difficult in terms of sales volumes. Our current expectation is that the demand will start to recover towards the end of the year as the imbalance in the supply chain is being resolved. We are naturally taking all possible measures to mitigate the impacts from this temporary slowdown in demand.”

NET SALES

AprilJune 2021
In April–June 2021, Suominen’s net sales decreased by 7.0% from the comparison period to EUR 113.6 million (122.2). Sales volumes decreased from the very high level of Q2/2020, but sales prices increased following higher raw material prices. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR -6.5 million.

Suominen’s business areas are Americas and Europe. The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 67.4 million (77.2) and of the Europe business area EUR 46.3 million (45.0).

JanuaryJune 2021

In January–June 2021, Suominen’s net sales decreased by 1.5% from the comparison period to EUR 229.0 million (232.4). Sales volumes were in line with H1/2020 while sales prices were higher. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR -14.6 million.

The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 139.3 million (150.3) and of the Europe business area EUR 89.7 million (82.1).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

AprilJune 2021

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to EUR 15.3 million (18.0). This was driven by higher raw material and logistics costs as expected as well as the lower sales and production volumes. These were partially compensated by higher sales prices and improved raw material efficiency. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -0.3 million.

Operating profit decreased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR 10.3 million (12.4).

Profit before income taxes was EUR 8.7 million (10.6), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 6.1 million (8.4).

JanuaryJune 2021

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) improved to EUR 33.8 million (29.3). Raw material and logistics costs increased but this was compensated by higher sales prices, improved raw material efficiency, and a positive impact from other operating income and expenses. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -1.7 million.

Operating profit increased to EUR 23.9 million (18.1).

Profit before income taxes was EUR 25.6 million (14.3), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 19.9 million (11.9). Corporate income taxes in the comparison period were positively impacted by the US tax reliefs enacted in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCING

The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 35.7 million (56.7) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 22.4% (40.9%) and the equity ratio 40.6% (44.2%).

In January–June, net financial expenses were EUR +1.7 million (-3.8), or +0.7% (-1.6%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 0.5 million (increased by EUR 1.2 million).

Suominen sold its minority share in Amerplast (Bright Maze Oy) in March. The transaction impacted Suominen’s net financial expenses positively by EUR 3.7 million. The amount consists of the gain on the sale of the shares as well as of the reversal of bad debt provisions recognized of the loan receivables. The effect on cash flow was EUR 11.6 million, consisting of the sales price of the shares and payment of the loan receivables and accrued interests.

Cash flow from operations in April–June was EUR 1.2 million (9.6) and in January–June EUR 17.1 million (19.0), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.30 (0.33) and EUR 0.02 (0.17) for the quarter.

In the second quarter the change in working capital was EUR -9.7 million (-7.7).

The decrease in the cash flow from operations in the first half of the year was mainly due to an increase in net working capital. The change in net working capital was EUR -11.8 million (-8.6). In addition, more advance payments of corporate income taxes were paid during the first half of the year compared to the previous year.

In May 2021, Suominen announced that it has extended by one year the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement signed in July 2020. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2024.

In June 2021, Suominen issued a senior unsecured bond of EUR 50 million. The six-year bond matures on June 11, 2027 and it carries a coupon interest of 1.5%. The offering was allocated to 19 investors. The bond is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In January–June, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 10.7 million (2.5), the largest single items being related to the growth investments at the Cressa plant in Italy and the Bethune plant in the USA. Other investments were mainly for maintenance.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 9.9 million (11.2).

IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SUOMINEN

The pandemic has increased the demand for our products in all our markets. Towards the end of the second quarter of 2021 the demand started to decelerate especially in North America. In the long run the market, and Suominen’s, expectation is that demand will remain above pre-COVID levels.

Both Suominen’s financial position and cash flow have remained strong throughout the pandemic.

Risks related to COVID-19 are described in the short-term risk and uncertainties section.


PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

During the first half of 2021, we progressed with the actions defined in our sustainability agenda.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. At the end of June, the number of lost-time accidents (LTA) at Suominen sites was 3 (1 in H1/2020).

Our employee engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, is a tool to systematically measure and develop engagement. During the first half of 2021, we continued our development actions based on the results from the survey conducted late last year. The next Vibe survey is set for autumn 2021.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. We continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and we are continuously developing new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have at least 10 sustainable product launches per year. During the first half of the year, nine sustainable product launches were made.

We launched our new Code of Conduct in the beginning of 2021 and a mandatory training program about the Code will be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2020 published on March 3, 2021 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2020 is in accordance with the Core option of the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative.


INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital

The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on June 30, 2021, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to June 30, 2021 was 11,967,176 shares, accounting for 20.8% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 6.24, the lowest EUR 5.00 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 5.67. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 5.57. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 320.9 million on June 30, 2021.

Treasury shares

On June 30, 2021, Suominen Corporation held 644,013 treasury shares.

As a share-based payment plan vested, in total 34,872 shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. In accordance with the decision made in the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021, 4,049 shares, which were still in the joint account, were transferred to Suominen Corporation’s treasury shares.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 16,042 shares were transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares during the reporting period.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 decided that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board remains unchanged. 60% of the annual remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2021 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 31, 2021.

Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more details in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2019-2021, 2020-2022 and 2021-2023. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period

2019–2021

2020–2022

2021-2023

Incentive based on

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Potential reward payment

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2022

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2024

Participants

16 people

18 people

19 people

Maximum number of shares

546,000

756,500

470,000


The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such a number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

Matching Restricted Share Plan 20192021

Suominen also has a Matching Restricted Share Plan for selected key employees in the Suominen Group. The aim of the MRSP is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain key employees at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company’s shares. The prerequisite for receiving a reward from the plan is that a participant acquires the company’s shares, amounting to the number resolved by the Board.

If the prerequisites set for a participant have been fulfilled and his or her employment or service in a company belonging to the Suominen Group is in force at the time of the reward payment, he or she will receive matching shares as a reward.

The plan includes vesting periods, the duration of which is resolved by the Board. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash after a vesting period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the plan participants.

The prerequisite for reward payment is that a participant’s employment or service is in force upon reward payment. The plan rewards to be allocated in 2019–2021 can amount to a maximum total of 200,000 Suominen Corporation shares also including the proportion to be paid in cash.

The first vesting period of the Matching Restricted Share Plan ended in September 2020 and in total 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 25, 2021.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2020. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies and the Board of Directors' proposals concerning forfeiture of the shares entered in a joint book-entry account and of the rights attached to such shares.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.10 and in addition, a return of capital of EUR 0.10 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as a telephone conference.

60% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander, Ms. Sari Pajari-Sederholm and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 25, 2021 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board members can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 8, 2021 Suominen paid out dividends and return of capital in total of EUR 11.5 million for 2020, corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Sari Pajari-Sederholm were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 400,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2022 and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company’s own shares may be conveyed to the company’s shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder’s pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company’s incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members’ remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company’s own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company’s creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor’s receivable is used to set off the subscription price (“Convertible Bond”). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company’s remuneration plan.

The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2022.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Suominen Corporation received a notification on January 15, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 15% flagging threshold.

Suominen Corporation received a notification on January 18, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation has fallen under the 5% flagging threshold

Suominen Corporation received a notification on April 16, 2021 referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Bolero Holdings SARL in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the 5% flagging threshold.

Suominen Corporation received a notification on April 29, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Nordea Funds Ltd in Suominen Corporation has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in Suominen’s business environment. The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions remain valid at least until there is broad enough vaccination coverage in the countries relevant to Suominen’s business.

We have implemented extensive precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and to ensure business continuity and progress of our strategic projects during the pandemic. We continuously monitor the raw material situation closely and we have identified risk mitigation measures such as utilization of supplementary raw material sources.

The very recent demand slowdown has naturally affected some of our customers. So far we have not experienced significant issues with customer payments and hence we do not see that our customer credit risks would have materially increased. We continue to monitor the financial positions and payment behavior of our customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has not increased Suominen’s risk of impairment losses on non-current assets.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2020 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

The market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID levels. However, towards the end of the second quarter, especially our North American customers started to experience a sudden deceleration of demand, which in combination with extraordinary stockpiling throughout the entire supply chain has created an imbalance of inventories. This has impacted also Suominen’s orders, although in several cases we have been able to benefit from our position as the preferred supplier of our customers. We expect that the demand for our products will recover once this temporary imbalance is cleared. Our current view is that the recovery will start in the fourth quarter.

In Europe, another specific factor impacting demand has been the earlier uncertainty regarding the final formulation of the Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD) that postponed our customers’ development projects and now that the formulation is clear, our orders have been affected as converters and etailers seek to sell out their existing stocks.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Profit warning on August 12, 2021: Suominen reduces its outlook for 2021

New outlook: Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will decrease from 2020 due to the slowdown in the demand for nonwovens in the second half of 2021 as well as some continuing volatility in the raw material and transportation markets. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

Previous outlook: Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will be in line with 2020. The demand for nonwovens is expected to remain strong, however volatility in the raw material and transportation markets has increased uncertainty and may impact the result negatively. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

OUTLOOK FOR 2021

As announced on August 12, 2021 Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will decrease from 2020 due to the slowdown in the demand for nonwovens in the second half of 2021 as well as some continuing volatility in the raw material and transportation markets. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION STATEMENTS

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for
2020, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed
companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analysts, investors and media on August 13 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 21713834#.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January–September 2021 on Wednesday October 27, 2020 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 JUNE 30, 2021

The figures in these half-year financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This half-year report has not been audited.

This half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the half-year report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2021.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2021 are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Goodwill

15,496

15,496

15,496

Intangible assets

15,153

18,335

16,748

Property, plant and equipment

111,482

111,587

104,666

Right-of-use assets

16,738

13,037

17,784

Loan receivables

3,650

3,978

Equity instruments

421

777

768

Other non-current receivables

76

61

73

Deferred tax assets

1,226

1,980

4,034

Total non-current assets

160,592

164,922

163,548

Current assets

Inventories

52,302

38,718

35,431

Trade receivables

56,271

60,693

51,128

Loan receivables

3,349

3,476

Other current receivables

5,880

7,207

5,675

Assets for current tax

1,500

581

247

Cash and cash equivalents

115,964

38,666

57,877

Total current assets

231,916

149,214

153,833

Total assets

392,508

314,136

317,381

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

11,860

11,860

11,860

Share premium account

24,681

24,681

24,681

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

75,692

81,361

81,361

Treasury shares

-44

-44

Fair value and other reserves

-7

2

-7

Exchange differences

-9,514

-2,601

-13,933

Retained earnings

56,673

23,291

41,962

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

159,386

138,551

145,882

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

13,750

14,049

13,320

Liabilities from defined benefit plans

724

769

774

Non-current provisions

1,853

1,656

1,797

Non-current lease liabilities

14,040

9,229

14,892

Other non-current liabilities

6

17

17

Debentures

132,560

82,277

82,862

Total non-current liabilities

162,933

107,997

113,662

Current liabilities

Current provisions

306

250

Current lease liabilities

2,628

3,139

2,539

Other current interest-bearing liabilities

5,000

Liabilities for current tax

772

664

415

Trade payables and other current liabilities

66,483

58,786

54,634

Total current liabilities

70,190

67,588

57,838

Total liabilities

233,123

175,585

171,499

Total equity and liabilities

392,508

314,136

317,381

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand

4-6/
2021

4-6/
2020

1-6/
2021

1-6/
2020

1-12/
2020

Net sales

113,647

122,170

228,980

232,373

458,893

Cost of goods sold

-96,913

-102,656

-192,038

-199,569

-389,123

Gross profit

16,733

19,514

36,941

32,803

69,770

Other operating income

863

785

1,707

1,337

2,584

Sales, marketing and administration expenses

-6,905

-7,146

-13,527

-14,290

-27,946

Research and development expenses

-594

-645

-1,194

-1,325

-2,767

Other operating expenses

219

-117

-19

-470

-2,150

Operating profit

10,317

12,391

23,909

18,055

39,492

Net financial expenses

-1,613

-1,813

1,653

-3,757

-5,582

Profit before income taxes

8,704

10,579

25,562

14,298

33,910

Income taxes

-2,581

-2,179

-5,666

-2,353

-3,794

Profit for the period

6,123

8,400

19,896

11,945

30,116

Earnings per share, EUR

Basic

0.11

0.15

0.35

0.21

0.52

Diluted

0.11

0.15

0.34

0.21

0.52

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR thousand

4-6/2021

4-6/2020

1-6/2021

1-6/2020

1-12/2020

Profit for the period

6,123

8,400

19,896

11,945

30,116

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences

455

-2,808

4,723

-3,276

-15,504

Reclassified to profit or loss

-327

-327

-327

Income taxes related to other comprehensive income

131

-227

-305

33

929

Total

586

-3,362

4,418

-3,571

-14,902

Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value changes of equity instruments

-8

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-10

Income taxes related to other comprehensive income

3

Total

-15

Total other comprehensive income

586

-3,362

4,418

-3,571

-14,917

Total comprehensive income for the period

6,709

5,038

24,314

8,375

15,199


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Treasury shares

Equity 1.1.2021

11,860

24,681

81,361

-44

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Share-based payments

Conveyance of treasury shares

90

44

Dividends and return of capital

-5,759

Equity 30.6.2021

11,860

24,681

75,692


EUR thousand

Exchange differences

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2021

-13,933

-7

41,962

145,882

Profit for the period

19,896

19,896

Other comprehensive income

4,418

4,418

Total comprehensive income

4,418

19,896

24,314

Share-based payments

618

618

Conveyance of treasury shares

-44

90

Dividends and return of capital

-5,759

-11,519

Equity 30.6.2021

-9,514

-7

56,673

159,386


EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Treasury shares

Equity 1.1.2020

11,860

24,681

81,269

-44

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Share-based payments

Conveyance of treasury shares

92

Dividends paid

Equity 30.6.2020

11,860

24,681

81,361

-44


EUR thousand

Exchange differences

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2020

707

264

13,715

132,452

Profit for the period

11,945

11,945

Other comprehensive income

-3,309

-262

-3,571

Total comprehensive income

-3,309

-262

25,660

8,375

Share-based payments

508

508

Conveyance of treasury shares

92

Dividends paid

-2,876

-2,876

Equity 30.6.2020

-2,601

2

23,291

138,551


EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Treasury shares

Equity 1.1.2020

11,860

24,681

81,269

-44

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Share-based payments

Conveyance of treasury shares

92

Dividends paid

Equity 31.12.2020

11,860

24,681

81,361

-44


EUR thousand

Exchange differences

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2020

707

264

13,715

132,452

Profit for the period

30,116

30,116

Other comprehensive income

-14,640

-270

-7

-14,917

Total comprehensive income

-14,640

-270

30,109

15,199

Share-based payments

1,015

1,015

Conveyance of treasury shares

92

Dividends paid

-2,876

-2,876

Equity 31.12.2020

-13,933

-7

41,962

145,882

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

EUR thousand

1-6/2021

1-6/2020

1-12/2020

Cash flow from operations

Profit for the period

19,896

11,945

30,116

Total adjustments to profit for the period

14,561

18,121

34,626

Cash flow before changes in net working capital

34,457

30,067

64,742

Change in net working capital

-11,845

-8,612

-1,023

Financial items

-1,456

-2,097

-4,289

Income taxes

-4,027

-353

-2,438

Cash flow from operations

17,129

19,005

56,991

Cash flow from investments

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-9,101

-3,923

-10,885

Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

12

Sales proceeds sale of equity investments

2,123

Cash flow from investments

-6,978

-3,923

-10,873

Cash flow from financing

Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities

50,000

Issuance costs of the bonds

-898

Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities

15,000

15,000

Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities

-1,326

-25,585

-31,968

Repayment in loan receivables

9,301

Dividends and return of capital paid

-11,520

-2,876

-2,876

Cash flow from financing

45,557

-13,462

-19,845

Change in cash and cash equivalents

55,709

1,621

26,274

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

57,877

37,741

37,741

Effect of changes in exchange rates

2,379

-696

-6,138

Change in cash and cash equivalents

55,709

1,621

26,274

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

115,964

38,666

57,877

KEY RATIOS

4-6/
2021

4-6/
2020

1-6/
2021

1-6/
2020

1-12/
2020

Change in net sales, % *

-7.0

17.7

-1.5

8.8

11.5

Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, %

14.7

16.0

16.1

14.1

15.2

Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, %

13.4

14.7

14.8

12.6

13.3

Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, %

9.1

10.1

10.4

7.8

8.6

Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, %

-1.4

-1.5

0.7

-1.6

-1.2

Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, %

7.7

8.7

11.2

6.2

7.4

Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, %

5.4

6.9

8.7

5.1

6.6

Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand

5,448

1,606

10,673

2,455

10,406

Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand

4,960

5,598

9,902

11,215

21,432

Return on equity, rolling 12 months, %

25.7

7.9

21.6

Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, %

17.9

8.9

16.7

Equity ratio, %

40.6

44.2

46.0

Gearing, %

22.4

40.9

25.4

Average number of personnel

709

685

689

Earnings per share, EUR, basic

0.11

0.15

0.35

0.21

0.52

Earnings per share, EUR, diluted

0.11

0.15

0.34

0.21

0.52

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

0.02

0.17

0.30

0.33

0.99

Equity per share, EUR

2.77

2.41

2.53

Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares

57,615,206

57,558,989

57,568,341

Share price, end of period, EUR

5.57

3.87

5.08

Share price, period low, EUR

5.00

2.00

2.00

Share price, period high, EUR

6.24

3.99

5.36

Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR

5.67

2.84

4.29

Market capitalization, EUR million

320.9

222.8

292.4

Number of traded shares during the period

11,967,176

3,573,603

12,937,753

Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares

20.8

6.2

22.5

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands

Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value

149,040

94,229

99,892

Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value

2,628

8,139

2,539

Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents

-115,964

-45,665

-65,331

Interest-bearing net debt

35,705

56,703

37,101

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio, which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2020. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2020.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)



Profit for the period

=

Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)



Profit for the period

=

Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Profit for the period

19,896

11,945

30,116

Average share-issue adjusted number of shares

57,592,913

57,535,148

57,549,842

Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares

57,981,212

57,687,192

57,796,591

Earnings per share

EUR

Basic

0.35

0.21

0.52

Diluted

0.34

0.21

0.52


Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations

=

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period


30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand

17,129

19,005

56,991

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

57,615,206

57,558,989

57,568,341

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

0.30

0.33

0.99

Equity per share

Equity per share



Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

=

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period


30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand

159,386

138,551

145,882

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

57,615,206

57,558,989

57,568,341

Equity per share, EUR

2.77

2.41

2.53

Market capitalization

Market capitalization

=

Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period


30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares

57,615,206

57,558,989

57,568,341

Share price at end of the period, EUR

5.57

3.87

5.08

Market capitalization, EUR million

320.9

222.8

292.4

Share turnover

Share turnover

=

The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares


30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Number of shares traded during the period

11,967,176

3,573,603

12,937,753

Average number of shares excluding treasury shares

57,592,913

57,535,148

57,549,842

Share turnover, %

20.8

6.2

22.5

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT)

=

Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses

Comparable operating profit (EBIT)

=

Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2021 or 2020.

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA

=

EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA

=

EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Operating profit

23,909

18,055

39,492

+ Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

9,902

11,215

21,432

EBITDA

33,811

29,270

60,924

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Increases in intangible assets

70

105

306

Increases in property, plant and equipment

10,604

2,350

10,100

Gross capital expenditure

10,673

2,455

10,406

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt

=

Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Interest-bearing liabilities

149,229

99,645

100,293

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures

2,440

2,723

2,138

Interest bearing receivables

-6,999

-7,454

Cash and cash equivalents

-115 964

-38,666

-57,877

Interest-bearing net debt

35,705

56,703

37,101

Interest-bearing liabilities

149,229

99,645

100,293

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures

2,440

2,723

2,138

Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities

151,669

102,368

102,431

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), %

=

Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months)

38,067

10,670

30,116

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 31.12.2019

138,551

133,178

132,452

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.3.2020

144,074

136,871

135,868

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 / 30.6.2020

145,882

132,452

138,551

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2021/ 31.3.2020 / 30.9.2020

152,227

135,868

144,074

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020

159,386

138,551

145,882

Average

148,024

135,384

139,365

Return on equity (ROE), %

25.7

7.9

21.6

Invested capital

Invested capital

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent + interest-bearing liabilities

EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

159,386

138,551

145,882

Interest-bearing liabilities

149,229

99,645

100,293

Invested capital

308,615

238,195

246,175

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

=

Operating profit + financial income (rolling 12 months) x 100

Invested capital, quarterly average


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Operating profit (rolling 12 months)

45,345

20,568

39,492

Financial income (rolling 12 months)

652

1,001

925

Total

45,997

21,569

40,416

Invested capital 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 31.12.2019

238,195

249,752

241,615

Invested capital 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.3.2020

240,368

246,660

240,761

Invested capital 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 / 30.6.2020

246,175

241,615

238,195

Invested capital 31.3.2021/ 31.3.2020 / 30.9.2020

252,608

240,761

240,368

Invested capital 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020

308,615

238,195

246,175

Average

257,192

243,397

241,423

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

17.9

8.9

16.7

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, %

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100

Total assets - advances received


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

159,386

138,551

145,882

Total assets

392,508

314,136

317,381

Advances received

-190

-442

-23

392,318

313,694

317,358

Equity ratio, %

40.6

44.2

46.0

Gearing, %

Gearing, %

=

Interest-bearing net debt x 100

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent


EUR thousand

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Interest-bearing net debt

35,705

56,703

37,101

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

159,386

138,551

145,882

Gearing, %

22.4

40.9

25.4

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA

EUR thousand

1-6/2021

1-6/2020

1-12/2020

Finland

1,367

1,692

3,180

Rest of Europe

85,473

76,184

156,060

North and South America

141,096

152,515

295,975

Rest of the world

1,044

1,982

3,678

Total

228,980

232,373

458,893

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

2021

2020

EUR thousand

4-6

1-3

10-12

7-9

4-6

1-3

Americas

67,402

71,904

66,829

71,947

77,162

73,170

Europe

46,251

43,432

44,276

43,542

45,047

37,054

Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations

-6

-2

-19

-54

-38

-21

Total

113,647

115,333

111,086

115,435

122,170

110,203

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2021

2020

EUR thousand

4-6

1-3

10-12

7-9

4-6

1-3

Net sales

113,647

115,333

111,086

115,435

122,170

110,203

Comparable EBITDA

15,277

18,534

13,546

18,107

17,989

11,282

as % of net sales

13.4

16.1

12.2

15.7

14.7

10.2

EBITDA

15,277

18,534

13,546

18,107

17,989

11,282

as % of net sales

13.4

16.1

12.2

15.7

14.7

10.2

Items affecting comparability

Operating profit

10,317

13,592

8,530

12,907

12,391

5,664

as % of net sales

9.1

11.8

7.7

11.2

10.1

5.1

Net financial items

-1,613

3,266

-64

-1,761

-1,813

-1,945

Profit before income taxes

8,704

16,858

8,466

11,146

10,579

3,719

as % of net sales

7.7

14.6

7.6

9.7

8.7

3.4

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION

The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 resolved that 40% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation’s shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2021 was 16,042 shares. The shares were transferred on May 31, 2021 and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 90,445.

One of Suominen’s share-based plans vested and shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. The President & CEO received 12,002 shares, and the value of the shares and portion settled in cash totaled EUR 128 thousand. The number of the shares transferred to other members of the Executive Team was 14,742 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 146 thousand


CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

30.6.2021

EUR thousand

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

Right-of-use assets

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

104,666

16,748

17,784

Capital expenditure and increases

10,604

70

325

Disposals and decreases

-17

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-6,590

-1,719

-1,593

Exchange differences and other changes

2,802

55

239

Carrying amount at the end of the period

111,482

15,153

16,738


30.6.2020

31.12.2020

EUR thousand

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

Right-of-use assets

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

Right-of-use assets

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

121,584

20,020

14,319

121,584

20,020

14,319

Capital expenditure and increases

2,350

105

536

10,100

306

7,410

Disposals and decreases

-80

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-7,616

-1,791

-1,808

-14,354

-3,549

-3,530

Exchange differences and other changes

-4,732

1

-10

-12,664

-29

-335

Carrying amount at the end of the period

111,586

18,335

13,037

104,666

16,748

17,784

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand

1-6/2021

1-6/2020

1-12/2020

Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period

100,293

109,163

109,163

Current liabilities at the beginning of the period

2,539

16,986

16,986

Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items

-1,326

-25,585

-31,968

Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items

15,000

15,000

Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items

114

186

276

Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items

-20

-5

-625

Reclassification from non-current liabilities

1,285

1,566

3,001

Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item

37

-10

-130

Current liabilities at the end of the period

2,628

8,139

2,539

Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period

14,892

10,464

10,464

Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items

218

350

7,744

Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items

-5

-3

Reclassification to current liabilities

-1,285

-1,566

-3,001

Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item

220

-18

-312

Non-current liabilities at the end of the period

14,040

9,229

14,892

Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period

82,862

81,714

81,714

Increases in debentures

50,000

Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items

596

563

1,148

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures, cash flow items

-898

Non-current debentures at the end of the period

132,560

82,277

82,862

Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period

149,229

99,645

100,293

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousands

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Other commitments

Leasing commitments

121

158

104

Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment

2,840

1,877

6,586

Commitments to leases not yet commenced

65

152

34

Guarantees

On own behalf

3,875

7,649

4,317

Other own commitments

29,107

30,127

33,452

32,982

37,776

37,769

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

EUR thousand

Nominal value

Fair
value

Nominal
value

Fair
value

Nominal
value

Fair
value

Currency forward contracts

Hedge accounting not applied

2,777

-48

2,480

-46

2,991

60

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Fair value through profit or loss
b. Financial assets at amortized cost
c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
d. Carrying amount
e. Fair value

Classification

EUR thousand

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

Equity instruments

421

421

421

Trade receivables

56,271

56,271

56,271

Interest and other financial receivables

310

310

310

Cash and cash equivalents

115,964

115,964

115,964

Total 30.6.2021

172,545

421

172,966

172,966


EUR thousand

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

Equity instruments

347

421

768

768

Loan receivables

3,476

3,978

7,454

7,454

Trade receivables

51,128

51,128

51,128

Derivative receivables

61

61

61

Interest and other financial receivables

378

378

378

Cash and cash equivalents

57,877

57,877

57,877

Total 31.12.2020

3,885

113,360

421

117,666

117,666

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

30.6.2021

31.12.2020

EUR thousand

Carrying amount

Fair value

Nominal value

Carrying amount

Fair value

Nominal value

Non-current financial liabilities

Debentures

132,560

137,067

135,000

82,862

87,661

85,000

Lease liabilities

14,040

14,040

14,040

14,892

14,892

14,892

Total non-current financial liabilities

146,601

151,107

149,040

97,754

102,553

99,892

Current financial liabilities

Lease liabilities

2,628

2,628

2,628

2,539

2,539

2,539

Interest accruals

1,612

1,612

1,612

522

522

522

Derivative liabilities

48

48

48

1

1

1

Other current liabilities

502

502

502

552

552

552

Trade payables

54,362

54,362

54,362

42,024

42,024

42,024

Total current financial liabilities

59,152

59,152

59,152

45,639

45,639

45,639

Total

205,753

210,259

208,192

143,393

148,191

145,531


Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY

EUR thousands

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Financial assets and liabilities at fair value

Equity instruments

421

Total

421

Derivatives at fair value

Currency forward contracts, liabilities

-48

Total

-48

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:
Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080
Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Attachment


