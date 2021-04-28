Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report on April 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – March 31, 2021:

Strong start to the year, outlook unchanged



KEY FIGURES

1-3/ 1-3/ 1-12/ 2021 2020 2020 Net sales, EUR million 115.3 110.2 458.9 Comparable EBITDA 18.5 11.3 60.9 Comparable EBITDA, % 16.1 10.2 13.3 EBITDA 18.5 11.3 60.9 Operating profit, EUR million 13.6 5.7 39.5 Operating profit, % 11.8 5.1 8.6 Profit for the period, EUR million 13.8 3.5 30.1 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 16.0 9.4 57.0 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.28 0.16 0.99 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.24 0.06 0.52 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % 19.8 4.8 16.7 Gearing, % 13.3 43.7 25.4

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



January–March 2021 in brief:



- Net sales increased by 5% and amounted to EUR 115.3 million (110.2). The negative impact from currencies on net sales was EUR 8.1 million

- Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) improved significantly to EUR 18.5 million (11.3). The negative impact from currencies on EBITDA was EUR 1.5 million

- Cash flow from operations improved to EUR 16.0 million (9.4)

Outlook for 2021 unchanged



Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will be in line with 2020. The demand for nonwovens is expected to remain strong, however volatility in the raw material and transportation markets has increased uncertainty and may impact the result negatively. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO:



“Year 2021 has started well for Suominen. Our net sales increased to EUR 115.3 million (110.2) in the first quarter despite unfavorable currency rates thanks to continued strong demand of our products. Our quarterly comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was record high and amounted to EUR 18.5 million (11.3). This was driven by the high sales volumes, supported by improved production and raw material efficiency and sales mix. As expected, raw material price inflation sped up significantly during the quarter, but the result impact will be fully visible in the coming months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased consumption of nonwovens in all our markets and the demand is expected to continue on a high level. In the long term, COVID-19 may lead to a sustained increase in the use of nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products. However, the risks related to the pandemic, such as possible shortages of raw materials, issues linked to logistics as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions remain relevant at least until there is broad enough vaccination coverage in the countries relevant to Suominen’s business. We have already been experiencing exceptional volatility in the cost and availability of raw materials and transportation.

The three investment projects supporting our strategy by strengthening our capabilities in sustainable products and increasing our capacity that were announced last year, two in Italy and one in the USA, are proceeding as planned and will be finalized during the second half of 2021.

During the quarter, we sold our minority share of Amerplast to Hanmere Polythene Ltd, a portfolio company of the UK private equity group Chiltern Capital. This impacted our net financial expenses positively by EUR 3.7 million and cash flow by EUR 11.6 million. The transaction will not have a material effect on Suominen’s result going forward.

Looking ahead, we see our sales remaining strong. However, we expect the increasing raw material and transportation costs to have an impact on our result, especially in the second quarter. We are working continuously to mitigate this and to safeguard our profitability. For the full year our outlook is unchanged.

The year has started off strong and we are in a good position to continue executing our strategy.”



NET SALES



In January–March 2021, Suominen’s net sales increased by 5% from the comparison period to EUR 115.3 million (110.2). Sales volumes increased and also sales prices improved slightly, supported by sales mix. The negative impact from currencies on net sales was EUR 8.1 million.



Suominen has two business areas, Americas and Europe. Net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 71.9 million (73.2) and net sales of the Europe business area were EUR 43.4 million (37.1).



EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) improved to EUR 18.5 million (11.3). This was driven by higher sales volumes, supported by improved production and raw material efficiency and sales mix. As expected, raw material price inflation sped up significantly during the quarter, but the result impact will be fully visible in the coming months. The negative impact from currencies on EBITDA was EUR 1.5 million.

Operating profit improved to EUR 13.6 million (5.7).



Profit before income taxes was EUR 16.9 million (3.7), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 13.8 million (3.5). The sale of Amerplast impacted the result positively by EUR 3.7 million.

Corporate income taxes in the comparison period were positively impacted by the US tax reliefs enacted in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCING



The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 20.2 million (59.3) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 13.3% (43.7%) and the equity ratio 43.9% (43.1%).



In January–March, net financial expenses were EUR +3.3 million (-1.9), or 2.8% (-1.8%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial items by EUR 0.7 million. In the comparison period the fluctuations in exchange rates increased the net financial items by EUR 0.7 million.

Suominen sold its minority share in Amerplast (Bright Maze Oy) in March. The transaction impacted Suominen’s net financial expenses positively by EUR 3.7 million. The amount consists of the gain on the sale of the shares as well as of the reversal of bad debt provisions recognized of the loan receivables. The effect on cash flow was EUR 11.6 million, consisting of the sales price of the shares and payment of the loan receivables and accrued interests.

Cash flow from operations was EUR 16.0 million (9.4), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.28 (0.16). The improvement in the cash flow from operations was mainly due to the improved result. An additional EUR 2.2 million was tied up in working capital (in Q1 2020: tied up additional EUR 0.9 million).



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



The gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 5.2 million (0.8) and was mainly related to the growth investments at the Cressa plant in Italy and Bethune plant in the USA. The other investments were mainly normal maintenance investments.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 4.9 million (5.6).



IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SUOMINEN

The health and safety of Suominen’s employees is our key priority. Suominen aims to secure the health and safety of its employees through several measures and is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Thanks to our proactive approach, we have been able to serve our customers and run our operations.

As a nonwovens manufacturer Suominen is an integral part of the supply chain making disinfecting and cleaning products for fighting the coronavirus. The authorities have classified our nonwovens production as essential in the jurisdictions where other business activities have been shut down.

The pandemic has increased the demand for our products in all our markets and the demand is expected to continue on a high level. In the long term COVID-19 may lead to a sustained increase in the demand for nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products.

Both Suominen’s financial position and cash flow have remained strong throughout the pandemic.

Risks related to COVID-19 are described in the short-term risk and uncertainties section.

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

During the first quarter of 2021 we made progress in actions defined in our sustainability agenda.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost time accidents. In the first quarter one LTA occurred at Suominen sites.

The employee-manager performance and development discussions, conducted in February-March, covered 97% of the white-collar employees. Our target is to develop and harmonize the performance and development process for our blue-collar employees globally.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first quarter we continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and we are continuously developing new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have at least 10 sustainable product launches per year.

We launched our new Code of Conduct in the beginning of 2021 and a mandatory training program about the Code will be arranged to all employees later this year.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2020 published on March 3, 2021 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2020 is in accordance with the Core option of the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital



The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on March 31, 2021, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price



The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to March 31, 2021 was 7,004,147 shares, accounting for 12.2% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 6.24, the lowest EUR 5.00 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 5.60. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 5.74. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 330.6 million on March 31, 2021.



Treasury shares



On March 31, 2021, Suominen Corporation held 660,055 treasury shares. As a share-based payment plan vested, in total 34,872 shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. In accordance with the decision made in the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021, 4,049 shares which were still in the joint account were transferred to Suominen Corporation’s treasury shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares



The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 decided that 60% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.



The number of shares forming the remuneration portion which is payable in shares will be determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one-month period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2021 of the company is published. The shares will be given out of the own shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors by May 31, 2021 at the latest.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees



The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more details in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2019-2021, 2020-2022 and 2021-2023. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Performan ce Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2019–2021 2020–2022 2021-2023 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2022 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2024 Participants 16 people 18 people 19 people Maximum number of shares 546,000 756,500 470,000



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

Matching Restricted Share Plan 2019 – 2021

Suominen also has a Matching Restricted Share Plan for selected key employees in the Suominen Group. The aim of the MRSP is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain key employees at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company’s shares. The prerequisite for receiving a reward from the plan is that a participant acquires the company’s shares, amounting to the number resolved by the Board.

If the prerequisites set for a participant have been fulfilled and his or her employment or service in a company belonging to the Suominen Group is in force at the time of the reward payment, he or she will receive matching shares as a reward.

The plan includes vesting periods, the duration of which is resolved by the Board. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash after a vesting period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the plan participants.

The prerequisite for reward payment is that a participant’s employment or service is in force upon reward payment. The plan rewards to be allocated in 2019–2021 can amount to a maximum total of 200,000 Suominen Corporation shares also including the proportion to be paid in cash.

The first vesting period of the Matching Restricted Share Plan ended in September 2020 and in total 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 25, 2021.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2020. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies and the Board of Directors' proposals concerning forfeiture of the shares entered in a joint book-entry account and of the rights attached to such shares.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.10 and in addition, a return of capital of EUR 0.10 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as a telephone conference.

60% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.



The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander, Ms. Sari Pajari-Sederholm and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 25, 2021 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board members can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 8, 2021 Suominen paid out dividends and return of capital in total of EUR 11.5 million for 2020, corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors



In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Sari Pajari-Sederholm were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 400,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2022 and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company’s own shares may be conveyed to the company’s shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder’s pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company’s incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members’ remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company’s own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company’s creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor’s receivable is used to set off the subscription price (“Convertible Bond”). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company’s remuneration plan.



The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.



The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2022.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Suominen Corporation received a notification on January 15, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of companies controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 15% flagging threshold.

Suominen Corporation received a notification on January 18, 2021 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation has fallen under the 5% flagging threshold.



SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in Suominen’s business environment. The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions remain valid at least until there is broad enough vaccination coverage in the countries relevant to Suominen’s business.

We have implemented extensive precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and to ensure business continuity and progress of our strategic projects during the pandemic. We continuously monitor the raw material situation closely and we have identified risk mitigation measures such as utilization of supplementary raw material sources.

The vast majority of our customers have also experienced increased demand for their products and thus our customer credit risks have not materially increased. The COVID-19 pandemic has not increased Suominen’s risk of impairment losses on non-current assets.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2020 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.



The pandemic has increased consumption of nonwovens in all our markets and the demand is expected to continue on a high level. In the long term, COVID-19 may lead to a sustained increase in the use of nonwovens for cleaning and disinfection products. the risks related to the pandemic, such as possible shortages of raw materials, issues linked to logistics as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions remain relevant at least until there is broad enough vaccination coverage in the countries relevant to Suominen’s business. We have already been experiencing exceptional volatility in the cost and availability of raw materials and transportation.



OUTLOOK FOR 2021



Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will be in line with 2020. The demand for nonwovens is expected to remain strong, however volatility in the raw material and transportation markets has increased uncertainty and may impact the result negatively. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.



CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for

2020, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed

companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Suominen Corporation received on April 16, 2021 a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Bolero Holdings SARL in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the 5% flagging threshold.

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q1-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 18841110#

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Report 2021 on August 13, 2021 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

SUOMINEN GROUP 1.1–31.3.2021



The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.



This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2021.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2021 are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 15,925 19,151 16,748 Property, plant and equipment 110,050 116,181 104,666 Right-of-use assets 17,405 13,654 17,784 Loan receivables − 3,650 3,978 Equity instruments 421 777 768 Other non-current receivables 69 65 73 Deferred tax assets 2,044 1,894 4,034 Total non-current assets 161,410 170,867 163,548 Current assets Inventories 39,732 38,609 35,431 Trade receivables 55,432 54,661 51,128 Loan receivables − 3,753 3,476 Other current receivables 6,256 4,954 5,675 Assets for current tax 2,168 1,739 247 Cash and cash equivalents 81,999 41,190 57,877 Total current assets 185,587 144,905 153,833 Total assets 346,997 315,772 317,381 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,602 81,269 81,361 Treasury shares − -44 -44 Fair value and other reserves -7 264 -7 Exchange differences -10,100 499 -13,933 Retained earnings 50,192 17,339 41,962 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 152,227 135,868 145,882 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 13,884 14,367 13,320 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 752 773 774 Non-current provisions 1,833 1,640 1,797 Non-current lease liabilities 14,642 9,834 14,892 Other non-current liabilities 17 17 17 Debentures 83,155 81,994 82,862 Total non-current liabilities 114,283 108,624 113,662 Current liabilities Current provisions 270 − 250 Current lease liabilities 2,584 3,066 2,539 Other current interest-bearing liabilities − 10,000 − Liabilities for current tax 3,403 69 415 Trade payables and other current liabilities 74,230 58,145 54,634 Total current liabilities 80,487 71,280 57,838 Total liabilities 194,770 179,904 171,499 Total equity and liabilities 346,997 315,772 317,381

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



EUR thousand 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales 115,333 110,203 458,893 Cost of goods sold -95,125 -96,914 -389,123 Gross profit 20,208 13,289 69,770 Other operating income 845 552 2,584 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -6,622 -7,144 -27,946 Research and development expenses -600 -680 -2,767 Other operating expenses -238 -353 -2,150 Operating profit 13,592 5,664 39,492 Net financial expenses 3,266 -1,945 -5,582 Profit before income taxes 16,858 3,719 33,910 Income taxes -3,085 -174 -3,794 Profit for the period 13,774 3,546 30,116 Earnings per share, EUR Basic 0.24 0.06 0.52 Diluted 0.24 0.06 0.52

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Profit for the period 13,774 3,546 30,116 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 4,268 -468 -15,504 Reclassified to profit or loss − − -327 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -436 259 929 Total 3,832 -208 -14,902 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Fair value changes of equity instruments − − -8 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans − − -10 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income − − 3 Total − − -15 Total other comprehensive income 3,832 -208 -14,917 Total comprehensive income for the period 17,606 3,337 15,199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2021 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 44 Dividends and return of capital − − -5,759 − Equity 31.3.2021 11,860 24,681 75,602 −





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2021 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882 Profit for the period − − 13,774 13,774 Other comprehensive income 3,832 − − 3,832 Total comprehensive income 3,832 − 13,774 17,606 Share-based payments − − 259 259 Conveyance of treasury shares − − -44 − Dividends and return of capital − − -5,759 -11,519 Equity 31.3.2021 -10,100 -7 50,192 152,227





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44 Profit / loss for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Equity 31.3.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2020 707 264 13,715 132,452 Profit / loss for the period − − 3,546 3,546 Other comprehensive income -208 − − -208 Total comprehensive income -208 − 17,260 3,337 Share-based payments − − 79 79 Equity 31.3.2020 499 264 17,339 135,868





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 92 − Dividends paid − − − − Equity 31.12.2020 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2020 707 264 13,715 132,452 Profit for the period − − 30,116 30,116 Other comprehensive income -14,640 -270 -7 -14,917 Total comprehensive income -14,640 -270 30,109 15,199 Share-based payments − − 1,015 1,015 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 92 Dividends paid − − -2,876 -2,876 Equity 31.12.2020 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period 13,774 3,546 30,116 Total adjustments to profit for the period 5,121 8,224 34,626 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 18,894 11,770 64,742 Change in net working capital -2,157 -879 -1,023 Financial items -283 -1,399 -4,289 Income taxes -501 -82 -2,438 Cash flow from operations 15,954 9,410 56,991 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -4,255 -1,666 -10,885 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets − − 12 Sales proceeds sale of equity investments 2,123 − − Cash flow from investments -2,132 -1,666 -10,873 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities − − − Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities − 10,000 15,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -638 -14,779 -31,968 Repayment in loan receivables 9,301 − − Dividends paid − − -2,876 Cash flow from financing 8,663 -4,779 -19,845 Change in cash and cash equivalents 22,485 2,965 26,274 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 57,877 37,741 37,741 Effect of changes in exchange rates 1,637 485 -6,138 Change in cash and cash equivalents 22,485 2,965 26,274 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 81,999 41,190 57,877

KEY RATIOS

1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Change in net sales, % * 4.7 0.4 11.5 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 17.5 12.1 15.2 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 16.1 10.2 13.3 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 11.8 5.1 8.6 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % 2.8 -1.8 -1.2 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % 14.6 3.4 7.4 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % 11.9 3.2 6.6 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 5,226 849 10,406 Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand 4,942 5,618 21,432 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % 28.1 2.0 21.6 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % 19.8 4.8 16.7 Equity ratio, % 43.9 43.1 46.0 Gearing, % 13.3 43.7 25.4 Average number of personnel 703 678 689 Earnings per share, EUR, basic 0.24 0.06 0.52 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted 0.24 0.06 0.52 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.28 0.16 0.99 Equity per share, EUR 2.64 2.36 2.53 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,599,164 57,529,868 57,568,341 Share price, end of period, EUR 5.74 2.45 5.08 Share price, period low, EUR 5.00 2.00 2.00 Share price, period high, EUR 6.24 2.65 5.36 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 5.60 2.27 4.29 Market capitalization, EUR million 330.6 140.9 292.4 Number of traded shares during the period 7,004,147 1,404,870 12,937,753 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 12.2 2.4 22.5





31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 99,642 94,834 99,892 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 2,584 13,066 2,539 Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents -81,999 -48,593 -65,331 Interest-bearing net debt 20,227 59,307 37,101

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2020. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2020.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period. net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares









EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Profit for the period 13,774 3,546 30,116 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,581,245 57,529,868 57,549,842 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,912,920 57,609,586 57,796,591 Earnings per share EUR Basic 0.24 0.06 0.52 Diluted 0.24 0.06 0.52

Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations per share







Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period









31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand 15,954 9,410 56,991 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,599,164 57,529,868 57,568,341 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.28 0.16 0.99



Equity per share

Equity per share







Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period





31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 152,227 135,868 145,882 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,599,164 57,529,868 57,568,341 Equity per share, EUR 2.64 2.36 2.53

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period





31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,599,164 57,529,868 57,568,341 Share price at end of the period, EUR 5.74 2.45 5.08 Market capitalization, EUR million 330.6 140.9 292.4

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares





31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Number of shares traded during the period 7,004,147 1,404,870 12,937,753 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,581,245 57,529,868 57,549,842 Share turnover, % 12.2 2.4 22.5

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses. adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods. Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2021 or 2020.

EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation. amortization and impairment losses





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Operating profit 13,592 5,664 39,492 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4 942 5,618 21,432 EBITDA 18,534 11,282 60,924

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Increases in intangible assets 19 21 306 Increases in property, plant and equipment 5,207 828 10,100 Gross capital expenditure 5,226 849 10,406

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing liabilities 100,381 104,893 100,293 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 1,845 3,006 2,138 Interest bearing receivables − -7,403 -7,454 Cash and cash equivalents -81,999 -41,190 -57,877 Interest-bearing net debt 20,227 59,307 37,101 Interest-bearing liabilities 100,381 104,893 100,293 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 1,845 3,006 2,138 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 102,226 107,900 102,431

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) 40,344 2,645 30,116 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2020 / 31.3.2019 / 31.12.2019 135,868 133,776 132,452 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 31.3.2020 138,551 133,178 135,868 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2021 / 30.6.2020 144,074 136,871 138,551 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2020/ 31.12.2019 / 30.9.2020 145,882 132,452 144,074 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2021 / 31.3.2020 / 31.12.2020 152,227 135,868 145,882 Average 143,320 134,429 139,365 Return on equity (ROE), % 28.1 2.0 21.6

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 152,227 135,868 145,882 Interest-bearing liabilities 100,381 104,893 100,293 Invested capital 252,608 240,761 246,175

Return on invested capital (ROI). %

Return on invested capital (ROI). % = Operating profit + financial income (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital. quarterly average





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 47,420 10,832 39,492 Financial income (rolling 12 months) 858 1,005 925 Total 48,278 11,837 40,416 Invested capital 31.3.2020 / 31.3.2019 / 31.12.2019 240,761 250,259 241,615 Invested capital 30.6.2020 / 30.6.2019 / 31.3.2020 238,195 249,752 240,761 Invested capital 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2021 / 30.6.2020 240,368 246,660 238,195 Invested capital 31.12.2020/ 31.12.2019 / 30.9.2020 246,175 241,615 240,368 Invested capital 31.3.2021 / 31.3.2020 / 31.12.2020 252,608 240,761 246,175 Average 243,621 245,809 241,423 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 19.8 4.8 16.7

Financial income does not include fair value changes of assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Equity ratio. %

Equity ratio. % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 152,227 135,868 145,882 Total assets 346,997 315,772 317,381 Advances received -60 -313 -23 346,937 315,459 317,358 Equity ratio, % 43.9 43.1 46.0

Gearing. %

Gearing. % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing net debt 20,227 59,307 37,101 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 152,227 135,868 145,882 Gearing, % 13.3 43.7 25.4

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Finland 780 804 3,180 Rest of Europe 41,472 34,919 156,060 North and South America 72,370 73,677 295,975 Rest of the world 711 803 3,678 Total 115,333 110,203 458,893

QUARTERLY SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

2021 2020 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 71,904 66,829 71,947 77,162 73,170 Europe 43,432 44,276 43,542 45,047 37,054 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -2 -19 -54 -38 -21 Total 115,333 111,086 115,435 122,170 110,203

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2021 2020 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 115,333 111,086 115,435 122,170 110,203 Comparable EBITDA 18,534 13,546 18,107 17,989 11,282 as % of net sales 16.1 12.2 15.7 14.7 10.2 EBITDA 18,534 13,546 18,107 17,989 11,282 as % of net sales 16.1 12.2 15.7 14.7 10.2 Items affecting comparability − − − − − Operating profit 13,592 8,530 12,907 12,391 5,664 as % of net sales 11.8 7.7 11.2 10.1 5.1 Net financial items 3,266 -64 -1,761 -1,813 -1,945 Profit before income taxes 16,858 8,466 11,146 10,579 3,719 as % of net sales 14.6 7.6 9.7 8.7 3.4

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.



In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

One of Suominen’s share-based plans vested and shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. The President & CEO received 12,002 shares, and the value of the shares and portion settled in cash totaled EUR 128 thousand. The number of the shares transferred to other members of the Executive Team was 14,742 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 146 thousand.



CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 104,666 16,748 121,584 20,020 121,584 20,020 Capital expenditure and increases 5,207 19 828 21 10,100 306 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,284 -861 -3,822 -898 -14,354 -3,549 Exchange differences and other changes 3,461 19 -2,410 9 -12,664 -29 Carrying amount at the end of the period 110,050 15,925 116,181 19,151 104,666 16,748



Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 17,784 14,319 14,319 Increases 91 145 7,410 Disposals and decreases -11 − -80 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -797 -897 -3,530 Exchange differences and other changes 338 87 -335 Carrying amount at the end of the period 17,405 13,654 17,784



CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 1-3/2021 1-3/2020 1-12/2020 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 100,293 109,163 109,163 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 2,539 16,986 16,986 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -638 -14,779 -31,968 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items − 10,000 15,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 29 66 276 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -13 − -625 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 622 770 3,001 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 44 23 -130 Current liabilities at the end of the period 2,584 13,066 2,539 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 14,892 10,464 10,464 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 68 79 7,744 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -4 − -3 Reclassification to current liabilities -622 -770 -3,001 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 308 61 -312 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 14,642 9,835 14,892 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 82,862 81,714 81,714 Periodization of debenture to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 293 280 1,148 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 83,155 81,994 82,862 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 100,381 104,893 100,293

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 Other commitments Rental obligations 124 181 104 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 4,442 − 6,586 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 117 − 34 Guarantees On own behalf 3,922 8,492 4,317 Other own commitments 31,304 32,197 33,452 Total 35,226 40,689 37,769



NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

31.3.2021 31.3.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Nominal value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Currency forward contracts Hedge accounting not applied 2,729 -66 4,431 -44 2,991 60

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY



a. Fair value through profit or loss b. Financial assets at amortized cost c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income d. Carrying amount e. Fair value





Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 55,432 − 55,432 55,432 Interest and other financial receivables − 340 − 340 340 Cash and cash equivalents − 81,999 − 81,999 81,999 Total 31.3.2021 − 137,771 421 138,192 138,192





EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 − 421 768 768 Loan receivables 3,476 3,978 − 7,454 7,454 Trade receivables − 51,128 − 51,128 51,128 Derivative receivables 61 − − 61 61 Interest and other financial receivables − 378 − 378 378 Cash and cash equivalents − 57,877 − 57,877 57,877 Total 31.12.2020 3,885 113,360 421 117,666 117,666

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES



31.3.2021 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 83,155 87,669 85,000 82,862 87,661 85,000 Lease liabilities 14,642 14,642 14,642 14,892 14,892 14,892 Total non-current financial liabilities 97,797 102,311 99,642 97,754 102,553 99,892







Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities 2,584 2,584 2,584 2,539 2,539 2,539 Interest accruals 1,060 1,060 1,060 522 522 522 Derivative liabilities 66 66 66 1 1 1 Other current liabilities 639 639 639 552 552 552 Trade payables 51,134 51,134 51,134 42,024 42,024 42,024 Total current financial liabilities 55,484 55,484 55,484 45,639 45,639 45,639 Total 153,280 157,795 155,126 143,393 148,191 145,531

Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Equity instruments − − 421 Total − − 421 Derivatives at fair value Currency derivatives, liabilities − -66 − Total − -66 −

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors





