Suominen Corporation: Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suominen Oyj
·1 min read
Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on January 20, 2022 at 10.15 am


Suominen Corporation has received a notification on January 19, 2022 referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the threshold of 5 percent.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4,75%

4,75%

58,259,219

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7,33%

7,33%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009010862

2,767,128

4.75%

TOTAL

2,767,128

4.75%

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For further information, please contact: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel +358 50 540 9747


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have more than 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi



