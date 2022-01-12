Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.1.2022
Suominen Corporation
ANNOUNCEMENT 12.1.2022
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
12.1.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
SUY1V
Amount
5,800
Shares
Average price/ share
5.1374
EUR
Total cost
29,796.92
EUR
Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 004 056 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.1.2022
On behalf of Suominen Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For additional information, please contact:
Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation
tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051
www.suominen.fi
Attachment