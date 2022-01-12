U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.1.2022

Suominen Oyj
Suominen Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT 12.1.2022

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.1.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

12.1.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

5,800

Shares

Average price/ share

5.1374

EUR

Total cost

29,796.92

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 004 056 shares

including the shares repurchased on 12.1.2022

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


