Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.1.2022

Suominen Oyj
Suominen Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT 13.1.2022

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.1.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

13.1.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

5,600

Shares

Average price/ share

5.1472

EUR

Total cost

28,824.32

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 009 656 shares

including the shares repurchased on 13.1.2022

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


