Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 17.1.2022

Suominen Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT 17.1.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

17.1.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

4,103

Shares

Average price/ share

5.0379

EUR

Total cost

20,670.50

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 015 759 shares

including the shares repurchased on 17.1.2022

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


