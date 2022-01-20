U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.93
    +59.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.15
    +403.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.70
    +253.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,097.76
    +34.98 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    +0.0110 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0730
    -0.2800 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,253.88
    +1,393.41 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.37
    +33.11 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.1.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suominen Oyj
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



Suominen Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT 20.1.2022

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.1.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

20.1.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

7,000

Shares

Average price/ share

5.1386

EUR

Total cost

35,970.20

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 1 030 946 shares

including the shares repurchased on 20.1.2022

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


Recommended Stories