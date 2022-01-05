Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.1.2022

Motley Fool

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock gained 14.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price got a bump thanks to favorable analyst coverage, and it looks like investors are warming up to the tech giant after the completion of its infrastructure business spinoff. IBM completed its spinoff off its managed infrastructure services business early in November, with Big Blue retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company, Kyndrl (NYSE: KD).