U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,783.53
    -10.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,873.85
    +74.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,470.60
    -152.12 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.50
    -10.38 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.25
    +1.26 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6820
    +0.0140 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9470
    -0.1790 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,341.58
    -496.31 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.86
    -0.74 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.1.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suominen Oyj
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



Suominen Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT 5.1.2022

Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.1.2022

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

5.1.2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

5,300

Shares

Average price/ share

5.1655

EUR

Total cost

27,377.15

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 981 784 shares

including the shares repurchased on 5.1.2022

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


Recommended Stories