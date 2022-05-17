U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Suominen – transfer of the company’s own shares

Suominen Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SUY1V.HE
Suominen Oyj
Suominen Oyj

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 17, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (EEST)


Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022, Suominen has transferred on May 16, 2022 18,585 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 778,492 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on March 24, 2022.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Further information:

Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


