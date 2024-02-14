Suozzi’s New York Win Gives Democrats Playbook for Border Battle

(Bloomberg) -- Tom Suozzi’s victory this week in a suburban New York district gives Democrats a blueprint for handling immigration and border security, the thorny issue that is vexing President Joe Biden and his party heading into November’s election.

There are caveats on how much any one special election can reflect or forecast a national political environment. But this race for a Nassau County and Queens district turned on immigration more than anything else — and Suozzi’s deft handling of the issue helped him reclaim the seat he held for three terms, before deciding not to run again in 2022. George Santos flipped the district that year for Republicans.

Republican candidate Mazi Pilip seized on polls showing voters irate at Biden’s handling of the border, slapping Suozzi hard in ads on immigration issues, including New York City’s struggle to deal with the influx of asylum-seekers.

“This is more of a referendum on Joe Biden than George Santos,” Republican Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive, said at Pilip’s party just before the results were announced, pointing directly at the migrant issue.

Suozzi was aggressive in his response to attacks on immigration policies, blaming Republicans for “political game-playing.” In the last days of the campaign, he sought to pin the blame for the border on Republicans, who scuttled a hard-fought immigration deal at the behest of likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“Stop running around for Trump and start running the country,” Suozzi swiped at Republicans in his victory speech Tuesday.

Suozzi’s success in flipping the narrative is exactly what Democrats are hoping to do on a national scale following the demise of that bipartisan deal, which took four months to craft and was killed in less than 24 hours.

Suozzi specifically called for tougher US border policies, noting he’d bucked his party in the past on the issue, and was vocal about seeking to work with both sides of the aisle for solutions.

A political action committee supporting Suozzi ran ads touting his work with former Republican Representative Peter King on bipartisan immigration legislation, and he pointed stayed far away from Biden, who visited New York City for a fundraiser last week but steered clear of the campaign trail.

Each district has its own dynamics and special elections produce lower voter turnouts, making them an unreliable indicator of national political trends. A snowstorm Tuesday further impacted the special election.

Suozzi, 61, already enjoyed wide name familiarity in the area, while Pilip, 44, an Ethiopian-born Israeli immigrant, was a previously little-known Nassau County legislator. And Democrats outspent Republicans 2-1 in the race.

Had Suozzi lost, however, it would have dissuaded other Democrats from leaning too far into immigration. But his strategy worked, and it could be replicated in other urban and suburban areas where the surge of migrants is straining local social services.

Narrowing Majority

Suozzi will now head to Washington, where he could be sworn in as soon as Thursday. His victory narrows Speaker Mike Johnson’s razor-thin House GOP majority to six seats in a 435-member chamber — meaning just two GOP defections can sink passage of his party-line legislation.

Johnson on Wednesday said Suozzi ran like a Republican candidate. “The result last night is not something Democrats should celebrate too much,” he said.

Still, Suozzi’s victory Tuesday potentially represents not just a lesson or path for some other Democratic candidates in swing-districts this fall — but an early warning for Republicans in nearby other New York swing districts that will be key in which party wins control of the US House in November.

“It’s significant that this victory is in a state where Democrats need to flip at least a few seats to take back the majority,” Erin Covey, an analyst at Cook Political Report, said.

--With assistance from Erik Wasson, Nacha Cattan and Mia Gindis.

